More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League return: Five gems, five strugglers

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

As the Premier League return took the focus of the soccer world this weekend, there were clearly some stars who got off to a flying start in the restart and others, well, they struggled.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Plenty of rustiness was expected and the first half of most games certainly saw teams play tentatively, then things kicked into life in the second half as the Premier League return properly.

Below we select five gems and five strugglers from the Premier League return this weekend.

Five gems

Christian Pulisic: Obvious choice here. Jumped off the bench, scored within a few minutes and sparked a comeback Chelsea win at Villa. His first PL minutes since Jan. 1 went well and Lampard told us he’s delighted with Pulisic’s hunger. USA, USA!

Bruno Fernandes: Just oozes class. Scored a late penalty kick to grab Man United an important point at Tottenham, Fernandes saw plenty of the ball and Spurs did their best to keep him out of the final third. Kept plugging away. Now, can he and Pogba line up together?

Danny Ings: Scored one, set up another, hit the crossbar and set the tempo for a big Southampton win away at Norwich. He works so hard defensively too. Ings has 16 PL goals and is a sneaky bet to win the Premier League golden boot this season. He’s hit the woodwork so many times too. Saints can now start to push hard for a top 10 finish in the congested midtable.

Adama Traore: Sparked Wolves’ win at West Ham off the bench as he set up Jimenez and Neto to score. Traore’s pace is evident but the way he has improved with his final pass or cross is outstanding. The speedster will be key if Wolves qualify for the Champions League.

Jordan Ayew: Scored against Bournemouth and Palace’s leading goalscorer has a newfound calmness in the box. Works hard and compliments Benteke and Zaha well. Palace have had a very good season and both they and Ayew have snuck under the radar.

Five strugglers

Dean Henderson: He’s a young goalkeeper who will improve but he had an off day against Newcastle. Two of the three goals were efforts he should have saved and the entire Sheffield United defensive unit looked off. Henderson still hasn’t officially extended his loan at the Blades from Man United and with David de Gea struggling maybe, just maybe, he will head back to Man United for the 2020-21 season. He has the quality but sometimes his focus can be questioned.

Harry Kane: Jose Mourinho has defended Kane and he has been out for six months, let’s not forget. Against Man United he didn’t have a lot of service with Spurs sitting back and trying to hit United on the counter and Kane looked a little sluggish up top. His touch will come back and we know he will finish, but how many chances will he get each game with Mourinho as boss? Heung-min Son didn’t look great other but both have been out for a long time and their quality will kick back in. Right?

David Luiz: Oh dear. What a shocker. David Luiz may leave Arsenal in the coming days as he still hasn’t agreed a contract extension and the 24 minutes he played at Man City was awful. He came off the bench for the injured Mari, made a mistake for the first goal, gave away a penalty for the second and was sent off. He held his hands up afterwards and that could be his last actions in an Arsenal jersey.

Wilfred Ndidi: A poor display from Ndidi at Watford and that is truly a collectors item. The Nigerian midfielder is usually so calm on the ball but he gave it away in bad areas and put the Foxes under pressure. Lost the midfield battle to Capoue, Hughes and Doucoure as Leicester struggled against Watford. Surely they won’t give up their top four spot late in the season?

Callum Wilson: Kept trying but just didn’t happen for him and Bournemouth and given their fixtures late in the season, the Cherries are in serious relegation trouble. Wilson has had a tough season and he’s scored just three times in his last 22 Premier League appearances. Wilson, and Bournemouth in general, are struggling massively with confidence.

What did we learn from Premier League return?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What did we learn from the Premier League return? The long-awaited Premier League return was a joyous, poignant and powerful moment all wrapped in one as the action returned to stadiums across England over the past week.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule

Following the suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-20 season resumed and we learned plenty about how games will look between now and the end of July when the current season is scheduled to finish.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the key things learned from the Premier League return.

United against racism

Powerful. Poignant. United. That summed up the Premier League protests against racism as players from every single team wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the back of their shirts instead of player names for the first batch of games, plus will proudly wear the logo on their sleeve for the rest of the season. The moving moment at the start of each game when all 22 players, plus the officials, coaching staff and others at the stadiums all took a knee when the first whistle blew hit home just how strongly everyone connected with the Premier League feels about the Black Lives Matter movement. Goal celebrations from Olivier Giroud, Nathan Redmond and Allan Saint-Maximin were particularly poignant as they took a knee and raised one fist to the sky. The Premier League and its players sent out a clear message to everyone watching around the world: Black Lives Matter.

