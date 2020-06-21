More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Man City v. Burnley preview
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Man City v. Burnley preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s title-holding era is not over yet, and the two-time reigning Premier League champs can stretch their reign a few more days with a win over Burnley on Monday.

That’s where we’ll begin our Man City v. Burnley preview.

City can also come closer to clinching another top four finish with a win over 11th-place Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, though the Citizens are awaiting their appeal of a 2-year European ban (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Liverpool drops points for 3rd time ]

City can sink Liverpool’s lead to 20 points with nine to play if it beats Burnley for the second time this season. If it drops points, Liverpool can win the league by beating Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Clarets’ 39 points have them in contention for the Europa League but Sean Dyche’s men are fighting injuries and contract worries.

WATCH MAN CITY – BURNLEY STREAM

Team news

Man City will not have Eric Garcia after the young Spaniard suffered a scary injury in a collision with Ederson against Arsenal.

Burnley’s been beset by injuries and will not have Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Jeff Hendrick and four others are out-of-contract soon and there are questions about their use.

What they’re saying

Burnley boss Dyche testy on contracts v injuries dilemma: “I advised many months ago, before Covid, what situations I felt were important. The club are not always thirsty to move things forward quickly so we have had to wait and then the Covid situation occurred which is obviously very serious, but in the football world, it has given a different feel and made it more complicated. … We are waiting on the chairman to advise on what I said many months ago and if that doesn’t occur then it is fair to say we will be down to a very low squad number with the injuries on top of that. Of course it will affect the group but we have shown many times that there are many players here who are capable of doing the job and get results.”

Kevin De Bruyne on playing for Pep: “What is handy for me is I think I’ve found the coach who has the same philosophy that I have in my mind. Basically it is very simple. I don’t think I have a lot of conversations with Pep in regard to playing or what he asks me to do. He gives me a lot of freedom and understands that whatever he asks of the team or me personally I will do it, I don’t question it.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The hosts are heavy favorites at -715 via DraftKings with Burnley at +1700.

City beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor on Dec. 3 when Gabriel Jesus’ brace joined Riyad Mahrez and Rodri on the score sheet.

The Man City v. Burnley preview’s official prediction

City has a match in its back pocket and five days rest. Burnley’s a cagey side but this shouldn’t be much of a contest as Pep Guardiola looks to keep City’s status as PL title holders in hand for as long as possible. 3-0 Man City.

When will Liverpool win the Premier League?

When will Liverpool win the Premier League?
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool took a point at Everton on Sunday to move one step closer to winning the Premier League trophy.

So when will that happen?

Not Monday, when Man City hosts Burnley. In fact, not until at least Wednesday, when Crystal Palace visits Liverpool at Anfield.

That still seems a bit soon, given Burnley’s injury history and Man City shaking the rust off last week while also holding a superior squad to the visiting Clarets.

We mean, Virgil van Dijk hasn’t even decided whether he’s watching Man City and Burnley on Monday.

[ MORE: Liverpool drops points for 3rd time ]

Liverpool’s path to an inevitable Premier League title

The Reds now have to gain five points, have City drop five points, or have some combination of the two.

That’s most certainly going to happen, but when? Here are the next six Premier League matches involving the two sides.

Keep in mind that Man City has an extra match days before Liverpool visits the Etihad, with the Reds falling out of the FA Cup. Man City visits Newcastle on June 28.

It’s very difficult to see the title race running any further than July 5.

Monday: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. ET
July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET

Scenarios

  • If City loses or draws to Burnley, Liverpool can win the PL title on Wednesday.
  • If City beats Burnley, Liverpool beats Palace, and City drops points at Chelsea, Liverpool wins while idle on Thursday (Cue Twitter scenes).
  • If City wins its next two and Liverpool beats Palace, the Reds can win the title by beating or drawing City at the Etihad on July 2.
  • If City beats Burnley, Chelsea, and Liverpool and the Reds beat Palace, Liverpool will have 86 points and City 69 but maxing out at 87.

Transfer news: Koulibaly to Liverpool, Jimenez to Juventus

Koulibaly to Liverpool
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer rumor mill continues to hum along despite the window not opening for some time.

[ MORE: Liverpool drops points for 3rd time ]

That’s not a surprise with a lot of contracts expiring at the end of the month and some teams’ new knowledge of their fate for next season.

Koulibaly to Liverpool

A Virgil van Dijk-Kalidou Koulibaly partnership at Liverpool is a monstrous and imposing idea, but the Reds so far have only offered a discount bid on the Napoli star.

Reports out of Italy say the Reds sent a $67 million offer to the Coppa Italia champions, but that Napoli remains steadfast in their $112 million asking price.

Recently linked to Manchester United and even Newcastle if a takeover happens, Koulibaly is a massive talent.

He turned 29 on Saturday and has a contract in Naples through 2022-23. Koulibaly has 33 Senegal caps and 235 appearances for Napoli after beginning his career with Metz and Genk.

Jimenez to Juventus

Wolves’ big price tag on Raul Jimenez seems likely to turn most teams off the 29-year-old Mexican, but that won’t stop teams from circling the Molineux.

A report out of Italy says Juventus would love to woo Jimenez to Turin but that his $65 million price tag is a bit too much.

Jimenez broke Wolves’ PL single season scoring record with his 14th goal of the season in Saturday’s defeat of West Ham.

It should be noted that Jimenez has little reason to want to move with Wolves still holding the chance to qualify for the Champions League via the league route or a Europa League title.

He’s having a career year with a number of players who also look set to stick around under boss Nuno Espirito Santo. But we’re here to bring the rumors, just in case.

