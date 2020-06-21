Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Sheffield United stream and how to watch is below.

Newcastle v. Sheffield United kicks off the action on Sunday at St James’ Park (Start time is 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and below you will find details on how to watch Newcastle v Sheffield United.

NEWCASTLE – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM ON NBCSN

The Magpies are the underdogs but are capable of an upset and beat Sheffield United earlier this season, while the Blades are the heavy favorites.

Team news

Newcastle are without the Longstaff brothers who both picked up small knocks. Joelinton comes in for Dwight Gayle up top in the only change from their starting lineup in the win at Southampton in March.

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 Steve Bruce has named his starting XI for #NEWSHU at St. James' Park this afternoon! HWTL ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DAUG7zO17O — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 21, 2020

Sheffield United have Jon Fleck back from injury as he replaces John Lundstram in midfield. Jack O’Connell remains out injured.

John Fleck returns 👊 John Fleck has recovered from the contact injury which ruled him out at Villa Park, with the Scottish international replacing John Lundstram in midfield.#NEWSHU. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) June 21, 2020

Odds

Via DraftKings, below are the odds for this clash and here are the odds for all EPL games this weekend.

(+240) Newcastle v. Sheffield United (+130), Tie: +210

Prediction

I’m going to go with a narrow win for Sheffield United. This could easily be a draw given Newcastle have some exciting attacking talents. I think the Blades will just edge it.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports