Pedro Neto’s highlight reel volley put an exclamation point on Wolves’ 2-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Super sub Adama Traore helped set up both goals and Raul Jimenez scored his 14th goal of the season in the win, which sends Wolves level on points with fifth-place Manchester United.

West Ham’s 27 points are above the drop zone on goal differential before Bournemouth meets Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSports.com.

Three things we learned

1. Adama Traore changes the game: The Spaniard needed just nine minutes to take the game from 0-0 to 1-0, blazing past a pair of would-be trackers to cross for Jimenez’s finish. But his “hockey assist” on Neto’s goal was wonderful, a brilliant 1v1 move turning his marks inside out before laying off to Matt Doherty for a tremendous cross to Neto.

Wolves break through! Come for Raul Jimenez's 14th goal of the season. Stay for the master class from Adama Traoré in setting up the tally. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/wfzfjboxly — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 20, 2020

2. (Most of) Moyes’ boys absent again: Even on a day David Moyes pushed some interesting buttons, his team simply failed to do much of anything. The Scottish manager’s decision to play Tomas Soucek with Mark Noble and drop Declan Rice to center back was a success.

Injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Sebastien Haller limited him at both ends of the pitch, but five shots does not make a fine performance and both Felipe Anderson and Pablo Fornals had utterly forgettable days.

3.Raul Jimenez continues career year: Now with 14 goals in the Premier League, the Mexican center forward has collected 23 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Wolves (44 appearances). It’s his best year in league goals after scoring 13 in the PL last season. The 29-year-old is feeling it and is the best North American player in the world right now.

Man of the Match

It’s Traore, but let’s focus on the moment of the match to put a bow on this part of our West Ham – Wolves recap.

🚨 GOAL OF THE SEASON CANDIDATE 🚨 There are no words to describe this Pedro Neto goal. Just watch it again and again. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/Tvm8IXjhCA — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 20, 2020

Lukasz Fabianski had the busier first half-hour of the two keepers, making the lone save and intercepting a pass into the six.

Wolves had the better of the affair, forcing four saves out of Fabianski while holding nearly 60 percent possession.

At the other end Pablo Fornals butchered an in-tight chance to open the scoring.

Still, the chances were very few in a snoozy affair, a moment of life arriving when Jarrod Bowen’s race into the box looks like it might’ve drawn a penalty. Referee Anthony Taylor was right in being unmoved.

Wolves went ahead after the introduction of Traore, who moments after sending a warning cross into the mix spotted Jimenez. Traore cooked Felipe Anderson and Aaron Cresswell before his Mexican target rose to nod home.

