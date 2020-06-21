Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic returned and it went extremely well. Pulisic Watch is back as the USMNT star played in his first Premier League minutes since Jan. 1 at Brighton and had a huge impact.

Pulisic scored a few minutes after coming on to make it 1-1 and that gave Chelsea the boost to win 2-1 as Olivier Giroud scored soon after.

The Pennsylvanian Messi was majestic.

Below is a look at how Pulisic got on during his very successful return to Premier League action.

54th minute: Comes on as a sub with Chelsea 1-0 down. Lines up on the left flank. His first action is to try and pass the ball to Mason Mount but he gives it away.

59th minute: Found way out on the left side of the box but his pass inside is cleared by Douglas Luiz.

60th minute: GOAL! He pops up at the back post to finish off Cesar Azpilicueta’s perfect cross to make it 1-1. Fine finish off the underside of the crossbar. 1-1.

63rd minute: Out on the left, Azpilicueta is free on cuts the ball back for Olivier Giroud to make it 2-1. What an impact Pulisic has had as Chelsea turn the game on its head and lead 2-1.

74th minute: Gets the ball on the left, tries to wriggle free but wins a throw in just n front of the benches.

76th minute: Runs into the box and almost gets free but Luiz makes the tackle.

78th minute: Has switched to the right flank with Mount playing centrally and Barkley on the left.

79th minute: Being forced to do plenty of defensive work as Aston Villa worked the ball out wide as they tried to grab an equalizer.

84th minute: Pulisic plays in Willian who smashes towards goal but it is tipped over. Pulisic is back on the left wing.

86th minute: Willian finds Pulisic from a corner but his effort was blocked and looped over. From the next corner he has another shot which was blocked.

87th minute: Plays the ball to Abraham who flicks it on for Willian in yet another Chelsea attack. Nearly gets on the end of a cross from Marcos Alonso moments later.

90th minute: Gives the ball away for a Villa throw in then appear to knock himself in the head as a punishment. Intense.

90+3 minute: Wins the ball back, runs into the corner and Villa just can’t get the ball off him. What a display from Pulisic.

