Tottenham will use NFL locker rooms during the restart, as Spurs and their visitors will not have to worry about a lack of social distancing.

Here are the details for the Tottenham – Man United stream and TV channel for Friday’s game (Start time is 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The north London club have two huge locker rooms purpose-built to host NFL games at the stadium and they will not be used until the fall in 2021 after the NFL canceled the international series games for 2020.

Might as well test them out.

Take a look at the awesome video below to see how the NFL locker rooms have been transformed to make sure Tottenham have all the space they need in the East Stand, while Man United will have a huge amount of space in the West Stand to prepare in before their clash on Friday.

This makes the stadium the only Premier League venue to have separate tunnels for teams to go in and out of.

I mean, you could have at least a five-a-side game in this space before the game, and the subs probably won’t need to come out for a warm up as they could just do it inside the locker room.

This makes perfect sense for Tottenham to utilise this space and players will feel even safer than they already do when it comes to the matchday protocols they have to follow.

Goodbye Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs, hello ‘To Dare is To Do’ slogan.