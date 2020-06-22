More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Riyad Mahrez goal
Photo by Martin Rickett/Pool via Getty Images

Terrific Riyad Mahrez goal the latest highlight in sneaky incredible season

By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
Riyad Mahrez’s insane season continued with a first-half brace against Burnley which included a goal emblematic of his season wizardry.

Manchester City’s Algerian absolutely cooked Charlie Taylor in the Burnley box on Monday, spinning the defender to the ground before beating a very good goalkeeper in Nick Pope with a vicious strike.

RECAP: Man City 5-0 Burnley

He’d convert a Sergio Aguero-won, VAR-delivered penalty before halftime to give him nine goals to go with eight assists in the Premier League.

Mahrez and two of his teammates are having three of the sneaky greatest seasons on record (Kevin De Bruyne makes it four without the sneakiness).

Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have stopped each other from getting prime striker minutes in PL play and are the top two expected goals per game players amongst qualified contenders in the league.

Police investigate 'White Lives Matter' banner

Mahrez’s numbers are bonkers when you consider he’s only started 15 of his 24 league appearances this season. He’s one goal and two assists away from hitting double digit goals and assists for the third time in PL season (2015-16 and 2017-18 with Leicester City).

Only De Bruyne and Wolves’ Adama Traore are having better seasons than Mahrez, according to WhoScored. He’s third on SofaScore’s ratings, too, behind De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (whose sample size is even smaller).

He’s also passing at 89.8 percent, incredibly high for a winger.

The 29-year-old Algerian’s incredible goal in the first half is something to behold.

Orlando pulls out of NWSL Challenge Cup after positive COVID-19 tests

Orlando Pride coronavirus
Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT
The Orlando Pride are pulling out of the NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah “due to positive COVID-19 tests amongst players and staff.”

The players and staff will go into isolation for 14 days, the club announced.

Police investigate 'White Lives Matter' banner at MCIBUR

The Athletic’s Meg Linehan reports that “multiple players visited a bar in Orlando that prompted additional testing,” leading to the positive tests.

The tournament will go on as an 8-team event since no Pride players had been exposed to players at other clubs.

Without Orlando, the tournament will be without notable names like Emily van Egmond, Ali Krieger, Marta, Ashlyn Harris, and Sydney Leroux. Alex Morgan is on the Pride and gave birth to a baby in May.

The NWSL Challenge Cup is set to make the NWSL the first American pro sports league to return to the pitch after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Transfer news: Bellingham to Dortmund, Messi will have out-clause(s)

Messi new contract
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
Monday’s transfer rumor mill involves a one-club Ballon d’Or winner likely not going anywhere, as well as a few players possible finding new homes.

RECAP: Man City 5-0 Burnley

We’ll start with the former, as Lionel Messi’s new Barcelona deal looks close to being inked for three years, with a hitch.

Messi (back) to Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s new contract with Barcelona could keep him with the La Liga side through the 2022-23 season.

The world’s best player is reportedly close to signing a new three-year deal with Barcelona that will give him the chance to exit the deal after every season.

So, yeah, that doesn’t exactly feel like a multi-year deal inasmuch as the privilege given to one of the greatest to ever strap on a pair of boots in any uniform.

From Marca:

This term is non-negotiable for Messi as he doesn’t want to be tied down to a contract, and wants to be able to decide at the end of every season whether or not he is physically fit to continue competing at the top level, and for this reason there will always be a clause allowing him to leave if he sees it appropriate.

Messi has discussed playing for boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys and Americans fans have dreamed of a possible MLS move.

Those would be options if Messi opted to leave Barcelona, because he doesn’t seem the type to skitter away to another European address. And there’s precedence within Barca’s quasi- one club set of his generation, as players like Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez have left for lesser leagues and Carles Puyol retired as a one-club man.

The 32-year-old Messi is having another sensational year and is one goal away from 700 for his career between Barcelona and Argentina.

Meunier to Dortmund
Bellingham to Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have won the race to add one of the world’s premier free agents, according to Sky Sports Germany. They’ll also scoop up a sought-after British talent, too, says the BBC.

Thomas Meunier will leave Paris Saint-Germain for the club it knocked out of the Champions League, agreeing to a four-year deal with BVB.

Meunier had been linked with Tottenham amongst other destinations but has found favor with the Bundesliga runners-up.

The 28-year-old Belgian right back has been with PSG since 2016 when he came from Club Brugge. Meunier has been capped 40 times by Belgium, scoring seven goals.

Police investigate 'White Lives Matter' banner

As for the young Belgian, the BBC says BVB has won the race to sign Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City.