Vertonghen to Roma, Smalling to Roma

Longtime Tottenham Hotspur center back Jan Vertonghen has been a steady part of the club’s return to top four prominence.

He may be looking to help AS Roma steady its ship in Serie A, according to Sky Sports.

Vertonghen, 33, has made 311 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Ajax in 2012. He’s been linked with a return to the Amsterdam set or Inter Milan prior to the Roma report.

The 118-times capped Belgian could play alongside fellow PL mainstay Chris Smalling, as Roma’s reportedly ready to buy the loan star off Manchester United after one more loan campaign.

Merseyside Derby: Everton holds Liverpool

Everton Liverpool recap
Photo by Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool and Everton’s latest Merseyside Derby failed to live up to the hype as the presumptive champions got little going in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds dropped points for just the third time this Premier League season and lead Man City by 23 points before the two-time reigning champs host Burnley on Monday.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Liverpool now needs a combination of five points won by the Reds or lost by City. Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace on Wednesday and City has two matches before the Reds’ following match versus City on July 2.

Everton moves to 38 points, six back of seventh-place Sheffield United and four behind eighth-place Spurs in the race for European placement.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Injuries sting Liverpool: Already without Andy Robertson, an injury to deputizing James Milner forced Joe Gomez into the match in the first half. Then a 73rd minute injury to Joel Matip forced Dejan Lovren into the match moments before Jurgen Klopp was set to bring on Mohamed Salah as a super sub. The injuries during this congested schedule will not threaten Liverpool’s title but will hurt their chances to break some records.

2. All played, but few played well: You can count on one hand players that really stood out for their contributions. Mason Holgate was quite good for Everton and Richarlison had his moments but his lack of finishing touch kept the Toffees off the board. Liverpool’s back line was strong after some early wobbles and Naby Keita and Fabinho both showed rust amidst great industry. This match falls into the category of forgettable.

3. Ancelotti’s chance hands youth a chance:  Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti gave 19-year-old academy product Anthony Gordon a first PL start in a big spot (keeping Gylfi Sigurdsson on the bench nonetheless). The Merseyside Derby did not prove too big of a stage for the midfielder, though he was about as influential as you’d expect given the circumstances. Gordon showed promise in converting a dribble, recording a key pass, and completing his only cross over a low amount of touches in 60 minutes.

Man of the Match

Richarlison despite forgetting his finishing boots. He was the most dangerous player for either side with respect to Alexander-Arnold. Holgate was very good.

Game flow

Richarlison drilled an early show wide of goal and Alex Iwobi also sent the Reds a warning sign as the hosts started brightly.

Liverpool, of course, found its footing with a dozen minutes, missing a shot wide of the goal before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s service on a free kick was substandard.

Another Alexander-Arnold free kick led to Joel Matip heading wide and Richarlison had an offside chance go awry at the other end.

Roberto Firmino missed a prime chance when he shot wide despite Naby Keita racing down his left side.

Pickford got low to stop another Alexander-Arnold free kick before halftime.

James Milner needed to leave the match in the 42nd minute following a leg injury. Joe Gomez took his. place at left back with Andy Robertson out.

Mason Holgate made a great block on a Takumi Minamino shot from prime location in the 45th.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Everton took off Gordon for Sigurdsson at the hour mark.

Sadio Mane hit the deck to earn. a very dangerous free kick in the 63rd minute. That’s Alexander-Arnold country, but his effort turned off the wall and wide of the frame.

Jurgen Klopp plugged Georginio Wijnaldum in for Naby Keita in the 65th minute, a fourth sub after Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Gomez in entering the fray.

Everton had a great chance with 11 minutes to play when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s flick of a Richarlison cross was palmed away by Alisson Becker and Tom Davies saw his deflected rebound hit the post.

Holgate couldn’t turn his diving header of the ensuing rocket corner on goal.

Pickford tipped a Fabinho free kick over the bar in stoppage time, and the ensuing corner was faulty.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Lampard hails Pulisic hunger; coaching his midfield runs

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Frank Lampard hailed the hunger and impact of USMNT star Christian Pulisic and revealed he is coaching him on timing his runs from midfield.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch ]

Having the highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history to teach the art of timing your runs from midfield and into the box isn’t bad, right Christian?

[ MORE: Pulisic goal | Pulisic reacts

The 21-year-old American jumped off the bench in the 55th minute at Aston Villa with Chelsea 1-0 down. A few minutes later he made it 1-1 and then Olivier Giroud scored soon after to turn the game on its head and seal a big win for the Blues.

ASTON VILLA – CHELSEA FULL REPLAY

Pulisic last played in the Premier League on Jan. 1 due to an adductor injury and then the suspension, and seemed hungry to make up for lost time.

After the game ProSoccerTalk asked Lampard about Pulisic’s return and how big of a part he will play in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season after his lengthy injury absence.

“I hope so. He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him, as I’ve felt for the players with long-term injuries. Ruben is in the same position. I know Christian was very hungry. He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him about all season,” Lampard said.

“There is a difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level of the game who arrive and score in the six yard box and hit big numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that. I was really pleased with him and the impact he had when he came on. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us. Not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

Pulisic has now scored seven goals in his debut season for Chelsea and the American winger has become one of the go-to guys in their attack.

With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving for next season, he will have added competition for a starting spot but Pulisic is obviously highly-rated by Lampard. After a slow start to life at Chelsea, the penny dropped for Pulisic in the fall and despite his lengthy injury layoff, he’s returned sharper than ever.