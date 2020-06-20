Premier League live stream for all four games today you say? You got it.
Watford v Leicester, Brighton v Arsenal,West Ham v Wolves and Bournemouth v Crystal Palace are coming up.
For Watford and Leicester they have relegation and top four battles respectively, while Brighton are battling against the drop and Arsenal want to challenge for the top four. West Ham need the points to try and avoid relegation and Wolves know a win will keep them right in the top four hunt, plus Bournemouth are in the bottom three and Crystal Palace is sitting pretty in midtable.
In the first game of the Leicester travel to Watford as former Leicester boss Nigel Pearson is trying to drag the Hornets away from the relegation zone.
In team news Watford captain Troy Deeney is fit to start and lead the line. Gerard Deulofeu is a big miss following his knee injury but Sarr and Pereyra provide plenty of skill and creativity out wide.
The Foxes are musing Ricardo Periera through injury but are otherwise at full strength.
The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.
Below is the Premier League on NBC Sports, with live stream links for all four games on Saturday.
Saturday, June 20: Watford v. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: Brighton v. Arsenal, 10 a.m. NBCSN
Saturday, June 20: West Ham v. Wolves, 12:30 p.m. NBC
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock