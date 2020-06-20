More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Traore sub drives Wolves past West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Pedro Neto’s highlight reel volley put an exclamation point on Wolves’ 2-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Super sub Adama Traore helped set up both goals and Raul Jimenez scored his 14th goal of the season in the win, which sends Wolves level on points with fifth-place Manchester United.

West Ham’s 27 points are above the drop zone on goal differential before Bournemouth meets Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSports.com.

Three things we learned

1. Adama Traore changes the game: The Spaniard needed just nine minutes to take the game from 0-0 to 1-0, blazing past a pair of would-be trackers to cross for Jimenez’s finish. But his “hockey assist” on Neto’s goal was wonderful, a brilliant 1v1 move turning his marks inside out before laying off to Matt Doherty for a tremendous cross to Neto.

2. (Most of) Moyes’ boys absent again: Even on a day David Moyes pushed some interesting buttons, his team simply failed to do much of anything. The Scottish manager’s decision to play Tomas Soucek with Mark Noble and drop Declan Rice to center back was a success.

Injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Sebastien Haller limited him at both ends of the pitch, but five shots does not make a fine performance and both Felipe Anderson and Pablo Fornals had utterly forgettable days.

3.Raul Jimenez continues career year: Now with 14 goals in the Premier League, the Mexican center forward has collected 23 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Wolves (44 appearances). It’s his best year in league goals after scoring 13 in the PL last season. The 29-year-old is feeling it and is the best North American player in the world right now.

Man of the Match

It’s Traore, but let’s focus on the moment of the match to put a bow on this part of our West Ham – Wolves recap.

Lukasz Fabianski had the busier first half-hour of the two keepers, making the lone save and intercepting a pass into the six.

Wolves had the better of the affair, forcing four saves out of Fabianski while holding nearly 60 percent possession.

At the other end Pablo Fornals butchered an in-tight chance to open the scoring.

Still, the chances were very few in a snoozy affair, a moment of life arriving when Jarrod Bowen’s race into the box looks like it might’ve drawn a penalty. Referee Anthony Taylor was right in being unmoved.

Wolves went ahead after the introduction of Traore, who moments after sending a warning cross into the mix spotted Jimenez. Traore cooked Felipe Anderson and Aaron Cresswell before his Mexican target rose to nod home.

Bournemouth – Crystal Palace recap, video, analysis

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Crystal Palace kept up its pursuit of the top seven with a comfortable 2-0 win at relegation-troubled Bournemouth on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic scored a classy free kick and Jordan Ayew finished off a fine team move as Roy Hodgson’s Eagles hit ninth place with 42 points, level with Tottenham and two points ahead of Arsenal.

The win was Palace’s fourth-straight Premier League win, all by clean sheet.

Palace’s Gary Cahill dodged a red card early in the second half but Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook wasn’t so lucky when VAR caught his stoppage-time elbow.

Bournemouth remains in 18th place with 27 points, behind West Ham on goal differential and a point behind 16th place Watford.

Three things we learned

1. Cherries drop the ball: There aren’t a lot of obvious places on the fixture list for Bournemouth to collect points and escape the drop zone. With plenty of respect to Roy Hodgson’s talented and exciting Eagles, this was one of those spots. Even worse, none of Bournemouth’s remaining opponents are in the relegation race with them so the chances to doubly affect the scrap are null.

2. Milivojevic is key: Palace’s 29-year-old captain got on the score sheet for the first time since late October, spinning a powerful free kick off the hand of Ramsdale and into the goal.

There was some question as to how Roy Hodgson would utilize Milivojevic, James McArthur, and James McCarthy. McArthur is having a career year and was always going to play and Milijoveic over McCarthy was a risk that paid off.

3. Palace keeps European hopes alive: The Eagles needed three points here with Liverpool, Chelsea, Wolves, Spurs, and Manchester United on the docket. It seems a tall ask for Hodgson’s men to overcome that fixture list to qualify for Europe, but the Eagles are just four points back of fifth and two behind seventh. They have the same amount of points as eighth-place Spurs, and eighth could be enough for the Europa League if Man City’s ban is upheld and a top seven team wins the FA Cup.

Man of the Match: Milivojevic

Crystal Palace’s set-piece king delivered the opener in under a dozen minutes.

Milivojevic is usually the penalty kick, but he was golden from a bit further back and to left (back and to the left).

Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale could only get a hand on the spinning effort on its way into goal.

Palace was roaring out of the gates and Ayew got his ninth goal of the season when he slammed home a pass from Patrick van Aanholt, who overlapped Wilfried Zaha to send a ball in from the left.

Ayew’s nine goals are his most in a Premier League season and three shy of his career high of 12 set with Lorient in the 2014-15 Ligue 1 season.

