Southampton beat Norwich 3-0 in the Premier League as Saints began the restart in fine fashion at Carrow Road, below is the Norwich – Southampton recap.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond all struck in the second half as a dominant Southampton side brushed aside last-place Norwich.

With the win Saints move on to 37 points and up to 13th place, while Norwich remain in 20th place and remain six points from safety.

Three things we learned

1. Saints end relegation fears: This was a brilliant away display by Saints, as they can now forget about any lingering relegation fears as focus on pushing for a top 10 finish. In their remaining schedule they face plenty of the teams at the bottom of the table and they’ve shown their attacking unit can rip apart teams on the counter. Saints delivered. Big time.

2. Norwich really up against it: Daniel Farke’s side have been hit hard by defensive injuries and you could tell. After a fast start, they were all over the place at the back and just couldn’t cope with Saints’ press. Pukki and Cantwell had off days and Norwich really needed to win today to give themselves a chance of staying up. Farke’s side play open, entertaining football but without backing their manager in the transfer window the outcome was pretty much set for Norwich. If they stay up now it will be a miracle.

3. Faith in Hasenhuttl a smart move: Ralph Hasenhuttl signed a new four-year contract a few weeks ago and Saints have been rewarded for sticking with his plan. That plan is to make sure their superb youth academy continues to produce gems and after a few seasons of drifting, Hasenhuttl has Saints back on track. He could have been fired after the 9-0 defeat to Leicester in October but that was the turning point.

Man of the Match: Danny Ings – What more can we say about this guy? He’s having a sublime season for his hometown club and is now just three off Jamie Vardy in the golden boot race. Ings hit the bar, scored one, set up another and led the Saints line with typical grit and skill. He sets the tone for Southampton’s entire attack, and the entire time. The local lad continues to work wonders for his hometown club.

Norwich started brightly and Josip Drmic should have given them the lead as Jamal Lewis broke free down the left and found him at the back post, but his effort was blocked.

Saints responded with a counter as Ings couldn’t quite get his header off under pressure, then Stuart Armstrong came close after a well-worked corner routine.

Jack Stephens strode forward after a superb tackle and then played in Ings who hit the crossbar as the best chance of the first half came and went.

The second half started with a bang for Southampton as a loose ball in the box fell to Ings and he curled home brilliantly to make it 1-0.

Moments later it was 2-0 as Ings played in Armstrong and he snuck a low shot into the bottom corner to stun Norwich and double Saints’ lead.

James Ward-Prowse had an effort cleared off the line after another brilliant Southampton counter attack as Norwich were sliced open on the break time and time again and although they did have the ball in the net, it was ruled out for being offside.

After wasting plenty of chances, Saints wrapped up the win in style as Redmond beat his man and slotted home to make it 3-0.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports