Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the game will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL STREAM ON NBC

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports