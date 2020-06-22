Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matteo Guendouzi has escaped an FA ban despite hitting Neal Maupay on Saturday.

The Arsenal midfielder swung and grabbed Maupay in the throat at the final whistle, moments after Maupay scored a 95th minute for Brighton.

A statement from the FA confirmed Guendouzi will face no further action.

“Matteo Geundouzi’s conduct during this incident was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was subsequently reviewed by the VAR, so he will face no further action.”

Maupay had early knocked Bernd Leno off balance and played a big part in the Arsenal goalkeeper to seriously injuring his knee.

The Arsenal team were incensed by Maupay’s challenge and a melee broke out at the final whistle as Maupay and his Brighton teammates celebrated the huge upset win.

After the game Maupay was asked about the altercation with Guendouzi and he doubled down.

“Some of the Arsenal players need to learn humility. Especially one of them… They’d been talking a lot first half, second half when they were 1-0 up. They got what they deserved,” Maupay said.

Guendouzi and his Arsenal teammates are feeling the pressure after two defeats to open up the restart.

The Gunners lost to Man City and Brighton and have lost Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno to injuries in the opening games, while David Luiz was sent off at Man City.

They face Southampton on Thursday (Start time, 1pm ET online via NBCSports.com) and Mikel Arteta must refocus and patch up his squad if they’re going to have any chance of finishing in fifth place and what could be a Champions League qualification spot if Man City’s European ban is upheld.

