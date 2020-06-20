More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Late drama as Watford, Leicester draw

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 9:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford and Leicester drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday as two stunning goals in the final few minutes saw the points shared.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Ben Chilwell smashed home in the 90th minute as it looked like Leicester had stolen all three points but Craig Dawson then finished superbly with an acrobatic effort to make it 1-1 in the 93rd minute.

WATFORD – LEICESTER FULL REPLAY

The point pushes Nigel Pearson’s Watford one-point clear of the relegation zone, while Leicester slipped up in their battle for a top four finish.

Three things we learned

1. Watford wasteful: They should have really won this game. Ismaila Sarr had some great chances and the Hornets were dangerous, especially on the counter. They are one point above the drop zone and if Nigel Pearson’s side can take their chances, they are solid defensively to grind out points. If Watford keep playing like this, they should be safe from relegation.

2. Vardy starved of service: He went close a few times early on and worked his socks off but Vardy didn’t get much service. Albrighton and Barnes struggled and Leicester looked disjointed, just like they did before the suspension. Vardy leads the Premier League with 19 goals but he needs more help in his golden boot charge.

3. Leicester’s wobble continues: Until he smashed home a stunner, Chilwell struggled on the ball and Leicester had some uncharacteristic mistakes from Ndidi and Tielemans in midfield. They looked rusty, like most teams will in these first few weeks, but this display was very similar to their performances before the suspension. Leicester have now won just four of their last 14 Premier League games and although they look likely to finish in the top four, they are limping towards the finish line.

Man of the Match

Kasper Schmeichel – He denied Sarr and Doucoure and almost saved Dawson’s effort in stoppage time. Watford will rue missed chances but Schmeichel played his part.

Leicester looked sharp early on as Vardy almost nipped in at the near post and then smashed one wide from distance as the hosts took the game to Watford.

Watford eventually woke up and should have taken the lead as Wilfred Ndidi gave the ball away on the edge of his own box but Abdoulaye Doucoure’s shot was straight at Kasper Schmeichel who saved.

Right on half time Ismaila Sarr sent in a great cross but Christian Kabasele and Roberto Pereyra got in the way of one another and couldn’t convert at the back post under pressure from James Justin.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the start of the second half Sarr was played in over the top but Schmeichel made a magnificent starfish save reminiscent of his father.

Leicester finally regained their threat as Marc Albrighton hit the crossbar with a fine effort, then Ben Foster denied James Maddison as the Foxes kicked on in the final stages.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

All hell broke loose in the final minutes as Chilwell slammed home a sumptuous effort off the far post as Leicester though they had won it.

However, Watford grabbed a deserved point as Dawson scored his first Hornets goal in style with an overhead kick in the 93rd minute.

Everton – Liverpool stream, how to watch, preview, more

Everton - Liverpool stream
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the game will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL STREAM ON NBC

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.

Bernd Leno injured as Arsenal’s injury woes continue

Bernd Leno injury
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal fans hoping for a Bernd Leno injury will be waiting patiently as their injury woes continued at Brighton.

Their star goalkeeper landed awkwardly on his right leg in the first half and was stretchered off with his leg in a cast, as it looked like he suffered a knee injury.

As he was being carried off, Leno was extremely angry with Neal Maupay, the player closest to him when he landed, and was pointing and shouting in his face.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM ON NBCSN

This was the last thing Arsenal needed as they lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injuries in their first game back after the restart at Man City on Wednesday, while Sokratis, Lucas Torreira, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares are out injured.

Mikel Arteta was left cursing his luck on the sidelines as Arsenal have been ravaged by injuries since he arrived in late December.

Losing Leno, who has perhaps been their most consistent player this season, is a monster blow and if the injury is as serious as it looked on the pitch then the Gunners are in big trouble as they try and keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Arsenal fans everywhere will be hoping the Bernd Leno injury update is positive but given their recent luck, they will not be holding their breath.

Brighton – Arsenal stream: How to watch, updates, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the details for the Brighton – Arsenal stream and TV channel.

Arsenal have a host of injuries as they head to relegated-threatened Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Start time is 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Brighton v Arsenal preview.

Both Brighton and Arsenal need a win but for very different reasons.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM ON NBCSN

Team news

Brighton only have one injury concern with long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo missing and Aaron Connolly fit enough for the bench.

 

Arsenal have Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka, Sokratis and Lucas Torreira all missing, while Mesut Ozil returns to the bench.

Nicolas Pepe, Alex Lacazette and Rob Holding all come into the starting lineup.

What they’re saying

Mikel Arteta on the 3-0 defeat at Man City: “I want to delete the game from the hard drive. There are a lot of things that happened and there is no point taking a lot of things from this game, just delete. We start preparing for Brighton and that is it.”

Graham Potter will rotate his entire squad: “We’re fortunate we have a fully fit squad of players who are all keen to play and want to get on with it. They’ve all trained as well as they have all year – the enthusiasm, attitude and professionalism has been really good so the challenge for them will be to be ready. Because whether it is from the start, last 20 or 30 minutes or whatever else the role is, I am pretty sure we will use all the players because the competition will mean we have to.”

Prediction

Arsenal are all over the place and suffered even more injuries over the last week, plus the situation around Mesut Ozil is worrying. Brighton will fancy their chances of causing an upset as they need to get off to a fast start to the restart. I’m going with an away win for Arsenal and mainly because I think their attack will be given plenty of chances due to Brighton’s open, possession-based style.

VIDEO: Chilwell, Dawson amazing goals in wild finale

Watford Leicester goals
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ben Chilwell, Craig Dawson each scored an amazing goal late on as Watford, Leicester played out an entertaining draw at Vicaraga Road on Saturday.

The Leicester City left back, who has been heavily linked with a summer move to Chelsea, smashed home an unstoppable effort in the 90th minute as he thought he had sealed all three points for the Foxes.

But Dawson struck in stoppage time in sublime fashion to deflate the Foxes and boost the Hornets’ chance of Premier League survival.

WATFORD – LEICESTER FULL REPLAY

Check out Chilwell and Dawson scoring an amazing goal a-piece below to start the first Saturday of the Premier League restart in style.

This was a goal worthy of winning any game, or so we thought, as Chilwell drove home a howitzer off the far post and in to stun Watford.

Dawson had other ideas as his first goal for Watford was an acrobatic effort which Kasper Schmeichel almost saved.

In truth, a draw was a fair result and Dawson delivered a magical moment as Watford continue their battle against relegation and put a dent in Leicester’s charge to secure a top four finish as quickly as possible after the restart.