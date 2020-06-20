More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Reyna assist video
AP Photo/Jens Meyer, Pool

Bundesliga wrap: Reyna assists as Dortmund clinches 2nd; Richards debuts

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga’s top four picture is a lot clearer on a day that Americans danced through many of the matches on the penultimate match day of the season.

[ MORE: Brighton-Arsenal recapSpurs-Man Utd recap ]

USMNT teen prospect Giovanni Reyna made his first start and got his first assist, 20-year-old Chris Richards saw his first Bayern Munich league minutes, and several other American mainstays logged minutes across Germany.

RB Leipzig 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna’s first Bundesliga start was a good one, the 17-year-old American setting up Erling Haaland for the first of 2 goals that sealed BVB’s second-place standing this season.

Haaland’s second goal came off a Julian Brandt feed, as Dortmund’s team is loaded with youth even with Jadon Sancho seemingly set for a summer sale. Haaland had no mercy on his former Red Bull family and now has 13 Bundesliga goals in 14 appearances since arriving from Salzburg in January.

Leipzig will finish top four with a point at Augsburg next week or dropped points from Borussia Monchengladbach or Bayer Leverkusen.

Reyna went 81 minutes, completing 86 percent of his passes including his only long ball. He converted four of five dribbles, won 10 of 17 duels, drew three fouls, and was credited with three tackles (SofaScore).

American midfielder Tyler Adams was a halftime sub for Leipzig, entering with the score 1-0. He won 2-of-3 duels, connected on 3-of-4 distance passes, made two interceptions and two tackles.

Supreme calmness and smarts on the assist, as Reyna darts into the box and knows where to find Haaland with his first touch.

Paderborn 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach continues to control its top four destiny following a straight-forward win over already-relegated Paderborn, who took a red card with less than a half hour to play.

The visitors led 2-1 at that point on goals from Patrick Herrmann and Lars Stindl, the latter adding another on a Ramy Bensebaini assist with 17 minutes remaining on the clock.

Hertha Berlin 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Dodi Lukebakio had a goal and an assist as Bruno Labbadia’s Hertha continued its fine post-pause play and limited Bayer’s top four hopes to just that with one week to play.

Bayern Munich 3-1 Freiburg

The champions indoctrinated some new blood after building a 3-1 halftime lead on two goals and an assist from Robert Lewandowski.

American center back Chris Richards, 20, made his Bundesliga debut in the 84th minute of the win, completing all four of his passes and losing his only duel. Ex-Southampton and Chelsea man Jamal Musiala, 17, also made his Bundesliga debut.

Joshua Kimmich scored Bayern’s other goal.

Here’s what Richards told CBS’ Roger Gonzalez after the game:

“I was very excited when I heard my name to come over to the bench. Once I got the instructions from the coach then the nerves started to kick in, but after my first action I felt right at home.”

 

Hoffenheim 4-0 Union Berlin

Four different players scored as Hoffenheim clinched a place in the Europa League. Union is guaranteed a bottom-half finish but won’t care: There will be a second season in the top flight.

Mainz 3-1 Werder Bremen

Bremen now needs help from Union Berlin to avoid its first season in the second tier since 1980 after three different Mainz players scored to key a 3-1 win.

In-form Davy Klaassen set up Bremen’s lone goal from Yuya Osako, and American forward Josh Sargent’s good day up top wasn’t enough to produce a result. Sargent took two shots, completed two of three dribbles, and won five of nine duels as center forward.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-1 Augsburg

Fortuna’s point coupled with Werder Bremen’s loss means the hosts need to match or better Bremen’s final week result to avoid automatic relegation and contest the playoff against 2.Bundesliga’s third-place finisher. USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales was an unused sub in the draw, and Rouwen Hennings was again Fortuna’s scorer.

Schalke 1-4 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg is headed back to the Europa League after clobbering woeful Schalke. Wout Weghorst scored two more goals to pace the visitors.

USMNT center back John Brooks made his 12th-straight start in the win, helping to limit Schalke to zero big chances (SofaScore). International teammate Weston McKennie went 90 minutes in the loss, picking up a yellow card, a blocked shot, an interception, and two tackles. He won 10 of 20 duels, drew two fouls, and fouled three times himself.

