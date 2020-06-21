More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Aston Villa Chelsea stream
Chelsea

Stream Aston Villa – Chelsea: Hause gives Villa shock lead (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Stream Aston Villa – Chelsea to see how this plays out as Villa lead 1-0 at half time.

Kortney Hause finished to stun Chelsea, who had been dominant but failed to take their chances. Can Villa hold on for what would be a huge win in their battle against relegation?

Mason Mount was a nuisance in the first half and cut inside and played a great ball to the back post which Ruben Loftus-Cheek just failed to get on the end of.

Olivier Giroud, Mateo Kovacic and others all went close for Chelsea as they totally dominated Villa in their first game of the restart but couldn’t break through and find that first goal to set them on their way

Chelsea were made to rue those missed chances as Villa struck just before the break to give them a shock lead at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz whipped in a delicious ball and Hause finished at the second attempt to put the hosts 1-0 up.

This could be a huge moment in the season for both Aston Villa and Chelsea in their respective battles against relegation and to finish in the top four.

Check out the video of Hause’s goal here.

Lampard hails Pulisic hunger; coaching his midfield runs

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Frank Lampard hailed the hunger and impact of USMNT star Christian Pulisic and revealed he is coaching him on timing his runs from midfield.

Having the highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history to teach the art of timing your runs from midfield and into the box isn’t bad, right Christian?

The 21-year-old American jumped off the bench in the 55th minute at Aston Villa with Chelsea 1-0 down. A few minutes later he made it 1-1 and then Olivier Giroud scored soon after to turn the game on its head and seal a big win for the Blues.

Pulisic last played in the Premier League on Jan. 1 due to an adductor injury and then the suspension, and seemed hungry to make up for lost time.

After the game ProSoccerTalk asked Lampard about Pulisic’s return and how big of a part he will play in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season after his lengthy injury absence.

“I hope so. He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him, as I’ve felt for the players with long-term injuries. Ruben is in the same position. I know Christian was very hungry. He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him about all season,” Lampard said.

“There is a difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level of the game who arrive and score in the six yard box and hit big numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that. I was really pleased with him and the impact he had when he came on. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us. Not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

Pulisic has now scored seven goals in his debut season for Chelsea and the American winger has become one of the go-to guys in their attack.

With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving for next season, he will have added competition for a starting spot but Pulisic is obviously highly-rated by Lampard. After a slow start to life at Chelsea, the penny dropped for Pulisic in the fall and despite his lengthy injury layoff, he’s returned sharper than ever.

Christian Pulisic reacts to goal, Chelsea signing Werner

Christian Pulisic goal
Photo by Molly Darlington/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic’s second-half goal helped drive Chelsea to a 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa as the American substitute delivered at Villa Park.

Pulisic entered in the 55th minute for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, scoring the equalizer within five minutes as part of a solid day.

“I’m really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way I could. Luckily today it was with a goal,” Pulisic said. “I don’t think I hit it perfect with my left. Luckily I got enough on it just to steer it on target.”

Pulisic had a key pass and was 3-for-3 on long passes while scoring with his only shot on target. He had two shots blocked off a designed corner kick, registered a clearance and made one tackle.

Pulisic was also asked about Chelsea’s foundation for the future.

The Blues have added elite attackers Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, adding competition on the wings and giving the side a center forward with eye-popping credentials.

“We already have a very strong team and very good players,” Pulisic said. “To add guys like that is incredible so we’re focused on this season for now but very excited for what’s to come.”

Everton – Liverpool: How to watch, lineups, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the feisty derby will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Gylfi Sigurdsson begins his day on the bench as does Bernard. Everton teen Anthony Gordon gets his first PL start as his third appearance.

Jurgen Klopp is again choosing a second-choice lineup in the derby, continuing a cheeky trend of “overlooking” the Toffees.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT star dazzles for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic returned and it went extremely well. Pulisic Watch is back as the USMNT star played in his first Premier League minutes since Jan. 1 at Brighton and had a huge impact.

Pulisic scored a few minutes after coming on to make it 1-1 and that gave Chelsea the boost to win 2-1 as Olivier Giroud scored soon after.

The Pennsylvanian Messi was majestic.

Below is a look at how Pulisic got on during his very successful return to Premier League action.

54th minute: Comes on as a sub with Chelsea 1-0 down. Lines up on the left flank. His first action is to try and pass the ball to Mason Mount but he gives it away.

59th minute: Found way out on the left side of the box but his pass inside is cleared by Douglas Luiz.

60th minute: GOAL! He pops up at the back post to finish off Cesar Azpilicueta’s perfect cross to make it 1-1. Fine finish off the underside of the crossbar. 1-1.

63rd minute: Out on the left, Azpilicueta is free on cuts the ball back for Olivier Giroud to make it 2-1. What an impact Pulisic has had as Chelsea turn the game on its head and lead 2-1.

74th minute: Gets the ball on the left, tries to wriggle free but wins a throw in just n front of the benches.

76th minute: Runs into the box and almost gets free but Luiz makes the tackle.

78th minute: Has switched to the right flank with Mount playing centrally and Barkley on the left.

79th minute: Being forced to do plenty of defensive work as Aston Villa worked the ball out wide as they tried to grab an equalizer.

84th minute: Pulisic plays in Willian who smashes towards goal but it is tipped over. Pulisic is back on the left wing.

86th minute: Willian finds Pulisic from a corner but his effort was blocked and looped over. From the next corner he has another shot which was blocked.

87th minute: Plays the ball to Abraham who flicks it on for Willian in yet another Chelsea attack. Nearly gets on the end of a cross from Marcos Alonso moments later.

90th minute: Gives the ball away for a Villa throw in then appear to knock himself in the head as a punishment. Intense.

90+3 minute: Wins the ball back, runs into the corner and Villa just can’t get the ball off him. What a display from Pulisic.