Lampard hails Pulisic hunger; coaching his midfield runs

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Frank Lampard hailed the hunger and impact of USMNT star Christian Pulisic and revealed he is coaching him on timing his runs from midfield.

Having the highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history to teach the art of timing your runs from midfield and into the box isn’t bad, right Christian?

The 21-year-old American jumped off the bench in the 55th minute at Aston Villa with Chelsea 1-0 down. A few minutes later he made it 1-1 and then Olivier Giroud scored soon after to turn the game on its head and seal a big win for the Blues.

Pulisic last played in the Premier League on Jan. 1 due to an adductor injury and then the suspension, and seemed hungry to make up for lost time.

After the game ProSoccerTalk asked Lampard about Pulisic’s return and how big of a part he will play in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season after his lengthy injury absence.

“I hope so. He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him, as I’ve felt for the players with long-term injuries. Ruben is in the same position. I know Christian was very hungry. He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him about all season,” Lampard said.

“There is a difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level of the game who arrive and score in the six yard box and hit big numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that. I was really pleased with him and the impact he had when he came on. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us. Not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

Pulisic has now scored seven goals in his debut season for Chelsea and the American winger has become one of the go-to guys in their attack.

With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving for next season, he will have added competition for a starting spot but Pulisic is obviously highly-rated by Lampard. After a slow start to life at Chelsea, the penny dropped for Pulisic in the fall and despite his lengthy injury layoff, he’s returned sharper than ever.

Pulisic sparks Chelsea comeback v. Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT
Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Sunday as the Blues launched a superb second half comeback, led by USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

After Kortney Hause put Villa ahead, against the run of play, in the first half, Chelsea scored two goals in one minute and 54 seconds to turn the game on its head.

Christian Pulisic got the first just a few minutes after coming on, then Olivier Giroud sealed the win with a fine turn and finish.

With the win Chelsea strengthen their grip on fourth place, while Villa remain in the bottom three.

Three things we learned

1. Chelsea’s season in a nutshell: They created so many chances and should have won comfortably. Chelsea like to make things difficult for themselves. They need to improve defensively but going forward they have so many options and will add Ziyech and Werner to the mix for next season too. Chelsea need to be more ruthless but they dominated this game. Only Man City have created more chances than them this season in the PL.

2. Heartbreak for Villa: It looked like Villa were well on the way to a big win in their relegation battle but in truth they didn’t deserve anything from this game. They took a shock lead but never had control in this game and were battling wave after wave of Chelsea attack. Dean Smith will be pleased with their effort but Villa were outclassed and they have a tough run-in coming up.

3. Lampard focusing on five sub rule: It worked a treat to bring Pulisic, Abraham and Barkley on and Lampard has said he will rotate his squad fully. When you have so many great attacking players, why not?

Man of the Match

N’Golo Kante – He is back and was majestic throughout. Kante covers so much ground and is so clever with his positioning. Chelsea were in control because he controlled the midfield.

Chelsea started the brighter of the two teams and Mason Mount had the best effort as he hammered a shot towards goal that Orjan Nyland beat away.

Willian whipped in a dangerous cross which Olivier Giroud and Ruben Loftus-Cheek couldn’t quite get on the end of as Villa dropped deeper and deeper in the first half. Anwar El Ghazi tested Kepa from distance and John McGinn sent a header off target as Villa had a handful of chances in the first half.

Mason Mount was a nuisance and cut inside and played a great ball to the back post which Loftus-Cheek just failed to get on the end of. Chelsea were made to rue those missed chances as Villa struck just before the break. Douglas Luiz whipped in a delicious ball and Hause finished at the second attempt to put the hosts 1-0 up.

Mateo Kovacic almost smashed home right on half time but Villa went in ahead at the break.

In the second half Chelsea clicked through the gears but it wasn’t until Pulisic and Ross Barkley came on that they made the most of their dominance.

Moments after coming on, Pulisic made it 1-1 with a calm finish at the back post after a fine cross from Cesar Azpilicueta.

The moments after that Olivier Giroud made it 2-1 as Chelsea turned he game on its head after Pulisic arrived.

Jota nearly equalized in the 87th minute as his first touch of the bench saw him drag an effort wide of the far post, but Chelsea held on for the win.

Christian Pulisic reacts to goal, Chelsea signing Werner

Christian Pulisic goal
Photo by Molly Darlington/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic’s second-half goal helped drive Chelsea to a 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa as the American substitute delivered at Villa Park.

Pulisic entered in the 55th minute for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, scoring the equalizer within five minutes as part of a solid day.

“I’m really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way I could. Luckily today it was with a goal,” Pulisic said. “I don’t think I hit it perfect with my left. Luckily I got enough on it just to steer it on target.”

Pulisic had a key pass and was 3-for-3 on long passes while scoring with his only shot on target. He had two shots blocked off a designed corner kick, registered a clearance and made one tackle.

Pulisic was also asked about Chelsea’s foundation for the future.

The Blues have added elite attackers Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, adding competition on the wings and giving the side a center forward with eye-popping credentials.

“We already have a very strong team and very good players,” Pulisic said. “To add guys like that is incredible so we’re focused on this season for now but very excited for what’s to come.”

VIDEO: Pulisic scores during Chelsea return

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic goal. Yep, Christian Pulisic goal.

Pulisic scored on his Chelsea return as the USMNT star played in his first Premier League minutes since Jan. 1.

The American winger started on the bench at Aston Villa and came on in the 54th minute with Chelsea losing 1-0.

Moments later he made it 1-1 with a calm finish at the back post.

Moments after that Olivier Giroud made it 2-1 as Chelsea turned he game on its head after Pulisic arrived.

Frank Lampard hailed Pulisic after the game, saying he can become a top goalscoring midfielder in the years to come.

“I know Christian was very hungry. He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him about all season,” Lampard said. “There is a difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level of the game who arrive and score in the six yard box and hit big numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that. I was really pleased with him and the impact he had when he came on. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us. Not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

What a return to the Premier League for Pulisic who had been out since early January with an adductor injury.

Check out the video of his goal above, as the USMNT star is back with a bang.

Everton – Liverpool: How to watch, lineups, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the feisty derby will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Gylfi Sigurdsson begins his day on the bench as does Bernard. Everton teen Anthony Gordon gets his first PL start as his third appearance.

Jurgen Klopp is again choosing a second-choice lineup in the derby, continuing a cheeky trend of “overlooking” the Toffees.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.