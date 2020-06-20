More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Mourinho slams Man United penalty wins; praises Dier, Sanchez

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 8:44 AM EDT
Mourinho slammed the fact that Man United keep winning penalty kicks, as Tottenham coughed up a lead to drop two valuable points at home to his former club.

Jose Mourinho is back to his bristling best.

Speaking to reporters via a Zoom press conference after Tottenham 1-1 Man United, Mourinho was not happy with the two penalty kicks awarded to United, one of which they scored and the other was chalked off after VAR intervened.

“Well, we knew that we could have a penalty against and we were very careful with it. We know that Manchester United has an incredible record with penalties given this season and we knew that everything in the box was very dangerous for us. We had to be very cautious, we were prepared to block every shot with hands behind the body. We knew that it could happen,” Mourinho said.

“I think in the first penalty the referee Jonathan made this decision, which I admit is difficult for referees. Then the VAR is a different story. I think referees can make mistakes but I don’t think VAR should make mistakes. Then the second penalty is incredible for me. It’s a foul on Serge Aurier that should kill the situation. Then it’s a situation in the box and I feel when VAR goes for simulation immediately the player should be exposed and get a yellow card. But that didn’t happen. I feel really upset with these two decisions but that’s how it is.”

Aside from having a pop at the new five substitutions rule, at least for this week as Lucas Moura and Dele Alli were missing but are due back for their game at West Ham on Tuesday, Mourinho was happy enough but felt his side should have won.

One of the big selection surprises was Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez starting together at center back.

Aside from Dier’s slightly clumsy but unlucky challenge which awarded Man United the late penalty kick to make it 1-1, the duo performed well as Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen looked on from the subs bench.

ProSoccerTalk asked Mourinho about the defensive display and if Dier and Sanchez are the first-choice pairing.

“Eric was perfect,” Mourinho said. “I think he had a very strong performance and he was imposing his leadership, physicality, he won absolutely every ball in the air, and won absolutely ever duel. It was a difficult match for Martial, we know he’s a very good player.

“I think Davinson for the 90 minutes made one technical mistake, not tactical mistake, which handed them the only chance they had in the first half with Rashford’s shot. I’m really happy with them, but really happy with Toby and Jan. So at the moment we have four central defenders and no problems.”

Even though this draw felt like like a defeat, it kept Tottenham in the Champions League hunt and remember, if Man City do have their UEFA ban upheld then fifth place in the Premier League will likely seal UCL qualification for next season.

Spurs are four points off fifth-place Man United and all is not lost, despite Mourinho having a demeanor teenagers dread to see from their parents.

Mourinho is not upset. He’s just disappointed.

Everton – Liverpool stream, how to watch, preview, more

Everton - Liverpool stream
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the game will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL STREAM ON NBC

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.

Bernd Leno injured as Arsenal’s injury woes continue

Bernd Leno injury
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
Arsenal fans hoping for a Bernd Leno injury will be waiting patiently as their injury woes continued at Brighton.

Their star goalkeeper landed awkwardly on his right leg in the first half and was stretchered off with his leg in a cast, as it looked like he suffered a knee injury.

As he was being carried off, Leno was extremely angry with Neal Maupay, the player closest to him when he landed, and was pointing and shouting in his face.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM ON NBCSN

This was the last thing Arsenal needed as they lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injuries in their first game back after the restart at Man City on Wednesday, while Sokratis, Lucas Torreira, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares are out injured.

Mikel Arteta was left cursing his luck on the sidelines as Arsenal have been ravaged by injuries since he arrived in late December.

Losing Leno, who has perhaps been their most consistent player this season, is a monster blow and if the injury is as serious as it looked on the pitch then the Gunners are in big trouble as they try and keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Arsenal fans everywhere will be hoping the Bernd Leno injury update is positive but given their recent luck, they will not be holding their breath.

Brighton – Arsenal stream: How to watch, updates, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Here are the details for the Brighton – Arsenal stream and TV channel.

Arsenal have a host of injuries as they head to relegated-threatened Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Start time is 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Brighton v Arsenal preview.

Both Brighton and Arsenal need a win but for very different reasons.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM ON NBCSN

Team news

Brighton only have one injury concern with long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo missing and Aaron Connolly fit enough for the bench.

 

Arsenal have Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka, Sokratis and Lucas Torreira all missing, while Mesut Ozil returns to the bench.

Nicolas Pepe, Alex Lacazette and Rob Holding all come into the starting lineup.

What they’re saying

Mikel Arteta on the 3-0 defeat at Man City: “I want to delete the game from the hard drive. There are a lot of things that happened and there is no point taking a lot of things from this game, just delete. We start preparing for Brighton and that is it.”

Graham Potter will rotate his entire squad: “We’re fortunate we have a fully fit squad of players who are all keen to play and want to get on with it. They’ve all trained as well as they have all year – the enthusiasm, attitude and professionalism has been really good so the challenge for them will be to be ready. Because whether it is from the start, last 20 or 30 minutes or whatever else the role is, I am pretty sure we will use all the players because the competition will mean we have to.”

Prediction

Arsenal are all over the place and suffered even more injuries over the last week, plus the situation around Mesut Ozil is worrying. Brighton will fancy their chances of causing an upset as they need to get off to a fast start to the restart. I’m going with an away win for Arsenal and mainly because I think their attack will be given plenty of chances due to Brighton’s open, possession-based style.

VIDEO: Chilwell, Dawson amazing goals in wild finale

Watford Leicester goals
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
Ben Chilwell, Craig Dawson each scored an amazing goal late on as Watford, Leicester played out an entertaining draw at Vicaraga Road on Saturday.

The Leicester City left back, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Chelsea, smashed home an unstoppable effort in the 90th minute as he thought he had sealed all three points for the Foxes.

But Dawson struck in stoppage time in sublime fashion to deflate the Foxes and boost the Hornets’ chance of Premier League survival.

WATFORD – LEICESTER FULL REPLAY

Check out Chilwell and Dawson scoring an amazing goal a-piece below to start the first Saturday of the Premier League restart in style.

This was a goal worthy of winning any game, or so we thought, as Chilwell drove home a howitzer off the far post and in to stun Watford.

Dawson had other ideas as his first goal for Watford was an acrobatic effort which Kasper Schmeichel almost saved.

In truth, a draw was a fair result and Dawson delivered a magical moment as Watford continue their battle against relegation and put a dent in Leicester’s charge to secure a top four finish as quickly as possible after the restart.