West Ham v Wolves preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Here are the details for the West Ham – Wolves stream and TV channel.

David Moyes says the coronavirus break has given his West Ham side time to understand his game plan.

The relegation-threatened Irons will see that thought tested by a rested and ready Wolves at the London Stadium on Saturday (Start time is Noon ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves enter the day five points back of the top four and a win shy of fifth place, while West Ham’s 27 points are enough to be out of the drop zone on goal differential.

Below you will find details on how to stream the match, and then our West Ham v Wolves preview.

WEST HAM V WOLVES STREAM ON NBCSN

Team news

West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna is back training and both Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks have made strides in returning from injuries. Jeremy Ngakia had been starting for Moyes but is not signing a new contract with the club and may not be in the plans.

Wolves are healthy as well as rested.

What they’re saying

Moyes thinks West Ham is more comfortable now: “We were very encouraged by how the players were performing before the break. We felt we were gaining momentum. I only came in at Christmas, so it was difficult to get into the players on the training pitch, so we’ve had the chance to work with them and I believe the players have more to show on the pitch and I hope they will do so.”

Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo on the challenges of returning: “It’s a pack here, it’s a family, and we try to take care of each other and protect each other at all moments, and even when we are so far away, we keep regular contact. …. Our life together has changed. Us as individuals, we have changed. We are not allowed to do things that we care and appreciate so much, like a simple hug. It’s been hard. It’s been very difficult, but I think the players, the hunger and the will to return to competition, is so strong, that they almost forget all these issues and they go out and prepare themselves very well. I’m very proud of it.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are +114 to win via DraftKings, with West Ham at +255.

Wolves beat West Ham 2-0 at the Molineux in December as Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone on the score sheet. Cutrone is now on loan at AC Milan.

Prediction for West Ham v. Wolves

West Ham is a talented side that hasn’t been fixed by Moyes after a rough start under Manuel Pellegrini. It’s difficult to predict which version of the Irons will show up, and they have beaten some quality teams this season. That said, this one’s got Wolves written all over it though perhaps not to the numbers given by the oddsmakers. Wolves 2-1.