The match hit a potential turning point in the 46th minute when Gary Cahill went studs-up into Joshua King.

Replays showed a possible if not probable red card offense, but VAR didn’t see enough to send Cahill off the pitch. King would not return.

Nathan Ake suffered a head injury putting a Junior Stanislas corner kick on goal. Stanislas later cracked a free kick into the wall.

Championship focus: Playoff picture further congested; 4 Americans start

Championship recaps
twitter.com/LutonTown
By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
A draw-heavy return to Championship football added to the intrigue around a cluttered playoff picture.

Second-place West Brom drew against Birmingham City but still holds a seven-point lead on the chasing pack thanks to dropped points by many top-half teams.

Leaders Leeds United restarts its season on Sunday.

Playoff picture gets even more congested

Three sides picked up big wins on day with lots of draws, as Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City rode comfortable wins to within a point of sixth-place Preston North End.

Derby County beat Millwall to join the Lions on 54 points, three points back of the top six.

Relegation watch

Charlton Athletic spent the entire coronavirus pause in the bottom three and promptly exited by sending Hull City into the bottom three with a 1-0 win at the KC Stadium.

Last-place Barnsley moved into 23rd after beating QPR while Luton Town is now last but within five points of safety after a draw with sixth-place PNE.

There are now only three points separating 17th place Wigan from 22nd place Hull City in the final relegation place.

Americans Abroad

  • Fulham’s Tim Ream went 90 minutes with four clearances, two tackles, and 90 percent passing at left center back in a 2-0 loss to Brentford.
  • Antonee Robinson was back in the lineup and went 86 minutes as the Latics moved four points clear of the drop zone with a big 6-pointer win over Huddersfield Town. He won 5-of-8 duels, made five clearances, two interceptions, three tackles, and a blocked shot.
  • Duane Holmes left Derby County’s 3-2 win after 62 minutes at right wing. He registered one key pass amongst his 82 percent completion percentage.
  • Spurs loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers was the top-rated player on both SofaScore and WhoScored as Luton Town drew Preston. CCV was credited with a monstrous 13 clearances, three tackles, a blocked shot, an interception, and 10 of 13 duels won. He also passed at 76 percent, completing 3-of-8. long balls, and even completed a dribble.
  • Chelsea loanee Matt Miazga missed Reading’s draw with Stoke City thanks to a minor hamstring injury (Berkshire Live).
  • Geoff Cameron was suspended for QPR’s home loss to Barnsley but he’ll be around; QPR recently triggered a one-year contract extension with the soon-to-be 35-year-old USMNT vet.
  • Hull City’s Eric Lichaj is no longer Hull City’s Eric Lichaj. He won’t play again for the Tigers due to being out-of-contract.

Scoreboard

Fulham 0-2 Brentford
Middlesbrough 0-3 Swansea City
Millwall 2-3 Derby County
West Brom 0-0 Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Wigan Athletic
Hull City 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Luton Town 1-1 Preston North End
QPR 0-1 Barnsley
Reading 1-1 Stoke City
Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Bristol City
Cardiff City v. Leeds United — 7 a.m. ET Sunday

Coronavirus, uncooperative Sochi forces Rostov to field teens in 10-1 loss

Russian Premier League COVID-19
Photo by Dmitry FeoktistovTASS via Getty Images
Associated PressJun 20, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
SOCHI, Russia — A team of teenagers took the field for a club hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lost 10-1 as soccer in Russia restarted Friday.

FC Rostov was forced to send a squad with an average age of barely 17 to play against Sochi, two days after its entire first team was put into isolation over a suspected virus outbreak among six players.

Sochi refused to postpone the game, leaving Rostov a choice between fielding academy graduates or accepting defeat by default.

A fairytale result was briefly on the cards as Roman Romanov gave Rostov the lead after 52 seconds with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. Sochi soon hit back and finished with 10 goals, the most in league history, mostly scored by players with Russian national-team experience.

Rostov’s 17-year-old goalkeeper Denis Popov won widespread praise and was named man of the match. Despite conceding a record number of goals, he stopped a penalty and also set a new league record for most saves in a game with 15.

It was “sad that we lost by such a big score, but we got a lot of experience,” Popov said on his club’s website.

Hours later, Rostov’s fans welcomed the team bus home with flags and flares at the roadside.

“Well done to our kids, they’re real beauties. The rest isn’t important. These lads are champions of the future,” club president Artashes Arutyunyants said.

Still, the defeat is a blow to Rostov’s hopes of reaching the Champions League next season. It is fourth in the table, with the top three qualifying.

The Russian Premier League resumed Friday after more than three months, with a limited number of fans in stadiums. Supporters were allowed in up to 10 percent of capacity and asked to sit apart.

Everton – Liverpool stream, how to watch, preview, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the feisty derby will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL STREAM ON NBC

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.