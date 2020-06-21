More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Aston Villa – Chelsea stream: How to watch, lineups, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the details for the Aston Villa — Chelsea stream and TV channel.

Aston Villa v. Chelsea continues the action on Sunday at Villa Park (Start time is 11:15am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and below you will find details on how to watch the Aston Villa — Chelsea stream.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Both teams need a win for very different reasons as Aston Villa are battling against relegation and Chelsea are in the top four but face a big challenge to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as plenty of teams are knocking on the door. Frank Lampard’s side were in a slump before the suspension and so too were Villa, so maybe the break came at the right time for them. We will have to wait and see.

ASTON VILLA – CHELSEA LIVE STREAM ON NBCSN

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa are unchanged from the team which drew with Sheffield United in midweek as Dean Smith goes with a settled side

Chelsea have Chrisian Pulisic on the bench, along with Tammy Abraham and Billy Gilmour, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes his first start in over a year after his Achilles injury and Olivier Giroud and Willian start in attack.

ODDS

Via DraftKings, below are the odds for this clash and here are the odds for all EPL games this weekend.

(+480) Aston Villa v. Chelsea (-182), Tie: +335

PREDICTION

This may be a little closer than most people think but Chelsea are primed to have plenty of chances. Let’s see if Frank Lampard’s side take them as they aim to boost their top four hopes with the likes of Wolves and Man United lurking just below them in the table. Chelsea have plenty of options on the bench but Villa showed they can hang in there against Sheffield United and if Jack Grealish pops up in dangerous areas, he can create holes in this leaky Chelsea defense. An intriguing clash which Chelsea should win but we know this young side has slipped up more than a few times so far this season.

Newcastle hammer 10-man Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle beat 10-man Sheffield United 3-0 at St James’ Park as the Magpies demolished the Blades in the second half.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton did the damage in the second half as John Egan was sent off in the 50th minute when Chris Wilder’s Blades hit the implode button. Steve Bruce’s job is up in the air amid takeover talks but he continues to do a fine job at his boyhood club.

The win moves Newcastle up to 12th place on 38 points, while Sheffield United are in seventh on 44 points.

Three things we learned

1. Break at a bad time for Sheffield United: The Blades have looked sloppy in the first two games since the restart and the suspension probably came at a bad time for them. Chris Wilder’s side were, and still are, in the top four hunt but they have a tough schedule to finish with and one point from trips to Villa and Newcastle is not ideal. Sheffield United will probably finish in their highest-ever spot in the Premier League, but they were their own worst enemies with mistakes from Egan, Steven and Henderson handing Newcastle the win.

2. Newcastle’s front three come to life: Almiron, Joelinton and Saint-Maximin never give up and even though they can be unpredictable, they all delivered big moments on Sunday. Joelinton went clear through in the first half but kicked the ground at the vital moment but he scored and was a handful. Almiron and Saint-Maximin were both tough to handle and Steve Bruce’s faith in this trio has paid off. A top 10 finish for the Magpies is on.

3. Bruce has a future: Whether or not it is at Newcastle, Steve Bruce will be a Premier League boss for years to come. He loves managing his hometown club and even if he is fired if and when a new ownership group comes in, he’s done a great job to keep Newcastle up this season and turn them into a tough team to play against. Plenty of other PL owners would want Bruce to come in and stabilize things and even though Newcastle do not play an attractive style, Bruce has got results. He’s a nice bloke too.

Man of the Match

Allan Saint-Maximin – The mercurial winger scored one and was a constant threat. His trickery caused Sheffield United lots of problems and he is a fans favorite for a reason. Alongside Almiron and Joelinton

Sheffield United started brighter but Newcastle forced the first save of the match as Matt Ritchie’s shot was pushed away by Dean Henderson.

Miguel Almiron then lead a counter attack and found Joelinton who raced through on goal but he fell over at the crucial moment.

Newcastle continue to confuse Sheffield United with their direct style.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the start of the second half John Egan was sent off for a second yellow card as he hauled down Joelinton for a second yellow. Egan picked up the first yellow for a verbal exchange with Joelinton in the first half and the Blades were up against it.

Moments later another huge mistake from Sheffield United led to the opener as Enda Stevens whiffed on Ritchie’s cross and Saint-Maximin finished at the back post.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Billy Sharp then headed wide from close range as a big chance came and went for the Blades, while the game then opened up as Miguel Almiron missed a good chance before Ritchie wrapped up the win.

