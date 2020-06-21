More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Premier League impressions

By Joe Prince-Wright
These Premier League impressions from Conor Moore are absolutely spot on.

The Irish comedian has his own show on the Golf Channel each week which rounds up the latest news, plus PGA players join him and much more.

But the main thing people love about Conor Moore are his wonderful impressions.

His impression of golf legends and current PGA stars boggle the mind as the players themselves find him absolutely hilarious and from the mannerisms to the accents and the way he weaves in small details, Moor nails it time and time again.

He has now been trying his luck at Premier League impressions with Jose Mourinho, Harry Kane and Jurgen Klopp among others featuring. These impressions are so, so good and will no doubt have you rolling in laughter just like Rebecca Lowe when she caught up with Moore.

Check out all of Conor’s latest work on the Golf Channel here, while click play on the video above to see his impressions as he spoke with our very own Rebecca Lowe.

This will have you scratching your head as to how quickly he switches between characters and will bring a smile to your face.

Gio Reyna dubbed ‘The American Dream’ after dazzling display

By Joe Prince-Wright
Gio Reyna has been dubbed ‘The American Dream’ after a dazzling display on his full Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna, 17, set up Erling Haaland for the first goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at RB Leipzig on Saturday and his assist was a thing of beauty.

The way he delicately flicked the ball to Haaland was instinctive and the feeling at Dortmund is that Gio Reyna can become an even better talent than Christian Pulisic.

That sound you can hear is USMNT fans screaming in delight, while these words for Haaland will only further add to the hype around Claudio Reyna’s son.

“I called him ‘The American Dream’ before and it’s true. He’s 17, what he’s doing on the pitch is amazing,” Haaland said. “He has a huge future in front of him.”

As for Reyna, the teenager was full of smiles after his first start in the Bundesliga and his partnership with fellow teenager Haaland is one which has Dortmund’s fans salivating.

“I could have got a few more (assists) maybe a goal or another assist,” Reyna said. “I am happy to help the team and give Erling the pass and it was a good finish… It is pretty easy, you just pass it to him and he scores! That’s what I did today. It is easy to play with him and it is fun.”

The victory secured second place for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and even though Bayern Munich kicked on and have been unstoppable since the restart, Dortmund’s young team have had plenty of impressive displays.

‘The American Dream’ is alive and well with Gio Reyna in Dortmund.

Newcastle – Sheffield United stream: How to watch, more

By Joe Prince-Wright
Newcastle – Sheffield United stream and how to watch is below.

Newcastle v. Sheffield United kicks off the action on Sunday at St James’ Park (Start time is 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and below you will find details on how to watch Newcastle v Sheffield United.

NEWCASTLE – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM ON NBCSN

The Magpies are the underdogs but are capable of an upset and beat Sheffield United earlier this season, while the Blades are the heavy favorites.

Team news

Newcastle are without the Longstaff brothers who both picked up small knocks. Joelinton comes in for Dwight Gayle up top in the only change from their starting lineup in the win at Southampton in March.

Sheffield United have Jon Fleck back from injury as he replaces John Lundstram in midfield. Jack O’Connell remains out injured.

 

Odds

Via DraftKings, below are the odds for this clash and here are the odds for all EPL games this weekend.

(+240) Newcastle v. Sheffield United (+130), Tie: +210

Prediction

I’m going to go with a narrow win for Sheffield United. This could easily be a draw given Newcastle have some exciting attacking talents. I think the Blades will just edge it.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-Wright
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth v. Palace, 2:45 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle v. Sheffield United, 9 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa v. Chelsea, 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 21: Everton v. Liverpool, 2 p.m. NBC
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Atalanta brings soccer back to one-time coronavirus epicenter Bergamo

Associated Press
MILAN (AP) __ When Atalanta takes to the field on Sunday, the match will hold an extra element of poignancy.

Not only will it be the team’s first game in more than three months as Serie A resumes this weekend but, more than that, Atalanta plays its soccer in Bergamo, which was one of the Italian cities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 16,000 people have died from the virus in the Lombardy region containing Bergamo, and the small city was one of the epicenters of the outbreak.

“The extent of what happened in Bergamo is difficult to remedy with whatever type of endeavor,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said on Saturday. “It’s clear that it will never be forgotten, it completely turned our lives upside down. Maybe it will only be in time that we will understand why it was so aggressive here.”

Many experts have pointed to the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia on Feb. 19 in Milan as one of the biggest reasons why the virus was so deadly in Bergamo. The match has been dubbed “Game Zero” by the local media.

Less than a week after the game, the first cases were reported in the province of Bergamo and the greatest achievement in Atalanta’s history was swiftly marred. Atalanta won that first-leg match 4-1, and won the return leg 4-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League in its first ever season in the competition.

The Champions League will now finish with a mini-tournament in Lisbon in August.

“Bergamo paid a heavy price, we will try to start again through football and bring smiles back to a city which was turned upside down,” Gasperini said.

Gasperini revealed last month that he acquired COVID-19 and was concerned for his life in mid-March. The 62-year-old Italian started feeling sick on March 9, a day before Atalanta played at Valencia in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Fourth-place Atalanta hosts Sassuolo on Sunday. Sassuolo was the last team to play, alongside Brescia, before Serie A was halted on March 9. Striker Francesco Caputo celebrated the first of his two goals that day with a sign in Italian that read “It will all be OK. (hash)Stayathome.”