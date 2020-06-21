More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Everton Liverpool recap
Merseyside Derby: Everton holds Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
Liverpool and Everton’s latest Merseyside Derby failed to live up to the hype as the presumptive champions got little going in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds dropped points for just the third time this Premier League season and lead Man City by 23 points before the two-time reigning champs host Burnley on Monday.

Liverpool now needs a combination of five points won by the Reds or lost by City. Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace on Wednesday and City has two matches before the Reds’ following match versus City on July 2.

Everton moves to 38 points, six back of seventh-place Sheffield United and four behind eighth-place Spurs in the race for European placement.

Three things we learned

1. Injuries sting Liverpool: Already without Andy Robertson, an injury to deputizing James Milner forced Joe Gomez into the match in the first half. Then a 73rd minute injury to Joel Matip forced Dejan Lovren into the match moments before Jurgen Klopp was set to bring on Mohamed Salah as a super sub. The injuries during this congested schedule will not threaten Liverpool’s title but will hurt their chances to break some records.

2. All played, but few played well: You can count on one hand players that really stood out for their contributions. Mason Holgate was quite good for Everton and Richarlison had his moments but his lack of finishing touch kept the Toffees off the board. Liverpool’s back line was strong after some early wobbles and Naby Keita and Fabinho both showed rust amidst great industry. This match falls into the category of forgettable.

3. Ancelotti’s chance hands youth a chance:  Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti gave 19-year-old academy product Anthony Gordon a first PL start in a big spot (keeping Gylfi Sigurdsson on the bench nonetheless). The Merseyside Derby did not prove too big of a stage for the midfielder, though he was about as influential as you’d expect given the circumstances. Gordon showed promise in converting a dribble, recording a key pass, and completing his only cross over a low amount of touches in 60 minutes.

Man of the Match

Richarlison despite forgetting his finishing boots. He was the most dangerous player for either side with respect to Alexander-Arnold. Holgate was very good.

Game flow

Richarlison drilled an early show wide of goal and Alex Iwobi also sent the Reds a warning sign as the hosts started brightly.

Liverpool, of course, found its footing with a dozen minutes, missing a shot wide of the goal before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s service on a free kick was substandard.

Another Alexander-Arnold free kick led to Joel Matip heading wide and Richarlison had an offside chance go awry at the other end.

Roberto Firmino missed a prime chance when he shot wide despite Naby Keita racing down his left side.

Pickford got low to stop another Alexander-Arnold free kick before halftime.

James Milner needed to leave the match in the 42nd minute following a leg injury. Joe Gomez took his. place at left back with Andy Robertson out.

Mason Holgate made a great block on a Takumi Minamino shot from prime location in the 45th.

Everton took off Gordon for Sigurdsson at the hour mark.

Sadio Mane hit the deck to earn. a very dangerous free kick in the 63rd minute. That’s Alexander-Arnold country, but his effort turned off the wall and wide of the frame.

Jurgen Klopp plugged Georginio Wijnaldum in for Naby Keita in the 65th minute, a fourth sub after Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Gomez in entering the fray.

Everton had a great chance with 11 minutes to play when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s flick of a Richarlison cross was palmed away by Alisson Becker and Tom Davies saw his deflected rebound hit the post.

Holgate couldn’t turn his diving header of the ensuing rocket corner on goal.

Pickford tipped a Fabinho free kick over the bar in stoppage time, and the ensuing corner was faulty.

Transfer news: Koulibaly to Liverpool, Jimenez to Juventus

Koulibaly to Liverpool
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
The transfer rumor mill continues to hum along despite the window not opening for some time.

That’s not a surprise with a lot of contracts expiring at the end of the month and some teams’ new knowledge of their fate for next season.

Koulibaly to Liverpool

A Virgil van Dijk-Kalidou Koulibaly partnership at Liverpool is a monstrous and imposing idea, but the Reds so far have only offered a discount bid on the Napoli star.

Reports out of Italy say the Reds sent a $67 million offer to the Coppa Italia champions, but that Napoli remains steadfast in their $112 million asking price.

Recently linked to Manchester United and even Newcastle if a takeover happens, Koulibaly is a massive talent.

He turned 29 on Saturday and has a contract in Naples through 2022-23. Koulibaly has 33 Senegal caps and 235 appearances for Napoli after beginning his career with Metz and Genk.

Jimenez to Juventus

Wolves’ big price tag on Raul Jimenez seems likely to turn most teams off the 29-year-old Mexican, but that won’t stop teams from circling the Molineux.

A report out of Italy says Juventus would love to woo Jimenez to Turin but that his $65 million price tag is a bit too much.

Jimenez broke Wolves’ PL single season scoring record with his 14th goal of the season in Saturday’s defeat of West Ham.

It should be noted that Jimenez has little reason to want to move with Wolves still holding the chance to qualify for the Champions League via the league route or a Europa League title.

He’s having a career year with a number of players who also look set to stick around under boss Nuno Espirito Santo. But we’re here to bring the rumors, just in case.

Vertonghen to Roma, Smalling to Roma

Longtime Tottenham Hotspur center back Jan Vertonghen has been a steady part of the club’s return to top four prominence.

He may be looking to help AS Roma steady its ship in Serie A, according to Sky Sports.

Vertonghen, 33, has made 311 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Ajax in 2012. He’s been linked with a return to the Amsterdam set or Inter Milan prior to the Roma report.