Slow starts and crazy second halves

It is fair to say most teams eased themselves into games. There were very few goals in the first half of games. In the opening 11 games there were just five first half goals scored and two of those came for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win at Bournemouth. Players looked rusty, which is understandable, and it will be intriguing to see if that trend of slow starts continues. With cooling breaks now taking place at the midway point of each halves, that slows things down a little, so too do the multiple subs late in games to make use of the new five substitute rule.

Five sub rule benefit

There is no doubt the five sub rule will benefit the big boys with stacked squads. Mourinho made that point as Man United surged back into the game at Tottenham as they had Pogba, Greenwood and Ighalo to bring off the bench. Chelsea use it really well with Barkley, Pulisic and Abraham coming on, while teams lower down the table didn’t fare so well as they generally don’t have as many top quality options on the bench. The five substitute rule seems to swing in the favor of the big boys.

Relegation battle a little clearer

With their wins, Southampton and Newcastle all but secured Premier League safety for another season, while Brighton beating Arsenal was a massive shock and moment in the season for Graham Potter’s side. Home defeats for West Ham and Bournemouth highlighted the mountain they have to climb as they have ridiculously tough schedules remaining. Norwich look doomed, while Aston Villa are battling hard but may just come up short. It looks like three from Norwich, Villa, Bournemouth, West Ham and Watford will go down with 19th place and 16th place separated by just two points. This will be crazy.

Away form to improve

It’s a smaller sample size but we’ve seen in the Bundesliga already that away teams have picked up many more away wins that usual since the restart. It seems like that trend may continue in the Premier League. From the opening 11 games there have been just three home wins and a few weeks from know we can draw a better conclusion on this. It’s safe to say having no fans in your home stadium must feel stranger for home teams than away teams and will take plenty of getting used to.

Momentum will be key

Wolves, Man United, Newcastle and Man City have it. Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Sheffield United do not. When you’re winning games and have momentum on your side, this beautiful game just becomes easier. When you don’t have it, well, it can be a struggle. Having momentum will be key for these nine matchweeks wedged into five actual weeks to finish the season. Things can quickly get out of hand in a positive or negative way between now and July. Momentum has always been key but it is especially important now.

VIDEO: Mourinho goes off in bizarre rant after Kane questions

Mourinho Kane
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho went off on a bizarre rant after his handling of Harry Kane was questioned.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against West Ham (Start time, 3:15pm ET on Tuesday, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho was asked about comments from ex-Arsenal player and current Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson about Kane and how the current style of play at Tottenham means he will no longer score 25-30 goals a season.

Mourinho then went on what can best be described as a four-minute rant as he listed Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and others as strikers he has got the best out of.

That’s fair enough. One small thing though, Jose, you may want to work on your math when it comes to the number of goals Drogba scored at Chelsea.

Here’s a clip of Mourinho switching into full stats mode:

 

For the most part, his stats are correct but Drogba scored 164 goals across all competitions during his entire Chelsea career. Not 186 during Mourinho’s spell in charge of the Blues.

Mourinho only managed him for four seasons at Chelsea and Drogba scored 73 goals in that period.

Kane looked sluggish in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Man United but that was to be expected in his first appearance since Jan. 1. That said, Tottenham gave him little service and their tactics to sit back and hit Man United on the break worked, for the most part.

Mourinho was not happy his team couldn’t seal the win against Man United and is feeling the pressure a little as Spurs’ season looks in danger of petering out as they missed a big chance to cut the gap to fifth place, which looks like being a Champions League qualification berth if Man City’s UEFA ban is upheld.

Premier League: How to watch, stream schedule

Premier League schedule
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

The NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first six matchweeks confirmed. For a full Premier League how to watch TV and streaming schedule in the USA, read on.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here

With the final game of Matchweek 30 taking place on Monday, Matchweek 31 will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the games will come thick and fast from now until July 25 when the 2019-20 season will end. Buckle up, folks.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns as they continue to work to control the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. The Premier League season was suspended on March 13 but just over three months later it is back.

[ MORE: Premier League fixtures remaining ]

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more. You can sign up for NBC Sports Gold here.

Below is the schedule for the Premier League games on NBC Sports from June 22-25, as the full schedule for the first three matchweeks of the schedule are here.

Premier League schedule: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 30

Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 22, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET