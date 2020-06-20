Watford and Leicester drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday as two stunning goals in the final few minutes saw the points shared.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Ben Chilwell smashed home in the 90th minute as it looked like Leicester had stolen all three points but Craig Dawson then finished superbly with an acrobatic effort to make it 1-1 in the 93rd minute.

WATFORD – LEICESTER FULL REPLAY

The point pushes Nigel Pearson’s Watford one-point clear of the relegation zone, while Leicester slipped up in their battle for a top four finish.

Three things we learned

1. Watford wasteful: They should have really won this game. Ismaila Sarr had some great chances and the Hornets were dangerous, especially on the counter. They are one point above the drop zone and if Nigel Pearson’s side can take their chances, they are solid defensively to grind out points. If Watford keep playing like this, they should be safe from relegation.

2. Vardy starved of service: He went close a few times early on and worked his socks off but Vardy didn’t get much service. Albrighton and Barnes struggled and Leicester looked disjointed, just like they did before the suspension. Vardy leads the Premier League with 19 goals but he needs more help in his golden boot charge.

3. Leicester’s wobble continues: Until he smashed home a stunner, Chilwell struggled on the ball and Leicester had some uncharacteristic mistakes from Ndidi and Tielemans in midfield. They looked rusty, like most teams will in these first few weeks, but this display was very similar to their performances before the suspension. Leicester have now won just four of their last 14 Premier League games and although they look likely to finish in the top four, they are limping towards the finish line.

Man of the Match

Kasper Schmeichel – He denied Sarr and Doucoure and almost saved Dawson’s effort in stoppage time. Watford will rue missed chances but Schmeichel played his part.

Leicester looked sharp early on as Vardy almost nipped in at the near post and then smashed one wide from distance as the hosts took the game to Watford.

Watford eventually woke up and should have taken the lead as Wilfred Ndidi gave the ball away on the edge of his own box but Abdoulaye Doucoure’s shot was straight at Kasper Schmeichel who saved.

Right on half time Ismaila Sarr sent in a great cross but Christian Kabasele and Roberto Pereyra got in the way of one another and couldn’t convert at the back post under pressure from James Justin.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the start of the second half Sarr was played in over the top but Schmeichel made a magnificent starfish save reminiscent of his father.

Leicester finally regained their threat as Marc Albrighton hit the crossbar with a fine effort, then Ben Foster denied James Maddison as the Foxes kicked on in the final stages.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

All hell broke loose in the final minutes as Chilwell slammed home a sumptuous effort off the far post as Leicester though they had won it.

However, Watford grabbed a deserved point as Dawson scored his first Hornets goal in style with an overhead kick in the 93rd minute.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports