Transfer news: Red Bulls in for ex-Newcastle man; Latest on Hojbjerg

Are the New York Red Bulls following their old playbook in search of a new star striker?

Peterborough Today says RBNY bid around $5 million plus add-ons to try to pry striker Ivan Toney from League One side Peterborough United.

The bid is less than half the asking price for Toney, according to the report, who has also been linked with Celtic.

Toney, 24, saw his way to Premier League side Newcastle United after scoring eight goals for League Two’s Northampton Town in 2014-15, but made just four appearances for the Magpies and made five loan stints before being sold to the Posh.

He’s scored 49 times in two seasons, drawing the interest of many in England and, obviously, abroad.

Bradley Wright-Phillips is RBNY’s leading scorer. Now at LAFC, BWP’s only double-digit goal seasons before coming to MLS were with League One sides Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic.

The Posh think they can get a better deal for the English striker and they may be right, coronavirus market pending, but you can see why the move is appealing to an RBNY side without a proven center forward.

Tottenham Hotspur is a potential landing spot for Southampton wantaway Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who handed in his captain’s armband this week at the request of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Football.London says Saints have received three offers for Hojbjerg and that Spurs have offered Saints a player-plus-cash deal for the 24-year-old ex-Bayern Munich and Schalke man.

Hojbjerg reportedly enjoys Southampton but wants a move to a club participating in European competition.

He’s been linked with Spurs for some time, but who would they send back the other way if Saints were willing to listen to the idea?

Kyle Walker-Peters is currently on loan to the St. Mary’s outfit from Spurs, but it’s challenging to predict who might not be wanted by Jose Mourinho yet deemed impactful by Hasenhuttl.

