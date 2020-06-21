Stream Aston Villa – Chelsea to see how this plays out as Villa lead 1-0 at half time.
Kortney Hause finished to stun Chelsea, who had been dominant but failed to take their chances. Can Villa hold on for what would be a huge win in their battle against relegation?
ASTON VILLA – CHELSEA LIVE STREAM ON NBCSN
Mason Mount was a nuisance in the first half and cut inside and played a great ball to the back post which Ruben Loftus-Cheek just failed to get on the end of.
Olivier Giroud, Mateo Kovacic and others all went close for Chelsea as they totally dominated Villa in their first game of the restart but couldn’t break through and find that first goal to set them on their way
Chelsea were made to rue those missed chances as Villa struck just before the break to give them a shock lead at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz whipped in a delicious ball and Hause finished at the second attempt to put the hosts 1-0 up.
This could be a huge moment in the season for both Aston Villa and Chelsea in their respective battles against relegation and to finish in the top four.
Check out the video of Hause’s goal here.
¡EFECTVIIDAD PURA! @AVFCOfficial aprovecha su única oportunidad clara en el primer tiempo y Kortney Hause sorprende al @ChelseaFC con su primer gol en la #LigaPremierTD pic.twitter.com/7U2o6mj0ti
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 21, 2020