Mourinho slammed the fact that Man United keep winning penalty kicks, as Tottenham coughed up a lead to drop two valuable points at home to his former club.

Jose Mourinho is back to his bristling best.

Speaking to reporters via a Zoom press conference after Tottenham 1-1 Man United, Mourinho was not happy with the two penalty kicks awarded to United, one of which they scored and the other was chalked off after VAR intervened.

“Well, we knew that we could have a penalty against and we were very careful with it. We know that Manchester United has an incredible record with penalties given this season and we knew that everything in the box was very dangerous for us. We had to be very cautious, we were prepared to block every shot with hands behind the body. We knew that it could happen,” Mourinho said.

“I think in the first penalty the referee Jonathan made this decision, which I admit is difficult for referees. Then the VAR is a different story. I think referees can make mistakes but I don’t think VAR should make mistakes. Then the second penalty is incredible for me. It’s a foul on Serge Aurier that should kill the situation. Then it’s a situation in the box and I feel when VAR goes for simulation immediately the player should be exposed and get a yellow card. But that didn’t happen. I feel really upset with these two decisions but that’s how it is.”

Aside from having a pop at the new five substitutions rule, at least for this week as Lucas Moura and Dele Alli were missing but are due back for their game at West Ham on Tuesday, Mourinho was happy enough but felt his side should have won.

One of the big selection surprises was Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez starting together at center back.

Aside from Dier’s slightly clumsy but unlucky challenge which awarded Man United the late penalty kick to make it 1-1, the duo performed well as Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen looked on from the subs bench.

ProSoccerTalk asked Mourinho about the defensive display and if Dier and Sanchez are the first-choice pairing.

“Eric was perfect,” Mourinho said. “I think he had a very strong performance and he was imposing his leadership, physicality, he won absolutely every ball in the air, and won absolutely ever duel. It was a difficult match for Martial, we know he’s a very good player.

“I think Davinson for the 90 minutes made one technical mistake, not tactical mistake, which handed them the only chance they had in the first half with Rashford’s shot. I’m really happy with them, but really happy with Toby and Jan. So at the moment we have four central defenders and no problems.”

Even though this draw felt like like a defeat, it kept Tottenham in the Champions League hunt and remember, if Man City do have their UEFA ban upheld then fifth place in the Premier League will likely seal UCL qualification for next season.

Spurs are four points off fifth-place Man United and all is not lost, despite Mourinho having a demeanor teenagers dread to see from their parents.

Mourinho is not upset. He’s just disappointed.

