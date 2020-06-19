Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super sub Paul Pogba drew a point-winning penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted as Manchester United drew Spurs 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

Steven Bergwijn had given Tottenham a halftime lead with a terrific goal but Jose Mourinho’s Spurs could not hang on for a win despite a fine day from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The point keeps United fifth with 46 points, five ahead of eighth-place Tottenham.

Spurs host West Ham on Tuesday, a day before Manchester United entertains Sheffield United.

Three stars

Star No. 3: Paul Pogba. He should’ve obviously been starting but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the 1000th United manager to think he can do better than one of the world’s best players just because the player has an attitude. Pogba changed the game in his half-hour on the pitch, winning the equalizing penalty while blocking two shots, completing 16-of-17 passes, and converting both of his dribbles.

Star No. 2: Hugo Lloris. The Spurs captain made six saves on the day and was only beaten by Fernandes’ penalty. His save on Martial in the 66th minute was a rare vintage of your favorite wine.

Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes. Easily the best player on the pitch, Fernandes was rewarded with a penalty on a day he could’ve had two or three assists with better finishing from teammates. Can a player be Team of the Year if he only plays in half a season?

Game flow

There wasn’t a lot in the first 20 minutes as set back Spurs conceded the ball but managed the only shot of the match when Heung-min Son was saved by David De Gea.

Hugo Lloris made a great save when Marcus Rashford leapt onto a poor clearance, and then stopped Fred on a less challenging effort a few moments later.

Spurs went ahead through Bergwijn, who hit a rocket off De Gea and into the goal. The Spanish goalkeeper tried to punch the driven shot and it turned behind him.

Bergwijn nearly had Son cued up for a second within two minutes of restart, but De Gea made a redemptive and outstanding save to force a corner.

Bruno Fernandes started a charge in the 54th minute that ended with a low shot dragged wide of the far post from 20-plus yards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan had been inferior to Jose Mourinho’s for the better part of an hour, and the former pulled the chute and inserted Pogba just after the hour mark.

The Frenchman immediately changed the game, seeing a shot blocked before sending a clever cross into the mix that produced a United corner.

Pogba supplied Fernandes for a brilliant turn and set-up of Anthony Martial, who couldn’t find the goal. Martial had another big chance in the 66th, supplied by Luke Shaw, but Lloris made an outstanding save.

Eric Dier chopped down Pogba at the end line to send Fernandes to the spot for 1-1 in the 82nd minute.

Davinson Sanchez made a terrific intervention when Pogba spied Rashford with a tremendous 86th-minute pass.