Koln 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht had the better of play but needed a 72nd-minute Bas Dost goal to take a point after Florina Kainz gave the hosts a lead before halftime. Neither team is going to Europe nor the second tier.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 33 25 4 4 96 32 64 13-2-2 12-2-2 79
 Borussia Dortmund 33 21 6 6 84 37 47 11-3-2 10-3-4 69
 RB Leipzig 33 17 12 4 79 36 43 7-8-2 10-4-2 63
 Mönchengladbach 33 19 5 9 64 39 25 11-2-3 8-3-6 62
 Bayer Leverkusen 33 18 6 9 60 44 16 8-4-4 10-2-5 60
 VfL Wolfsburg 33 13 10 10 48 42 6 4-7-5 9-3-5 49
 1899 Hoffenheim 33 14 7 12 49 53 -4 7-1-9 7-6-3 49
 SC Freiburg 33 12 9 12 44 47 -3 8-2-6 4-7-6 45
 Eintracht Frankfurt 33 12 6 15 56 58 -2 7-4-5 5-2-10 42
 Hertha BSC Berlin 33 11 8 14 47 57 -10 6-3-8 5-5-6 41
 FC Schalke 04 33 9 12 12 38 54 -16 5-7-5 4-5-7 39
 1. FC Union Berlin 33 11 5 17 38 58 -20 7-3-6 4-2-11 38
 FSV Mainz 05 33 11 4 18 44 64 -20 5-2-10 6-2-8 37
 1. FC Köln 33 10 6 17 50 63 -13 6-4-7 4-2-10 36
 FC Augsburg 33 9 9 15 44 61 -17 5-5-6 4-4-9 36
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 33 6 12 15 36 64 -28 4-6-7 2-6-8 30
 Werder Bremen 33 7 7 19 36 68 -32 1-3-12 6-4-7 28
 SC Paderborn 33 4 8 21 35 71 -36 2-2-13 2-6-8 20

Bournemouth – Crystal Palace recap, video, analysis

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Crystal Palace kept up its pursuit of the top seven with a comfortable 2-0 win at relegation-troubled Bournemouth on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic scored a classy free kick and Jordan Ayew finished off a fine team move as Roy Hodgson’s Eagles hit ninth place with 42 points, level with Tottenham and two points ahead of Arsenal.

The win was Palace’s fourth-straight Premier League win, all by clean sheet.

Palace’s Gary Cahill dodged a red card early in the second half but Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook wasn’t so lucky when VAR caught his stoppage-time elbow.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Bournemouth remains in 18th place with 27 points, behind West Ham on goal differential and a point behind 16th place Watford.

Three things we learned

1. Cherries drop the ball: There aren’t a lot of obvious places on the fixture list for Bournemouth to collect points and escape the drop zone. With plenty of respect to Roy Hodgson’s talented and exciting Eagles, this was one of those spots. Even worse, none of Bournemouth’s remaining opponents are in the relegation race with them so the chances to doubly affect the scrap are null.

2. Milivojevic is key: Palace’s 29-year-old captain got on the score sheet for the first time since late October, spinning a powerful free kick off the hand of Ramsdale and into the goal.

There was some question as to how Roy Hodgson would utilize Milivojevic, James McArthur, and James McCarthy. McArthur is having a career year and was always going to play and Milijoveic over McCarthy was a risk that paid off.

3. Palace keeps European hopes alive: The Eagles needed three points here with Liverpool, Chelsea, Wolves, Spurs, and Manchester United on the docket. It seems a tall ask for Hodgson’s men to overcome that fixture list to qualify for Europe, but the Eagles are just four points back of fifth and two behind seventh. They have the same amount of points as eighth-place Spurs, and eighth could be enough for the Europa League if Man City’s ban is upheld and a top seven team wins the FA Cup.

Man of the Match: Milivojevic

Crystal Palace’s set-piece king delivered the opener in under a dozen minutes.

Milivojevic is usually the penalty kick, but he was golden from a bit further back and to left (back and to the left).

Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale could only get a hand on the spinning effort on its way into goal.

Palace was roaring out of the gates and Ayew got his ninth goal of the season when he slammed home a pass from Patrick van Aanholt, who overlapped Wilfried Zaha to send a ball in from the left.

Ayew’s nine goals are his most in a Premier League season and three shy of his career high of 12 set with Lorient in the 2014-15 Ligue 1 season.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The match hit a potential turning point in the 46th minute when Gary Cahill went studs-up into Joshua King.

Replays showed a possible if not probable red card offense, but VAR didn’t see enough to send Cahill off the pitch. King would not return.

