Guendouzi escapes FA ban despite hitting Maupay

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
Matteo Guendouzi has escaped an FA ban despite hitting Neal Maupay on Saturday.

The Arsenal midfielder swung and grabbed Maupay in the throat at the final whistle, moments after Maupay scored a 95th minute for Brighton.

A statement from the FA confirmed Guendouzi will face no further action.

“Matteo Geundouzi’s conduct during this incident was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was subsequently reviewed by the VAR, so he will face no further action.”

Maupay had early knocked Bernd Leno off balance and played a big part in the Arsenal goalkeeper to seriously injuring his knee.

The Arsenal team were incensed by Maupay’s challenge and a melee broke out at the final whistle as Maupay and his Brighton teammates celebrated the huge upset win.

After the game Maupay was asked about the altercation with Guendouzi and he doubled down.

“Some of the Arsenal players need to learn humility. Especially one of them… They’d been talking a lot first half, second half when they were 1-0 up. They got what they deserved,” Maupay said.

Guendouzi and his Arsenal teammates are feeling the pressure after two defeats to open up the restart.

The Gunners lost to Man City and Brighton and have lost Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno to injuries in the opening games, while David Luiz was sent off at Man City.

They face Southampton on Thursday (Start time, 1pm ET online via NBCSports.com) and Mikel Arteta must refocus and patch up his squad if they’re going to have any chance of finishing in fifth place and what could be a Champions League qualification spot if Man City’s European ban is upheld.

Lampard hails Pulisic hunger; coaching his midfield runs

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT
Frank Lampard hailed the hunger and impact of USMNT star Christian Pulisic and revealed he is coaching him on timing his runs from midfield.

Having the highest goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history to teach the art of timing your runs from midfield and into the box isn’t bad, right Christian?

The 21-year-old American jumped off the bench in the 55th minute at Aston Villa with Chelsea 1-0 down. A few minutes later he made it 1-1 and then Olivier Giroud scored soon after to turn the game on its head and seal a big win for the Blues.

Pulisic last played in the Premier League on Jan. 1 due to an adductor injury and then the suspension, and seemed hungry to make up for lost time.

After the game ProSoccerTalk asked Lampard about Pulisic’s return and how big of a part he will play in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season after his lengthy injury absence.

“I hope so. He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him, as I’ve felt for the players with long-term injuries. Ruben is in the same position. I know Christian was very hungry. He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him about all season,” Lampard said.

“There is a difference between being a very good attacking player off the side or the players at the real top level of the game who arrive and score in the six yard box and hit big numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that. I was really pleased with him and the impact he had when he came on. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us. Not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

Pulisic has now scored seven goals in his debut season for Chelsea and the American winger has become one of the go-to guys in their attack.

With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving for next season, he will have added competition for a starting spot but Pulisic is obviously highly-rated by Lampard. After a slow start to life at Chelsea, the penny dropped for Pulisic in the fall and despite his lengthy injury layoff, he’s returned sharper than ever.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT star dazzles for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 21, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic returned and it went extremely well. Pulisic Watch is back as the USMNT star played in his first Premier League minutes since Jan. 1 at Brighton and had a huge impact.

Pulisic scored a few minutes after coming on to make it 1-1 and that gave Chelsea the boost to win 2-1 as Olivier Giroud scored soon after.

The Pennsylvanian Messi was majestic.

Below is a look at how Pulisic got on during his very successful return to Premier League action.

55th minute: Comes on as a sub with Chelsea 1-0 down. Lines up on the left flank. His first action is to try and pass the ball to Mason Mount but he gives it away.

59th minute: Found way out on the left side of the box but his pass inside is cleared by Douglas Luiz.

60th minute: GOAL! He pops up at the back post to finish off Cesar Azpilicueta’s perfect cross to make it 1-1. Fine finish off the underside of the crossbar. 1-1.

63rd minute: Out on the left, Azpilicueta is free, cuts the ball back for Olivier Giroud to make it 2-1. What an impact Pulisic has had as Chelsea turn the game on its head and lead 2-1.

74th minute: Gets the ball on the left, tries to wriggle free but wins a throw in just in front of the benches.

76th minute: Runs into the box and almost gets free but Luiz makes the tackle.

78th minute: Has switched to the right flank with Mount playing centrally and Barkley on the left.

79th minute: Being forced to do plenty of defensive work as Aston Villa worked the ball out wide as they tried to grab an equalizer.

