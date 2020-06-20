More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Brighton beat Arsenal in final seconds

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Amex Stadium as Nicolas Pepe’s beautiful goal was canceled out by an ugly, but very important goal, from Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk and then Neal Maupay scored in stoppage time to stun Arsenal.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

In a tight, tense clash, Bernd Leno suffered a serious injury in the first half with Maupay pushing him off balance and although Arsenal played well in the second half, Brighton snatched all three points in a massive win.

Below is the Brighton – Arsenal recap and what we learned.

Three things we learned

1. Injury woe continues for Arsenal: After losing Xhaka and Mari in the first half against Man City, they lost Leno in the first half this time to what looks like a serious knee injury and that is a bigger blow. Leno has been their star man this season and his injury was unnecessary as Neal Maupay nudged him off balance and he fell awkwardly.

2. Auba shines for dishevelled Gunners: How much longer Aubameyang remains at Arsenal remains to be seen but his quality is undoubted. Clever flicks, passes and efforts from distance, Auba tried everything to seal a Gunners win. At time he and Bukayo Saka were almost playing on their own. Arsenal need to keep Aubameyang, who has a year left on his contract, but with their Champions League hopes fading will he really stay? Probably not.

3. Brighton have grit to survive: This is a huge win for Brighton. Under Graham Potter they’ve become a free-flowing, attacking team but Brighton showed they have the grit to get themselves out of the relegation battle. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead at the bottom of the table but with Brighton having an extremely tough schedule remaining, they will have to dig deep and revert to their style under Chris Hughton to grab points.

Man of the Match

Neal Maupay – Okay, so he pushed Bernd Leno and that led to his awkward fall and injury but aside from that he was superb. A fine finish in the 94th minute and Maupay was a constant threat.

Bukayo Saka smashed the crossbar with a fine effort early on as both teams came flying out of the traps.

Arsenal started well as Lacazette and Aubameyang were dangerous, with the former having a diving header which Mat Ryan saved well.

Before half time Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno suffered a serious leg injury as he had to be stretchered off, with Emiliano Martinez coming on on his place. Martinez saved well from Aaron Mooy soon after as Brighton took the game to Arsenal.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net at the start of the second half but Aubameyang was just offside as Brighton began to take more chances.

Aubameyang and Saka then linked up with passes down the pitch and that led to Ryan denying Auba at the near post as Arsenal cranked through the gears late on.

Pepe delivered the opener in fine fashion as he curled home into the far top corner to put Arsenal 1-0 up.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brighton equalized soon after as a short corner caught Arsenal out and Dunk scrambled home as Rob Holding failed to clear on the line.

Ryan beat away an Aubameyang strike from distance and Davy Propper then blocked another effort from the Arsenal skipper as Brighton then scored in stoppage time to secure a huge win in their battle against relegation.

A clever flick from substitute Aaron Connolly found Maupay and he clipped over Martinez and in to make it 2-1 and boost Brighton’s survival hopes and dash Arsenal’s hopes of a Champions League push.

Everton – Liverpool stream, how to watch, preview, more

Everton - Liverpool stream
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the game will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL STREAM ON NBC

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.

Bernd Leno injured as Arsenal’s injury woes continue

Bernd Leno injury
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal fans hoping for a Bernd Leno injury will be waiting patiently as their injury woes continued at Brighton.

Their star goalkeeper landed awkwardly on his right leg in the first half and was stretchered off with his leg in a cast, as it looked like he suffered a knee injury.

As he was being carried off, Leno was extremely angry with Neal Maupay, the player closest to him when he landed, and was pointing and shouting in his face.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM ON NBCSN

This was the last thing Arsenal needed as they lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injuries in their first game back after the restart at Man City on Wednesday, while Sokratis, Lucas Torreira, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares are out injured.

Mikel Arteta was left cursing his luck on the sidelines as Arsenal have been ravaged by injuries since he arrived in late December.

Losing Leno, who has perhaps been their most consistent player this season, is a monster blow and if the injury is as serious as it looked on the pitch then the Gunners are in big trouble as they try and keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Arsenal fans everywhere will be hoping the Bernd Leno injury update is positive but given their recent luck, they will not be holding their breath.

Brighton – Arsenal stream: How to watch, updates, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the details for the Brighton – Arsenal stream and TV channel.

Arsenal have a host of injuries as they head to relegated-threatened Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Start time is 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Brighton v Arsenal preview.

Both Brighton and Arsenal need a win but for very different reasons.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM ON NBCSN

Team news

Brighton only have one injury concern with long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo missing and Aaron Connolly fit enough for the bench.

 

Arsenal have Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka, Sokratis and Lucas Torreira all missing, while Mesut Ozil returns to the bench.

Nicolas Pepe, Alex Lacazette and Rob Holding all come into the starting lineup.

What they’re saying

Mikel Arteta on the 3-0 defeat at Man City: “I want to delete the game from the hard drive. There are a lot of things that happened and there is no point taking a lot of things from this game, just delete. We start preparing for Brighton and that is it.”

Graham Potter will rotate his entire squad: “We’re fortunate we have a fully fit squad of players who are all keen to play and want to get on with it. They’ve all trained as well as they have all year – the enthusiasm, attitude and professionalism has been really good so the challenge for them will be to be ready. Because whether it is from the start, last 20 or 30 minutes or whatever else the role is, I am pretty sure we will use all the players because the competition will mean we have to.”

Prediction

Arsenal are all over the place and suffered even more injuries over the last week, plus the situation around Mesut Ozil is worrying. Brighton will fancy their chances of causing an upset as they need to get off to a fast start to the restart. I’m going with an away win for Arsenal and mainly because I think their attack will be given plenty of chances due to Brighton’s open, possession-based style.

VIDEO: Chilwell, Dawson amazing goals in wild finale

Watford Leicester goals
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ben Chilwell, Craig Dawson each scored an amazing goal late on as Watford, Leicester played out an entertaining draw at Vicaraga Road on Saturday.

The Leicester City left back, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Chelsea, smashed home an unstoppable effort in the 90th minute as he thought he had sealed all three points for the Foxes.

But Dawson struck in stoppage time in sublime fashion to deflate the Foxes and boost the Hornets’ chance of Premier League survival.

WATFORD – LEICESTER FULL REPLAY

Check out Chilwell and Dawson scoring an amazing goal a-piece below to start the first Saturday of the Premier League restart in style.

This was a goal worthy of winning any game, or so we thought, as Chilwell drove home a howitzer off the far post and in to stun Watford.

Dawson had other ideas as his first goal for Watford was an acrobatic effort which Kasper Schmeichel almost saved.

In truth, a draw was a fair result and Dawson delivered a magical moment as Watford continue their battle against relegation and put a dent in Leicester’s charge to secure a top four finish as quickly as possible after the restart.