The winger smashed home from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 and Almiron then set up Joelinton to make it 3-0 late on to seal a fine win for the Magpies.

Everton – Liverpool preview: How to watch, more

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 10:25 AM EDT
1 Comment

Here are the details for the Everton – Liverpool stream and TV channel.

Everton have a host of injuries as they host champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday (Start time is 2pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Everton v Liverpool preview, as the feisty derby will take place at Goodison despite initial plans to host it at a neutral venue.

Liverpool will be desperate to get one win closer to wrapping up the title and Everton will be eager to deny them, at least for a few more weeks. A win for Liverpool coupled with a Man City loss against Burnley on Monday would hand them their first league title in over 30 years.

EVERTON – LIVERPOOL STREAM ON NBC

Team news

Everton will be without Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph through injury as the Toffees have had a tough time during their return to training. Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns with Alisson back fit, plus Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson shaking off small knocks.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The visitors are -175 to win via DraftKings, with Everton at +460. Remember: Everton haven’t won any of their last 21 Merseyside derbies.

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti on the Merseyside derby at an empty Goodison: “I’m pleased that the game is at Goodison Park but I’m not pleased that the game will be without supporters. I know the Everton fans look for this game; we know really well what we have to do. We have to play a perfect game showing character, sacrifice and personality. We don’t know how the players will react without supporters; we will see. Everyone in football says your supporters are the 12th man, but we have to respect the procedure. I hope that soon we can have supporters; we have to manage this situation as best we can.”

Jurgen Klopp on the challenge of returning: “I expect, like I always do, Everton to be in a very good shape and so it will be difficult for us – and rightly so, it’s Premier League. We didn’t play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

Prediction for Everton v. Liverpool

Even before Everton lost a bunch of players through injury, it was tough to see them getting any more than a draw against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be eager to get one win closer to the title and will have too much in attack. Go for an away win but don’t be surprised if it isn’t a convincing one.

Gio Reyna dubbed ‘The American Dream’ after dazzling display

Reyna
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gio Reyna has been dubbed ‘The American Dream’ after a dazzling display on his full Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna, 17, set up Erling Haaland for the first goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at RB Leipzig on Saturday and his assist was a thing of beauty.

The way he delicately flicked the ball to Haaland was instinctive and the feeling at Dortmund is that Gio Reyna can become an even better talent than Christian Pulisic.

That sound you can hear is USMNT fans screaming in delight, while these words for Haaland will only further add to the hype around Claudio Reyna’s son.

“I called him ‘The American Dream’ before and it’s true. He’s 17, what he’s doing on the pitch is amazing,” Haaland said. “He has a huge future in front of him.”

As for Reyna, the teenager was full of smiles after his first start in the Bundesliga and his partnership with fellow teenager Haaland is one which has Dortmund’s fans salivating.

“I could have got a few more (assists) maybe a goal or another assist,” Reyna said. “I am happy to help the team and give Erling the pass and it was a good finish… It is pretty easy, you just pass it to him and he scores! That’s what I did today. It is easy to play with him and it is fun.”

The victory secured second place for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and even though Bayern Munich kicked on and have been unstoppable since the restart, Dortmund’s young team have had plenty of impressive displays.

‘The American Dream’ is alive and well with Gio Reyna in Dortmund.

VIDEO: Premier League impressions

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

These Premier League impressions from Conor Moore are absolutely spot on.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

The Irish comedian has his own show on the Golf Channel each week which rounds up the latest news, plus PGA players join him and much more.

But the main thing people love about Conor Moore are his wonderful impressions.

SIGN UP FOR GOLF PASS

His impression of golf legends and current PGA stars boggle the mind as the players themselves find him absolutely hilarious and from the mannerisms to the accents and the way he weaves in small details, Moor nails it time and time again.

He has now been trying his luck at Premier League impressions with Jose Mourinho, Harry Kane and Jurgen Klopp among others featuring. These impressions are so, so good and will no doubt have you rolling in laughter just like Rebecca Lowe when she caught up with Moore.

Check out all of Conor’s latest work on the Golf Channel here, while click play on the video above to see his impressions as he spoke with our very own Rebecca Lowe.

This will have you scratching your head as to how quickly he switches between characters and will bring a smile to your face.