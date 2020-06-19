Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had high praise for Paul Pogba after his game-changing cameo off the bench as Man United drew at Tottenham on Friday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Pogba came on in the 63rd minute with Man United 1-0 down and he won the penalty kick which Bruno Fernandes dispatched to grab a point. Pogba last played for Man United on Dec. 26 and a season of small, consistent injuries has seen him make just nine appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Asked by ProSoccerTalk after the game about Pogba’s impact and if he now had a tough decision to make on who to start in central midfield, Solskjaer was full of praise for the French superstar.

“Paul did well and it is not a problem to have a fit Paul Pogba in the squad, that much has to be said. We are delighted to have him back,” Solskjaer said. “He is delighted to be back. I think he showed the hunger for football. He’s had terrible injury problems all season and he’s had a couple of months out, then come back, wanting to get back in, was close to getting back just before the lockdown started.

“Paul showed some real quality out there. Contributed really much for us to get a point and maybe could have helped us to get three points. He did everything a midfielder should do. He tackled, he won the ball, played passes and showed some skill. Fantastic to have him back.”

Solskjaer also brushed aside questions about Pogba’s commitment as he’s been consistently linked with a move away from Man United: “He’s always wanted to play, he loves football. On and off the pitch he is such an enthusiastic and passionate boy. I think everyone can see the quality he can provide,” Solskjaer added.

Pogba’s former manager, Jose Mourinho, revealed the game swung in Man United’s favor at around the 65 minute mark. That is when Pogba came on the pitch. Coincidence? No.

Having Pogba fired up and ready to roll alongside Bruno Fernandes could well be the difference in Man United finishing in the top four or not. Now the only problem is trying to fit them both in the same team, even if Solskjaer doesn’t want to admit it is a monumental headache.

Solskjaer had high praise for Pogba and this was a glimpse of what Man United could become if he stays fit and if he stays at Old Trafford.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports