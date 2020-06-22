More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League, police investigating banner flown at Man City

By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Moments after Manchester City and Burnley players took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday, a vile incident occurred above their heads.

A plane flew above the Etihad Stadium carrying a banner that read “White Lives Matter Burnley.”

The Premier League told NBC’s Rebecca Lowe that it’s now a police matter and investigation.

Black Lives Matter support has been a huge part of the Premier League’s Project Restart, as players have knelt in solidarity with the movement after the opening whistles across a dozen PL matches.

Burnley quickly reacted with a statement condemning the disgusting gesture:

Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening.

We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.

This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.

The club has a proud record of working with all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning Community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.

We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kick-off at Manchester City.

We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.

More to come…

By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Manchester City’s title-holding era is not over yet, and the two-time reigning Premier League champs can stretch their reign a few more days with a win over Burnley on Monday.

City can also come closer to clinching another top four finish with a win over 11th-place Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, though the Citizens are awaiting their appeal of a 2-year European ban (start time at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

City can sink Liverpool’s lead to 20 points with nine to play if it beats Burnley for the second time this season. If it drops points, Liverpool can win the league by beating Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Clarets’ 39 points have them in contention for the Europa League but Sean Dyche’s men are fighting injuries and contract worries.

 

Team news

Man City will not have Eric Garcia after the young Spaniard suffered a scary injury in a collision with Ederson against Arsenal.

Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden start for City as will both Silvas: Bernardo and David.

Burnley’s been beset by injuries and will not have Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Jeff Hendrick and four others are out-of-contract soon and there are questions about their use.

Josh Brownhill will make his first Premier League start for Burnley after transferring from Bristol City in January.

What they’re saying

Burnley boss Dyche testy on contracts v injuries dilemma: “I advised many months ago, before Covid, what situations I felt were important. The club are not always thirsty to move things forward quickly so we have had to wait and then the Covid situation occurred which is obviously very serious, but in the football world, it has given a different feel and made it more complicated. … We are waiting on the chairman to advise on what I said many months ago and if that doesn’t occur then it is fair to say we will be down to a very low squad number with the injuries on top of that. Of course it will affect the group but we have shown many times that there are many players here who are capable of doing the job and get results.”

Kevin De Bruyne on playing for Pep: “What is handy for me is I think I’ve found the coach who has the same philosophy that I have in my mind. Basically it is very simple. I don’t think I have a lot of conversations with Pep in regard to playing or what he asks me to do. He gives me a lot of freedom and understands that whatever he asks of the team or me personally I will do it, I don’t question it.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

The hosts are heavy favorites at -715 via DraftKings with Burnley at +1700.

City beat Burnley 4-1 at Turf Moor on Dec. 3 when Gabriel Jesus’ brace joined Riyad Mahrez and Rodri on the score sheet.

The Man City v. Burnley preview’s official prediction

City has a match in its back pocket and five days rest. Burnley’s a cagey side but this shouldn’t be much of a contest as Pep Guardiola looks to keep City’s status as PL title holders in hand for as long as possible. 3-0 Man City.

By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho will hope Harry Kane has a bit more luck with a match under his belt and a lesser defense when Tottenham Hotspur welcomes West Ham United on Tuesday.

Mourinho’s lengthy rant on Kane’s usage and his record with strikers during a long and celebrated managerial career is getting lots of response on Monday.

[ MORE: Liverpool drops points for 3rd time ]

Spurs are four points back of the top five, but West Ham have deeper concerns. The Irons are only out of the drop zone on goal differential, level on points with 18th-place Bournemouth.

Team news

Angelo Ogbonna could return for West Ham, but striker Sebastien Haller and winger Robert Snodgrass could be out for a while according to David Moyes.

Mourinho gets Dele Alli back from suspension and Lucas Moura is fit again, two players whose absences the manager lamented after Friday’s draw with Man United.

What they’re saying

Mourinho on Hugo Lloris communicating in empty stadium: “Of course I always believe a goalkeeper is a good leader and a good captain. Independent of that, I always knew that a goalkeeper looking at a game in a fantastic position, to organize and be a little bit an extension of the coach, especially in the defensive organization. So if we can get something positive out of the negativity of an empty stadium, it’s communicating.”

Moyes on what he saw from Spurs v. Man Utd“The biggest difference is they have got many of their big players back, three or four of them whereas when we were due to play them I dont think many of them would have been fit and available. It happens, sometimes you get lucky with injuries and suspensions, other times you don’t. We would have rather had them in the condition they were before rather than now.

Odds and ends

Spurs are -148 to win via DraftKings while West Ham is +390.

The first meeting between the teams this season was Jose Mourinho’s first match in charge of Spurs. Tottenham built a 3-0 lead and it finished 3-2 when Angelo Ogbonna scored deep in stoppage time.

Prediction for Tottenham-West Ham

Spurs might concede at the back but they have too much quality not to puncture the Irons’ defense. 2-1 to Tottenham.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League return has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games in Matchweek 31 and the two coming up for Matchweek 32 over the weekend. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man United 3-1 Sheffield United – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Aston Villa 0-3 Wolves – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Norwich 2-3 Everton – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 West Ham – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City 2-1 Brighton – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-1 Southampton – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-1 Arsenal – (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Chelsea 3-1 Man City – (Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-2 Watford – (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Aston Villa – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
What did we learn from the Premier League return? The long-awaited Premier League return was a joyous, poignant and powerful moment all wrapped in one as the action returned to stadiums across England over the past week.

Following the suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-20 season resumed and we learned plenty about how games will look between now and the end of July when the current season is scheduled to finish.

Here’s a look at some of the key things learned from the Premier League return.

United against racism

Powerful. Poignant. United. That summed up the Premier League protests against racism as players from every single team wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of their shirts instead of player names for the first batch of games, plus will proudly wear the logo on their sleeve for the rest of the season. The moving moment at the start of each game when all 22 players, plus the officials, coaching staff and others at the stadiums all took a knee when the first whistle blew hit home just how strongly everyone connected with the Premier League feels about the Black Lives Matter movement. Goal celebrations from Olivier Giroud, Nathan Redmond and Allan Saint-Maximin were particularly poignant as they took a knee and raised one fist to the sky. The Premier League and its players sent out a clear message to everyone watching around the world: Black Lives Matter.

Slow starts and crazy second halves

It is fair to say most teams eased themselves into games. There were very few goals in the first half of games. In the opening 11 games there were just five first half goals scored and two of those came for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win at Bournemouth. Players looked rusty, which is understandable, and it will be intriguing to see if that trend of slow starts continues. With cooling breaks now taking place at the midway point of each halves, that slows things down a little, so too do the multiple subs late in games to make use of the new five substitute rule.

Five sub rule benefit

There is no doubt the five sub rule will benefit the big boys with stacked squads. Mourinho made that point as Man United surged back into the game at Tottenham as they had Pogba, Greenwood and Ighalo to bring off the bench. Chelsea use it really well with Barkley, Pulisic and Abraham coming on, while teams lower down the table didn’t fare so well as they generally don’t have as many top quality options on the bench. The five substitute rule seems to swing in the favor of the big boys.

Relegation battle a little clearer

With their wins, Southampton and Newcastle all but secured Premier League safety for another season, while Brighton beating Arsenal was a massive shock and moment in the season for Graham Potter’s side. Home defeats for West Ham and Bournemouth highlighted the mountain they have to climb as they have ridiculously tough schedules remaining. Norwich look doomed, while Aston Villa are battling hard but may just come up short. It looks like three from Norwich, Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham and Watford will go down with 19th place and 16th place separated by just two points. This will be crazy.

Away form to improve

It’s a smaller sample size but we’ve seen in the Bundesliga already that away teams have picked up many more away wins that usual since the restart. It seems like that trend may continue in the Premier League. From the opening 11 games there have been just three home wins and a few weeks from know we can draw a better conclusion on this. It’s safe to say having no fans in your home stadium must feel stranger for home teams than away teams and will take plenty of getting used to.

Momentum will be key

Wolves, Man United, Newcastle and Man City have it. Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Sheffield United do not. When you’re winning games and have momentum on your side, this beautiful game just becomes easier. When you don’t have it, well, it can be a struggle. Having momentum will be key for these nine matchweeks wedged into five actual weeks to finish the season. Things can quickly get out of hand in a positive or negative way between now and July. Momentum has always been key but it is especially important now.