Gio Reyna has been dubbed ‘The American Dream’ after a dazzling display on his full Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna, 17, set up Erling Haaland for the first goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at RB Leipzig on Saturday and his assist was a thing of beauty.

The way he delicately flicked the ball to Haaland was instinctive and the feeling at Dortmund is that Gio Reyna can become an even better talent than Christian Pulisic.

That sound you can hear is USMNT fans screaming in delight, while these words for Haaland will only further add to the hype around Claudio Reyna’s son.

“I called him ‘The American Dream’ before and it’s true. He’s 17, what he’s doing on the pitch is amazing,” Haaland said. “He has a huge future in front of him.”

As for Reyna, the teenager was full of smiles after his first start in the Bundesliga and his partnership with fellow teenager Haaland is one which has Dortmund’s fans salivating.

“I could have got a few more (assists) maybe a goal or another assist,” Reyna said. “I am happy to help the team and give Erling the pass and it was a good finish… It is pretty easy, you just pass it to him and he scores! That’s what I did today. It is easy to play with him and it is fun.”

The victory secured second place for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and even though Bayern Munich kicked on and have been unstoppable since the restart, Dortmund’s young team have had plenty of impressive displays.

‘The American Dream’ is alive and well with Gio Reyna in Dortmund.

