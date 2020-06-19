Yedlin may quit USMNT amid racism battle

DeAndre Yedlin has revealed he may quit USMNT over the battle against racism and inequality and it would be tough to represent a country “where all people aren’t equal.”

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA and across the globe, Yedlin has spoken about his own experiences and how his own family would prefer him to stay in England rather than move back to the USA right now.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports, Yedlin said he may quit the USMNT.

“It’s something I’ve thought a lot about during this quarantine,” Yedlin said. “My grandfather, my grandmother especially, I have a whole family of activists, they’ve always told me to stand up for what I believe in. There’s no amount of money that can make me shut up about something I think is wrong. It’s one of those waiting games to see if a change does happen. But if things go as they stand it’s hard for me as an African American male to represent a country that does things like this where all people aren’t equal.”

Recently US Soccer decided to repeal their nationalanthem policy for the USMNT and USWNT, as in 2017 they made the rule that players on both national teams to stand after Megan Rapinoe took a knee to join Colin Kaepernick’s protest

Since then President Trump revealed he will not watch US national soccer teams due to the decision by US Soccer and other politicians have since said they will try and work towards a bill forcing the team to stand for the national anthem.

Yedlin gave his thoughts on that notion from the President of the United States of America.

“The fact that he [Donald Trump] said that is sad because obviously he does have a platform, for some reason people do listen to him,” Yedlin said. “But honestly I couldn’t care less if he watches the games, I really don’t care. I think the fact people still don’t realize why people are taking a knee and saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ people are being so close-minded to the fact that no one is disrespecting the flag, nobody is saying all lives don’t matter. But there is a crisis right now where black lives are not up to the standard that white lives are – and that’s for other minorities as well. They’re not up to the standard and as equal as white lives.”

