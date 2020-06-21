Transfer news: Koulibaly to Liverpool, Jimenez to Juventus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer rumor mill continues to hum along despite the window not opening for some time.

That’s not a surprise with a lot of contracts expiring at the end of the month and some teams’ new knowledge of their fate for next season.

Koulibaly to Liverpool

A Virgil van Dijk-Kalidou Koulibaly partnership at Liverpool is a monstrous and imposing idea, but the Reds so far have only offered a discount bid on the Napoli star.

Reports out of Italy say the Reds sent a $67 million offer to the Coppa Italia champions, but that Napoli remains steadfast in their $112 million asking price.

Recently linked to Manchester United and even Newcastle if a takeover happens, Koulibaly is a massive talent.

He turned 29 on Saturday and has a contract in Naples through 2022-23. Koulibaly has 33 Senegal caps and 235 appearances for Napoli after beginning his career with Metz and Genk.

Jimenez to Juventus

Wolves’ big price tag on Raul Jimenez seems likely to turn most teams off the 29-year-old Mexican, but that won’t stop teams from circling the Molineux.

A report out of Italy says Juventus would love to woo Jimenez to Turin but that his $65 million price tag is a bit too much.

Jimenez broke Wolves’ PL single season scoring record with his 14th goal of the season in Saturday’s defeat of West Ham.

It should be noted that Jimenez has little reason to want to move with Wolves still holding the chance to qualify for the Champions League via the league route or a Europa League title.

He’s having a career year with a number of players who also look set to stick around under boss Nuno Espirito Santo. But we’re here to bring the rumors, just in case.

Vertonghen to Roma, Smalling to Roma

Longtime Tottenham Hotspur center back Jan Vertonghen has been a steady part of the club’s return to top four prominence.

He may be looking to help AS Roma steady its ship in Serie A, according to Sky Sports.

Vertonghen, 33, has made 311 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Ajax in 2012. He’s been linked with a return to the Amsterdam set or Inter Milan prior to the Roma report.

The 118-times capped Belgian could play alongside fellow PL mainstay Chris Smalling, as Roma’s reportedly ready to buy the loan star off Manchester United after one more loan campaign.