The 118-times capped Belgian could play alongside fellow PL mainstay Chris Smalling, as Roma’s reportedly ready to buy the loan star off Manchester United after one more loan campaign.

Lampard hails Pulisic hunger; coaching his midfield runs

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Frank Lampard hailed the hunger and impact of USMNT star Christian Pulisic and revealed he is coaching him on timing his runs from midfield.

Having the highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history to teach the art of timing your runs from midfield and into the box isn’t bad, right Christian?

The 21-year-old American jumped off the bench in the 55th minute at Aston Villa with Chelsea 1-0 down. A few minutes later he made it 1-1 and then Olivier Giroud scored soon after to turn the game on its head and seal a big win for the Blues.

Pulisic last played in the Premier League on Jan. 1 due to an adductor injury and then the suspension, and seemed hungry to make up for lost time.

After the game ProSoccerTalk asked Lampard about Pulisic’s return and how big of a part he will play in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season after his lengthy injury absence.

“I hope so. He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him, as I’ve felt for the players with long-term injuries. Ruben is in the same position. I know Christian was very hungry. He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him about all season,” Lampard said.

“There is a difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level of the game who arrive and score in the six yard box and hit big numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that. I was really pleased with him and the impact he had when he came on. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us. Not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

Pulisic has now scored seven goals in his debut season for Chelsea and the American winger has become one of the go-to guys in their attack.

With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving for next season, he will have added competition for a starting spot but Pulisic is obviously highly-rated by Lampard. After a slow start to life at Chelsea, the penny dropped for Pulisic in the fall and despite his lengthy injury layoff, he’s returned sharper than ever.

Pulisic sparks Chelsea comeback v. Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Sunday as the Blues launched a superb second half comeback, led by USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch ]

After Kortney Hause put Villa ahead, against the run of play, in the first half, Chelsea scored two goals in one minute and 54 seconds to turn the game on its head.

[ MORE: Lampard praise | Pulisic reacts ]

Christian Pulisic got the first just a few minutes after coming on, then Olivier Giroud sealed the win with a fine turn and finish.

With the win Chelsea strengthen their grip on fourth place, while Villa remain in the bottom three.

Three things we learned

1. Chelsea’s season in a nutshell: They created so many chances and should have won comfortably. Chelsea like to make things difficult for themselves. They need to improve defensively but going forward they have so many options and will add Ziyech and Werner to the mix for next season too. Chelsea need to be more ruthless but they dominated this game. Only Man City have created more chances than them this season in the PL.

2. Heartbreak for Villa: It looked like Villa were well on the way to a big win in their relegation battle but in truth they didn’t deserve anything from this game. They took a shock lead but never had control in this game and were battling wave after wave of Chelsea attack. Dean Smith will be pleased with their effort but Villa were outclassed and they have a tough run-in coming up.

3. Lampard focusing on five sub rule: It worked a treat to bring Pulisic, Abraham and Barkley on and Lampard has said he will rotate his squad fully. When you have so many great attacking players, why not?

Man of the Match

N’Golo Kante – He is back and was majestic throughout. Kante covers so much ground and is so clever with his positioning. Chelsea were in control because he controlled the midfield.

Chelsea started the brighter of the two teams and Mason Mount had the best effort as he hammered a shot towards goal that Orjan Nyland beat away.

Willian whipped in a dangerous cross which Olivier Giroud and Ruben Loftus-Cheek couldn’t quite get on the end of as Villa dropped deeper and deeper in the first half. Anwar El Ghazi tested Kepa from distance and John McGinn sent a header off target as Villa had a handful of chances in the first half.

Mason Mount was a nuisance and cut inside and played a great ball to the back post which Loftus-Cheek just failed to get on the end of. Chelsea were made to rue those missed chances as Villa struck just before the break. Douglas Luiz whipped in a delicious ball and Hause finished at the second attempt to put the hosts 1-0 up.

Mateo Kovacic almost smashed home right on half time but Villa went in ahead at the break.

In the second half Chelsea clicked through the gears but it wasn’t until Pulisic and Ross Barkley came on that they made the most of their dominance.

Moments after coming on, Pulisic made it 1-1 with a calm finish at the back post after a fine cross from Cesar Azpilicueta.

The moments after that Olivier Giroud made it 2-1 as Chelsea turned he game on its head after Pulisic arrived.

Jota nearly equalized in the 87th minute as his first touch of the bench saw him drag an effort wide of the far post, but Chelsea held on for the win.

Christian Pulisic reacts to goal, Chelsea signing Werner

Christian Pulisic goal
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic’s second-half goal helped drive Chelsea to a 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa as the American substitute delivered at Villa Park.

Pulisic entered in the 55th minute for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, scoring the equalizer within five minutes as part of a solid day.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch — Minute-by-minute at Villa Park]

“I’m really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way I could. Luckily today it was with a goal,” Pulisic said. “I don’t think I hit it perfect with my left. Luckily I got enough on it just to steer it on target.”

Pulisic had a key pass and was 3-for-3 on long passes while scoring with his only shot on target. He had two shots blocked off a designed corner kick, registered a clearance and made one tackle.

Pulisic was also asked about Chelsea’s foundation for the future.

The Blues have added elite attackers Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, adding competition on the wings and giving the side a center forward with eye-popping credentials.

“We already have a very strong team and very good players,” Pulisic said. “To add guys like that is incredible so we’re focused on this season for now but very excited for what’s to come.”