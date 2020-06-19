WATCH: Terrific Steven Bergwijn goal puts Spurs ahead of Man Utd

Here is your guide to the final nine matchdays of the season for England’s second tier.
The top two
Marcelo Bielsa’s Peacocks and Slaven Bilic’s Baggies have 7- and 6-point cushions on third place with nine matches to go, a congested fixture list going to tax the benches of all of the sides.
The playoff race
Third through sixth in the Championship will contest the playoffs for the third promotion spot to the Premier League.
Third-place Fulham will learn a lot about whether it’s in the race for automatic promotion or just a playoff probability within one week’s time. The Cottagers host fourth-place Brentford at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday and go to Leeds one week later.
Fulham has 64 points, six back of second place and nine clear of seventh place. It would be very surprising if the Londoners didn’t keep hold of a playoff spot.
Brentford (60) and Nottingham Forest (60) have five-point advantages on seventh, nice but not too comfortable, while Preston North End’s one-point-above-sixth-place footing is uneven.
Six teams are within two wins of Preston’s 56 points. Seventh-place Bristol City has 55, Millwall and Cardiff City have 54, Blackburn and Swansea City have 53, Derby County has 51, and QPR’s on 50.
Americans Abroad
Speaking of QPR, USMNT veteran Geoff Cameron is a fixture for Mark Warburton’s London side. The 34-year-old has played 28 times this season.
Derby County has seen a fine season out of Duane Holmes, who has three goals and three assists. Not American, but ex-DC United man Wayne Rooney is Holmes’ teammate.
No American has played more Championship minutes than Fulham’s Tim Ream (3142). Next up are Wigan’s Antonee Robinson (2587) and Hull City’s Eric Lichaj (2546).
Matt Miazga is handling center back duties for Reading, while Cameron Carter-Vickers’ latest loan stint at Luton Town has gone well individually.
Luca De La Torre (Fulham) has seen neglible minutes this season.
English-born MLS and NCAA star Jack Harrison is with Leeds.
The relegation scrap
Three clubs will go down to League One next season. Two of the three teams in the bottom three will need a massive change in fortunes to avoid that fate.
Barnsley is seven points back of 21st and Luton Town sits six points back of safety.
Charlton Athletic is currently in 22nd with 39 points, but it can look to a single win as chance to move ahead of any of the five sides ahead of it (depending on how goal differential goes).
Hull City, Wigan Athletic, and Middlesbrough are just two points above the drop zone, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town have three-point distances above the drop.
Charlton can pass Hull with a win at the KC Stadium on Saturday, though it’s only other chance to affect a fellow struggler is July 18 versus Wigan.
This week’s schedule
Fulham v. Brentford — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday
Middlesbrough v. Swansea City — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday
Millwall v. Derby County — 8 a.m. ET Saturday
West Brom v. Birmingham City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
Huddersfield Town v. Wigan Athletic — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
Hull City v. Charlton Athletic — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
Sheffield Wednesday v. Nottingham Forest — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
Luton Town v. Preston North End –10 a.m. ET Saturday
QPR v. Barnsley — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
Reading v. Stoke City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
Blackburn Rovers v. Bristol City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
Cardiff City v. Leeds United — 7 a.m. ET Sunday
Lionel Messi’s Man of the Match performance couldn’t provide his 700th career goal in a scoreless draw against Julen Lopetegui’s third-place side
Messi, who has 629 goals for Barcelona and 70 for Argentina, had three shots on goal, recorded a key pass, and completed five dribbles, but could not beat Tomas Vacl.
Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made three saves including a key late stop.
The draw means Barca has 65 points. The Blaugranas could win out and not win La Liga if Real Madrid, currently on 62 points, also wins out. The first tiebreaker in La Liga is head-to-head, and Real took four of six points from Barca.
Who has the easier run-in? We’ll let you decide.
Barcelona remaining schedule
Tuesday v. Athletic Bilbao (10th)
June 27 at Celta Vigo (17th)
July 1 v. Atletico Madrid (4th)
July 5 at Villarreal (7th)
July 8 v. Espanyol (19th)
July 12 at Valladolid (15th)
July 15 v. Osasuna (13th)
July 19 at Alaves (12th)
Real Madrid remaining schedule
Sunday at Real Sociedad (6th)
Wednesday v. Mallorca (18th)
June 28 at Espanyol (19th)
July 1 v. Getafe (5th)
July 5 at Athletic Bilbao (10th)
July 8 v. Alaves (12th)
July 12 at Granada (9th)
July 15 v. Villarreal (7th)
July 19 v. Leganes (20th)
Pogba came on in the 63rd minute with Man United 1-0 down and he won the penalty kick which Bruno Fernandes dispatched to grab a point. Pogba last played for Man United on Dec. 26 and a season of small, consistent injuries has seen him make just nine appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.
Asked by ProSoccerTalk after the game about Pogba’s impact and if he now had a tough decision to make on who to start in central midfield, Solskjaer was full of praise for the French superstar.
“Paul did well and it is not a problem to have a fit Paul Pogba in the squad, that much has to be said. We are delighted to have him back,” Solskjaer said. “He is delighted to be back. I think he showed the hunger for football. He’s had terrible injury problems all season and he’s had a couple of months out, then come back, wanting to get back in, was close to getting back just before the lockdown started.
“Paul showed some real quality out there. Contributed really much for us to get a point and maybe could have helped us to get three points. He did everything a midfielder should do. He tackled, he won the ball, played passes and showed some skill. Fantastic to have him back.”
Solskjaer also brushed aside questions about Pogba’s commitment as he’s been consistently linked with a move away from Man United: “He’s always wanted to play, he loves football. On and off the pitch he is such an enthusiastic and passionate boy. I think everyone can see the quality he can provide,” Solskjaer added.
Pogba’s former manager, Jose Mourinho, revealed the game swung in Man United’s favor at around the 65 minute mark. That is when Pogba came on the pitch. Coincidence? No.
Having Pogba fired up and ready to roll alongside Bruno Fernandes could well be the difference in Man United finishing in the top four or not. Now the only problem is trying to fit them both in the same team, even if Solskjaer doesn’t want to admit it is a monumental headache.
Solskjaer had high praise for Pogba and this was a glimpse of what Man United could become if he stays fit and if he stays at Old Trafford.