Tottenham – Manchester United stream: How to watch, updates, more

By Nicholas MendolaJun 19, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
Here are the details for the Tottenham – Manchester United stream and TV channel.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has named three of his starters for a big visit from Manchester United to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (Start time is 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Tottenham v Manchester United preview.

Harry Kane will be back in the Starting XI for Spurs as they look to gain ground on the top four and fifth-place Manchester United, who is four points ahead of Tottenham. Fifth-place will be enough for a Champions League spot unless Man City’s European ban appeal is successful.

TOTTENHAM – MAN UNITED STREAM ON NBCSN

Kane missed Spurs’ last eight PL matches before the coronavirus pause as well as both legs of the side’s Champions League ouster at the hands of RB Leipzig and its FA Cup exit via Norwich City.

United has players back, too, with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford ready to join new star Bruno Fernandes in building a Champions League outfit. Pogba will, however, begin the day on the bench.

Team news

Kane is one of several Tottenham stars ready to return to the lineup after injury and coronavirus pandemic layoffs.

“Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know,” Mourinho admitted, via Sky Sports. “Only the game will tell us that. Is he in his top form? We don’t know. It is not a little training session. He’s had around six months without playing a football match. But he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow.”

Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son are also set to start for Spurs.

Manchester United is healthy, too, though reserve defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have picked up injuries.

What they’re saying about Tottenham v Man United

Spurs’ Mourinho on the battle v. his former club: “It is a strange battle to fight but at the same time it is a great challenge and a great motivation. I will try not to look at that points difference. That is why I cannot tell you exactly the difference in points we have to our opponents. We have to look to this incredible challenge in the way that every game we will try to win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the task at hand: “It’s a great game. A big game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago, a hard game. We prepared as well as we can, we’ve had a couple of in-house 11 v 11s and one 11 v 11 vs West Brom, which will hopefully stand us in good stead. We’re young, they look fit and ready, and we’ll see tomorrow night.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +135 to win via DraftKings, with Spurs at +195.

United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in December on the power of two Rashford goals against one from Dele Alli.

Prediction for Tottenham v. Man United

This could go in any number of directions, with healthy stars for both sides feeling out their form and fitness in North London. The midfield battle feels destined to go United’s way if Pogba and Fernandes hit the ground running. Both sides have dangerous scorers, so who knows what we’ll see in the empty London stadium that recently served as a hospital? Spoils split in a 2-2 draw.

Yedlin may quit USMNT amid racism battle

Yedlin
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
DeAndre Yedlin has revealed he may quit USMNT over the battle against racism and inequality and it would be tough to represent a country “where all people aren’t equal.”

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA and across the globe, Yedlin has spoken about his own experiences and how his own family would prefer him to stay in England rather than move back to the USA right now.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports, Yedlin said he may quit the USMNT.

“It’s something I’ve thought a lot about during this quarantine,” Yedlin said. “My grandfather, my grandmother especially, I have a whole family of activists, they’ve always told me to stand up for what I believe in. There’s no amount of money that can make me shut up about something I think is wrong. It’s one of those waiting games to see if a change does happen. But if things go as they stand it’s hard for me as an African American male to represent a country that does things like this where all people aren’t equal.”

Recently US Soccer decided to repeal their nationalanthem policy for the USMNT and USWNT, as in 2017 they made the rule that players on both national teams to stand after Megan Rapinoe took a knee to join Colin Kaepernick’s protest

Since then President Trump revealed he will not watch US national soccer teams due to the decision by US Soccer and other politicians have since said they will try and work towards a bill forcing the team to stand for the national anthem.

Yedlin gave his thoughts on that notion from the President of the United States of America.

“The fact that he [Donald Trump] said that is sad because obviously he does have a platform, for some reason people do listen to him,” Yedlin said. “But honestly I couldn’t care less if he watches the games, I really don’t care. I think the fact people still don’t realize why people are taking a knee and saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ people are being so close-minded to the fact that no one is disrespecting the flag, nobody is saying all lives don’t matter. But there is a crisis right now where black lives are not up to the standard that white lives are – and that’s for other minorities as well. They’re not up to the standard and as equal as white lives.”

Black MLS players form coalition to fight systemic racism

MLS
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 19, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
A group of Black MLS players coalition to address systematic racism in their communities and bring about change within the league has been formed.

The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which spawned a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality.

Started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, the group grew to some 70 MLS players, who formed the Black Players Coalition of MLS.

Morrow said players were already under stress because of the new coronavirus when were threatened with a lockout in contract talks. The league suspended play March 12 because of the pandemic.

