Here are the details for the Norwich City – Southampton stream and TV channel.

Norwich City’s hopes of a great escape hinge on a beat-up back line. Can Timm Klose save the Canaries?

NORWICH – SOUTHAMPTON STREAM ON NBCSN

Manager Daniel Farke says that’s the wrong way to look at it, but the 32-year-old Swiss center back will be really important beginning with Friday’s visit from Southampton at Carrow Road (Start time is 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) below you will find details on how to watch the Norwich v Southampton stream.

Norwich is six points back of three teams in the race for 17th or better and still meets four bottom-half sides. One of those is Saints, who are seven clear of the bottom three.

Team news

Timm Klose starts and is captain as Norwich are short of center back after key injuries. Klose himself was injured in a League Cup loss to Crawley Town in late August and is just now returning to fitness.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's how we line up for #NORSOU ⬇️ 💛 #ApartButTogether — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 19, 2020

For Southampton, Moussa Djenepo is suspended and Shane Long is out. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts but has had the captaincy taken off him as he wants to leave this summer, so the captain’s armband goes to James Ward-Prowse.

What they’re saying

More from Farke on Klose: “We have to be realistic as well. His last appearance in the starting line up in a league game was Brentford in January 2019. Right now, we enter a period of 10 games in five weeks, and more, if we reach the FA Cup final. You would prefer to have more options in this position. I can’t feel sorry for myself or the squad. But the defensive injuries have been a key topic all season. Timm is our most experienced player on this level and he was out for all the season, pretty much, following a brutal tackle in a cup game from a player in the fourth tier.”

Saints boss Hasenhuttl on empty stadia: “I don’t know if the pressure will be the same when you go to an away game with a full crowd because that’s always a special atmosphere. I think it’s more about being sharp, being motivated and being loud on the pitch. I think we will be able to communicate more.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +120 to win via DraftKings, with the Canaries at +225.

Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand scored when Saints won 2-1 at St. Mary’s on Dec. 4, with Teemu Pukki adding a late goal for the Canaries.

Prediction for Norwich City v. Southampton stream

The injuries are asking a lot of Norwich, especially when Saints know they can essentially clinch promotion by punching in a goal or two against a Canaries side which has conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League. Saints 2-1.