Nathan Ake suffered a head injury putting a Junior Stanislas corner kick on goal. Stanislas later cracked a free kick into the wall.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Championship focus: Playoff picture further congested; 4 Americans start

Championship recaps
twitter.com/LutonTown
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A draw-heavy return to Championship football added to the intrigue around a cluttered playoff picture.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Second-place West Brom drew against Birmingham City but still holds a seven-point lead on the chasing pack thanks to dropped points by many top-half teams.

Leaders Leeds United restarts its season on Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Playoff picture gets even more congested

Three sides picked up big wins on day with lots of draws, as Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City rode comfortable wins to within a point of sixth-place Preston North End.

Derby County beat Millwall to join the Lions on 54 points, three points back of the top six.

Relegation watch

Charlton Athletic spent the entire coronavirus pause in the bottom three and promptly exited by sending Hull City into the bottom three with a 1-0 win at the KC Stadium.

Last-place Barnsley moved into 23rd after beating QPR while Luton Town is now last but within five points of safety after a draw with sixth-place PNE.

There are now only three points separating 17th place Wigan from 22nd place Hull City in the final relegation place.

Americans Abroad

  • Fulham’s Tim Ream went 90 minutes with four clearances, two tackles, and 90 percent passing at left center back in a 2-0 loss to Brentford.
  • Antonee Robinson was back in the lineup and went 86 minutes as the Latics moved four points clear of the drop zone with a big 6-pointer win over Huddersfield Town. He won 5-of-8 duels, made five clearances, two interceptions, three tackles, and a blocked shot.
  • Duane Holmes left Derby County’s 3-2 win after 62 minutes at right wing. He registered one key pass amongst his 82 percent completion percentage.
  • Spurs loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers was the top-rated player on both SofaScore and WhoScored as Luton Town drew Preston. CCV was credited with a monstrous 13 clearances, three tackles, a blocked shot, an interception, and 10 of 13 duels won. He also passed at 76 percent, completing 3-of-8. long balls, and even completed a dribble.
  • Chelsea loanee Matt Miazga missed Reading’s draw with Stoke City thanks to a minor hamstring injury (Berkshire Live).
  • Geoff Cameron was suspended for QPR’s home loss to Barnsley but he’ll be around; QPR recently triggered a one-year contract extension with the soon-to-be 35-year-old USMNT vet.
  • Hull City’s Eric Lichaj is no longer Hull City’s Eric Lichaj. He won’t play again for the Tigers due to being out-of-contract.

Scoreboard

Fulham 0-2 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-3 Swansea City
Millwall 2-3 Derby County
West Brom 0-0 Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Hull City 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Luton Town 1-1 Preston North End
QPR 0-1 Barnsley
Reading 1-1 Stoke City
Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Bristol City
Cardiff City v. Leeds United — 7 a.m. ET Sunday

Coronavirus, uncooperative Sochi forces Rostov to field teens in 10-1 loss

Russian Premier League COVID-19
Photo by Dmitry FeoktistovTASS via Getty Images
Associated PressJun 20, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SOCHI, Russia — A team of teenagers took the field for a club hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lost 10-1 as soccer in Russia restarted Friday.

FC Rostov was forced to send a squad with an average age of barely 17 to play against Sochi, two days after its entire first team was put into isolation over a suspected virus outbreak among six players.

Sochi refused to postpone the game, leaving Rostov a choice between fielding academy graduates or accepting defeat by default.

[ MORE: Brighton-Arsenal recap | Spurs-Man Utd recap ]

A fairytale result was briefly on the cards as Roman Romanov gave Rostov the lead after 52 seconds with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. Sochi soon hit back and finished with 10 goals, the most in league history, mostly scored by players with Russian national-team experience.

Rostov’s 17-year-old goalkeeper Denis Popov won widespread praise and was named man of the match. Despite conceding a record number of goals, he stopped a penalty and also set a new league record for most saves in a game with 15.

It was “sad that we lost by such a big score, but we got a lot of experience,” Popov said on his club’s website.

Hours later, Rostov’s fans welcomed the team bus home with flags and flares at the roadside.

“Well done to our kids, they’re real beauties. The rest isn’t important. These lads are champions of the future,” club president Artashes Arutyunyants said.

Still, the defeat is a blow to Rostov’s hopes of reaching the Champions League next season. It is fourth in the table, with the top three qualifying.

The Russian Premier League resumed Friday after more than three months, with a limited number of fans in stadiums. Supporters were allowed in up to 10 percent of capacity and asked to sit apart.

Everton – Liverpool stream, how to watch, preview, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the feisty derby will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL STREAM ON NBC

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.