84th minute: Pulisic plays in Willian who smashes towards goal but it is tipped over. Pulisic is back on the left wing.

86th minute: Willian finds Pulisic from a corner but his effort was blocked and looped over. From the next corner he has another shot which was blocked.

87th minute: Plays the ball to Abraham who flicks it on for Willian in yet another Chelsea attack. Nearly gets on the end of a cross from Marcos Alonso moments later.

90th minute: Gives the ball away for a Villa throw in then appears to knock himself in the head as a punishment. Intense.

90+3 minute: Wins the ball back, runs into the corner and Villa just can’t get the ball off him. What a display from Pulisic.

When will Liverpool win the Premier League?

Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Liverpool took a point at Everton on Sunday to move one step closer to winning the Premier League trophy.

So when will that happen?

Not Monday, when Man City hosts Burnley. In fact, not until at least Wednesday, when Crystal Palace visits Liverpool at Anfield.

That still seems a bit soon, given Burnley’s injury history and Man City shaking the rust off last week while also holding a superior squad to the visiting Clarets.

We mean, Virgil van Dijk hasn’t even decided whether he’s watching Man City and Burnley on Monday.

Liverpool’s path to an inevitable Premier League title

The Reds now have to gain five points, have City drop five points, or have some combination of the two.

That’s most certainly going to happen, but when? Here are the next six Premier League matches involving the two sides.

Keep in mind that Man City has an extra match days before Liverpool visits the Etihad, with the Reds falling out of the FA Cup. Man City visits Newcastle on June 28.

It’s very difficult to see the title race running any further than July 5.

Monday: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. ET
July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET

Scenarios

  • If City loses or draws to Burnley, Liverpool can win the PL title on Wednesday.
  • If City beats Burnley, Liverpool beats Palace, and City drops points at Chelsea, Liverpool wins while idle on Thursday (Cue Twitter scenes).
  • If City wins its next two and Liverpool beats Palace, the Reds can win the title by beating or drawing City at the Etihad on July 2.
  • If City beats Burnley, Chelsea, and Liverpool and the Reds beat Palace, Liverpool will have 86 points and City 69 but maxing out at 87.

Man City v. Burnley preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Man City v. Burnley preview
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 21, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
Manchester City’s title-holding era is not over yet, and the two-time reigning Premier League champs can stretch their reign a few more days with a win over Burnley on Monday.

That’s where we’ll begin our Man City v. Burnley preview.

City can also come closer to clinching another top four finish with a win over 11th-place Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, though the Citizens are awaiting their appeal of a 2-year European ban (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

City can sink Liverpool’s lead to 20 points with nine to play if it beats Burnley for the second time this season. If it drops points, Liverpool can win the league by beating Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Clarets’ 39 points have them in contention for the Europa League but Sean Dyche’s men are fighting injuries and contract worries.

Team news

Man City will not have Eric Garcia after the young Spaniard suffered a scary injury in a collision with Ederson against Arsenal.

Burnley’s been beset by injuries and will not have Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Jeff Hendrick and four others are out-of-contract soon and there are questions about their use.

What they’re saying

Burnley boss Dyche testy on contracts v injuries dilemma: “I advised many months ago, before Covid, what situations I felt were important. The club are not always thirsty to move things forward quickly so we have had to wait and then the Covid situation occurred which is obviously very serious, but in the football world, it has given a different feel and made it more complicated. … We are waiting on the chairman to advise on what I said many months ago and if that doesn’t occur then it is fair to say we will be down to a very low squad number with the injuries on top of that. Of course it will affect the group but we have shown many times that there are many players here who are capable of doing the job and get results.”

Kevin De Bruyne on playing for Pep: “What is handy for me is I think I’ve found the coach who has the same philosophy that I have in my mind. Basically it is very simple. I don’t think I have a lot of conversations with Pep in regard to playing or what he asks me to do. He gives me a lot of freedom and understands that whatever he asks of the team or me personally I will do it, I don’t question it.

Odds and ends

The hosts are heavy favorites at -715 via DraftKings with Burnley at +1700.

City beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor on Dec. 3 when Gabriel Jesus’ brace joined Riyad Mahrez and Rodri on the score sheet.

The Man City v. Burnley preview’s official prediction

City has a match in its back pocket and five days rest. Burnley’s a cagey side but this shouldn’t be much of a contest as Pep Guardiola looks to keep City’s status as PL title holders in hand for as long as possible. 3-0 Man City.