“And then on top of that charge, George Floyd is killed. And so it kind of felt like my world was crumbling. And when I reached out to my my black soccer player peers, they all felt the same way,” Morrow said. “When we came together on that call, it was the most hopeful thing in one of the darkest weeks of my entire life.

Morrow said the conversations centered on whether players felt supported by the league. The players concluded it would be best to form an organization.

There were three goals, Morrow said: To give black players a voice in the league; to encourage black representation in the players’ association and higher levels of MLS; and to help local communities.

“We’ve already come to the table with Major League Soccer and had conversations with them about things that we’d like to see changed,” Morrow said during a video conference call. “We want to see action: These slogans, these statements are no longer enough. We want real change. So what is that going to look like in Major League Soccer? What is that going to look like in our communities? And how are we going about that?”

Portland’s Jeremy Ebobisse, Chicago’s CJ Sapong, Nashville’s Jalil Anibaba, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson and Colorado’s Kei Kamara are among some of the other players involved.

The coalition has proposed training to promote cultural education and combat implicit bias. It also wants to hire a chief diversity officer. The group has discussed developing the game in black communities and partnering with charities. The group has already secured $75,000 in charitable contributions by the MLS Players Association.

“Major League Soccer proudly recognizes and supports the Black Players Coalition of MLS — a group of players who today, on Juneteenth, have established themselves as influential change leaders,” MLS said in a statement. “The league looks forward to continued and longstanding collaborations.”

Norwich – Southampton live stream

By Nicholas MendolaJun 19, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
Here are the details for the Norwich City – Southampton stream and TV channel.

Norwich City’s hopes of a great escape hinge on a beat-up back line. Can Timm Klose save the Canaries?

NORWICH – SOUTHAMPTON STREAM ON NBCSN

Manager Daniel Farke says that’s the wrong way to look at it, but the 32-year-old Swiss center back will be really important beginning with Friday’s visit from Southampton at Carrow Road (Start time is 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) below you will find details on how to watch the Norwich v Southampton stream.

Norwich is six points back of three teams in the race for 17th or better and still meets four bottom-half sides. One of those is Saints, who are seven clear of the bottom three.

Team news

Timm Klose starts and is captain as Norwich are short of center back after key injuries. Klose himself was injured in a League Cup loss to Crawley Town in late August and is just now returning to fitness.

For Southampton, Moussa Djenepo is suspended and Shane Long is out. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts but has had the captaincy taken off him as he wants to leave this summer, so the captain’s armband goes to James Ward-Prowse.

What they’re saying

More from Farke on Klose: “We have to be realistic as well. His last appearance in the starting line up in a league game was Brentford in January 2019. Right now, we enter a period of 10 games in five weeks, and more, if we reach the FA Cup final. You would prefer to have more options in this position. I can’t feel sorry for myself or the squad. But the defensive injuries have been a key topic all season. Timm is our most experienced player on this level and he was out for all the season, pretty much, following a brutal tackle in a cup game from a player in the fourth tier.”

Saints boss Hasenhuttl on empty stadia: “I don’t know if the pressure will be the same when you go to an away game with a full crowd because that’s always a special atmosphere. I think it’s more about being sharp, being motivated and being loud on the pitch. I think we will be able to communicate more.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +120 to win via DraftKings, with the Canaries at +225.

Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand scored when Saints won 2-1 at St. Mary’s on Dec. 4, with Teemu Pukki adding a late goal for the Canaries.

Prediction for Norwich City v. Southampton stream

The injuries are asking a lot of Norwich, especially when Saints know they can essentially clinch promotion by punching in a goal or two against a Canaries side which has conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League. Saints 2-1.

VIDEO: Tottenham to use NFL locker rooms during restart

Tottenham NFL
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Tottenham will use NFL locker rooms during the restart, as Spurs and their visitors will not have to worry about a lack of social distancing.

Here are the details for the Tottenham – Man United stream and TV channel for Friday’s game (Start time is 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The north London club have two huge locker rooms purpose-built to host NFL games at the stadium and they will not be used until the fall in 2021 after the NFL canceled the international series games for 2020.

Might as well test them out.

Take a look at the awesome video below to see how the NFL locker rooms have been transformed to make sure Tottenham have all the space they need in the East Stand, while Man United will have a huge amount of space in the West Stand to prepare in before their clash on Friday.

This makes the stadium the only Premier League venue to have separate tunnels for teams to go in and out of.

I mean, you could have at least a five-a-side game in this space before the game, and the subs probably won’t need to come out for a warm up as they could just do it inside the locker room.

This makes perfect sense for Tottenham to utilise this space and players will feel even safer than they already do when it comes to the matchday protocols they have to follow.

Goodbye Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs, hello ‘To Dare is To Do’ slogan.