Championship focus: Playoff picture further congested; 4 Americans start

A draw-heavy return to Championship football added to the intrigue around a cluttered playoff picture.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Second-place West Brom drew against Birmingham City but still holds a seven-point lead on the chasing pack thanks to dropped points by many top-half teams.
Leaders Leeds United restarts its season on Sunday.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Playoff picture gets even more congested
Three sides picked up big wins on day with lots of draws, as Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City rode comfortable wins to within a point of sixth-place Preston North End.
Derby County beat Millwall to join the Lions on 54 points, three points back of the top six.
Relegation watch
Charlton Athletic spent the entire coronavirus pause in the bottom three and promptly exited by sending Hull City into the bottom three with a 1-0 win at the KC Stadium.
Last-place Barnsley moved into 23rd after beating QPR while Luton Town is now last but within five points of safety after a draw with sixth-place PNE.
There are now only three points separating 17th place Wigan from 22nd place Hull City in the final relegation place.
Americans Abroad
- Fulham’s Tim Ream went 90 minutes with four clearances, two tackles, and 90 percent passing at left center back in a 2-0 loss to Brentford.
- Antonee Robinson was back in the lineup and went 86 minutes as the Latics moved four points clear of the drop zone with a big 6-pointer win over Huddersfield Town. He won 5-of-8 duels, made five clearances, two interceptions, three tackles, and a blocked shot.
- Duane Holmes left Derby County’s 3-2 win after 62 minutes at right wing. He registered one key pass amongst his 82 percent completion percentage.
- Spurs loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers was the top-rated player on both SofaScore and WhoScored as Luton Town drew Preston. CCV was credited with a monstrous 13 clearances, three tackles, a blocked shot, an interception, and 10 of 13 duels won. He also passed at 76 percent, completing 3-of-8. long balls, and even completed a dribble.
- Chelsea loanee Matt Miazga missed Reading’s draw with Stoke City thanks to a minor hamstring injury (Berkshire Live).
- Geoff Cameron was suspended for QPR’s home loss to Barnsley but he’ll be around; QPR recently triggered a one-year contract extension with the soon-to-be 35-year-old USMNT vet.
- Hull City’s Eric Lichaj is no longer Hull City’s Eric Lichaj. He won’t play again for the Tigers due to being out-of-contract.
It has been a pleasure and honour to play for @HullCity . Thank you for making me and my family feel welcome. All the best to the boys for the rest of the season. ⚫️🟠
— Eric Lichaj (@EricLichaj) June 16, 2020
Scoreboard
Fulham 0-2 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-3 Swansea City
Millwall 2-3 Derby County
West Brom 0-0 Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Hull City 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Luton Town 1-1 Preston North End
QPR 0-1 Barnsley
Reading 1-1 Stoke City
Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Bristol City
Cardiff City v. Leeds United — 7 a.m. ET Sunday