Newcastle beat 10-man Sheffield United 3-0 at St James’ Park as the Magpies demolished the Blades in the second half.

Goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton did the damage in the second half as John Egan was sent off in the 50th minute when Chris Wilder’s Blades hit the implode button. Steve Bruce’s job is up in the air amid takeover talks but he continues to do a fine job at his boyhood club.

The win moves Newcastle up to 12th place on 38 points, while Sheffield United are in seventh on 44 points.

Three things we learned

1. Break at a bad time for Sheffield United: The Blades have looked sloppy in the first two games since the restart and the suspension probably came at a bad time for them. Chris Wilder’s side were, and still are, in the top four hunt but they have a tough schedule to finish with and one point from trips to Villa and Newcastle is not ideal. Sheffield United will probably finish in their highest-ever spot in the Premier League, but they were their own worst enemies with mistakes from Egan, Steven and Henderson handing Newcastle the win.

2. Newcastle’s front three come to life: Almiron, Joelinton and Saint-Maximin never give up and even though they can be unpredictable, they all delivered big moments on Sunday. Joelinton went clear through in the first half but kicked the ground at the vital moment but he scored and was a handful. Almiron and Saint-Maximin were both tough to handle and Steve Bruce’s faith in this trio has paid off. A top 10 finish for the Magpies is on.

3. Bruce has a future: Whether or not it is at Newcastle, Steve Bruce will be a Premier League boss for years to come. He loves managing his hometown club and even if he is fired if and when a new ownership group comes in, he’s done a great job to keep Newcastle up this season and turn them into a tough team to play against. Plenty of other PL owners would want Bruce to come in and stabilize things and even though Newcastle do not play an attractive style, Bruce has got results. He’s a nice bloke too.

Man of the Match

Allan Saint-Maximin – The mercurial winger scored one and was a constant threat. His trickery caused Sheffield United lots of problems and he is a fans favorite for a reason. Alongside Almiron and Joelinton

Sheffield United started brighter but Newcastle forced the first save of the match as Matt Ritchie’s shot was pushed away by Dean Henderson.

Miguel Almiron then lead a counter attack and found Joelinton who raced through on goal but he fell over at the crucial moment.

Newcastle continue to confuse Sheffield United with their direct style.

At the start of the second half John Egan was sent off for a second yellow card as he hauled down Joelinton for a second yellow. Egan picked up the first yellow for a verbal exchange with Joelinton in the first half and the Blades were up against it.

Moments later another huge mistake from Sheffield United led to the opener as Enda Stevens whiffed on Ritchie’s cross and Saint-Maximin finished at the back post.

Billy Sharp then headed wide from close range as a big chance came and went for the Blades, while the game then opened up as Miguel Almiron missed a good chance before Ritchie wrapped up the win.

The winger smashed home from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 and Almiron then set up Joelinton to make it 3-0 late on to seal a fine win for the Magpies.

