Liverpool took a point at Everton on Sunday to move one step closer to winning the Premier League trophy.
So when will that happen?
Not Monday, when Man City hosts Burnley. In fact, not until at least Wednesday, when Crystal Palace visits Liverpool at Anfield.
That still seems a bit soon, given Burnley’s injury history and Man City shaking the rust off last week while also holding a superior squad to the visiting Clarets.
We mean, Virgil van Dijk hasn’t even decided whether he’s watching Man City and Burnley on Monday.
🗣 "I'm not sure, maybe. I'll see what I'll be doing tomorrow night"
Virgil Van Dijk on whether he will be watching Man City vs Burnley pic.twitter.com/UNpUloXKUZ
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2020
Liverpool’s path to an inevitable Premier League title
The Reds now have to gain five points, have City drop five points, or have some combination of the two.
That’s most certainly going to happen, but when? Here are the next six Premier League matches involving the two sides.
Keep in mind that Man City has an extra match days before Liverpool visits the Etihad, with the Reds falling out of the FA Cup. Man City visits Newcastle on June 28.
It’s very difficult to see the title race running any further than July 5.
Monday: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. ET
July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Scenarios
- If City loses or draws to Burnley, Liverpool can win the PL title on Wednesday.
- If City beats Burnley, Liverpool beats Palace, and City drops points at Chelsea, Liverpool wins while idle on Thursday (Cue Twitter scenes).
- If City wins its next two and Liverpool beats Palace, the Reds can win the title by beating or drawing City at the Etihad on July 2.
- If City beats Burnley, Chelsea, and Liverpool and the Reds beat Palace, Liverpool will have 86 points and City 69 but maxing out at 87.