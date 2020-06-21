Here are the details for the Aston Villa — Chelsea stream and TV channel.
Aston Villa v. Chelsea continues the action on Sunday at Villa Park (Start time is 11:15am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and below you will find details on how to watch the Aston Villa — Chelsea stream.
Both teams need a win for very different reasons as Aston Villa are battling against relegation and Chelsea are in the top four but face a big challenge to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as plenty of teams are knocking on the door. Frank Lampard’s side were in a slump before the suspension and so too were Villa, so maybe the break came at the right time for them. We will have to wait and see.
ASTON VILLA – CHELSEA LIVE STREAM ON NBCSN
TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa are unchanged from the team which drew with Sheffield United in midweek as Dean Smith goes with a settled side
Chelsea have Chrisian Pulisic on the bench, along with Tammy Abraham and Billy Gilmour, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes his first start in over a year after his Achilles injury and Olivier Giroud and Willian start in attack.
ODDS
Via DraftKings, below are the odds for this clash and here are the odds for all EPL games this weekend.
(+480) Aston Villa v. Chelsea (-182), Tie: +335
PREDICTION
This may be a little closer than most people think but Chelsea are primed to have plenty of chances. Let’s see if Frank Lampard’s side take them as they aim to boost their top four hopes with the likes of Wolves and Man United lurking just below them in the table. Chelsea have plenty of options on the bench but Villa showed they can hang in there against Sheffield United and if Jack Grealish pops up in dangerous areas, he can create holes in this leaky Chelsea defense. An intriguing clash which Chelsea should win but we know this young side has slipped up more than a few times so far this season.