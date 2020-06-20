Maupay blasts Arsenal: ‘Some of their players need to learn humility’

Put Neal Maupay down for banter of the week.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s stoppage-time match winner continued his heroics after the final whistle, lambasting Arsenal’s attitude in blowing a lead to the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

“Some of their players need to learn what is humility, especially one of them,” Maupay said. “He was talking all game, he was saying bad things. I don’t want to say because I could be in trouble. I just said that this is what happens when you talk too much on the pitch.”

Maupay was also involved in a scary injury to Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, though there looked to be no malice in it.

The forward says he apologized to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at halftime and was sorry to played a role.

“[Mikel Arteta] told me it is football, he saw the video and he knows I did not mean to hurt him. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Maupay said.

Brighton boss Graham Potter was loving life after the win. The Seagulls have often played well, even stylish, only to see results go the other way.

Saturday was different, and Potter thinks the turnabout is fair play. He also says to credit Maupay and expect even more going forward.

“We have been on the receiving end of a few of those as well,” Potter said. “[Maupay] is a determined character. His work for the team is incredible. He sacrifices himself a lot and this is still his first season in the Premier League. He works hard every day and we are very proud of him.”

The 23-year-old now has nine goals and two assists this season. Brighton moves to 32 points, five clear of the bottom three with eight matches to play. Four of Brighton’s next five are against top five sides, so these three points are huge.