Still 16 for one more week, Bellingham is said to cost approximately $25 million and has been chased by Manchester United and others for some time.

But it’s BVB’s track record with young players including fellow English youngster Jadon Sancho that may win the day with Bellingham.

The center midfielder has played 36 times for the Blues, scoring four times with three assists.

Burnley’s Ben Mee fumes at ‘White Lives Matter’ banner (video)

Ben Mee comments on racism
AP Photo/Shaun Botterill,Pool
By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT
Burnley Football Club apologized for the plane flown above the Etihad Stadium carrying a “White Lives Matter Burnley” banner on Monday.

The plane appeared moments after players from both Burnley and Manchester City, including Clarets captain Ben Mee, took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

RECAP: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Mee was one of several players to point out the banner to officials during the game, and said there was some indication something may happen before the game.

He was fuming after the match.

“I’m ashamed. I’m embarrassed that a small number of fans have decided to put that around the stadium. They completely missed the point of what we’re trying to achieve. These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves.”

“It’s not right. I totally condemn it. I’m embarrassed and this misses the point.”

Mee went even further when pressed on how he felt seeing the banner so soon after he and his peers had taken a knee.

“You hear the plane above. The lads came together and said this is what we want. We want equality in everything whether it be race, religion, gender, the LGBTQ community. The players want to take a stand.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola was very angry and offered strong words after the game.

“Everybody knows that white lives matter. They need to be convinced that black lives matter, too.”

Man City blasts undermanned Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaJun 22, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden each scored twice as Manchester City clobbered Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

New PL TV schedule

The match was tainted by a vile incident just post-kickoff, as a plane with a banner that read “White Lives Matter Burnley” flew over the stadium moments after players from both teams took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bernardo Silva had two assists and David Silva also scored for City, whose 63 points are 20 back of Liverpool. It wasn’t all good news for City, who lost Sergio Aguero to a first-half injury.

MAN CITY – BURNLEY FULL MATCH REPLAY

City maxes out at 87 points and plays Chelsea on Thursday before meeting Liverpool on July 2.

Liverpool now cannot win the Premier League title with a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Here are the other dates and how the Reds can claim their first PL era title.

Burnley’s 39 points remain 11th and the Clarets remains three points back of the Europa League places.

Three things we learned

1. Young Foden continues to show promise: Left-footed. Low. Lethal. Foden’s third Premier League goal was a terrific shot from beyond the arc that left a flying Nick Pope clawing through air.

Foden has 13 goals and 10 assists in 64 first team appearances for Man City and he just turned 20 late last month.

His fourth goal of the season was a terrific bit of Pep-inspired team play.

2. Shorthanded Burnley victim to board errors: The Clarets started with just 17 of the 20 available players available to a match day squad during Project Restart, and five of the players on the bench had no Premier League experience while midfielder Josh Brownhill had one minute and was making his first start since arriving from Bristol City in January. Manager Sean Dyche did not mince words before the game in explaining how short-sighted delays from directors are costing Burnley.

3. City rests up for Chelsea: The fixture list worked out well for Pep Guardiola, who used most of its top choice guys in the win over Arsenal and kept Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, and Aymeric Laporte rested for Chelsea on Thursday. Liverpool is going to win the league but the question will be whether they are the best team to every do the darn thing. If Liverpool isn’t, it’s likely because City’s 2017-18 team holds the distinction. If City beats Chelsea and then Liverpool, the debate is a lot more interesting even if the Reds go 34-2-2.

Man of the Match

Riyad Mahrez — The Algerian’s incredible goal in the first half was a beauty and his penalty combined with it to give Mahrez 11 goals and 15 assists in 2585 minutes across all competitions. Read more on his extraordinary season here. He left after 60 minutes for Kevin De Bruyne.

Man City – Burnley recap

Burnley adequately stymied City for the first 15 minutes but the hosts should’ve been ahead when David Silva’s pass to Riyad Mahrez was ripped wide by an unwitting and charging Bernardo Silva.

Foden put City ahead with a lethal, low, left-footed strike from beyond the arc that a diving Nick Pope could not reach.

Premier League highlights

Mahrez got his goal in stunning fashion, barbecuing Charlie Taylor with a dribble before fizzing a shot past Pope.

Then there was an exit for Sergio Aguero, who was fouled by Ben Mee with a wayward foot in the box. VAR reviewed the non-call before righteously deemed it a penalty.

Aguero couldn’t take it — he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus — so Mahrez smacked the shot past Pope for 3-0.

It was 4-0 just after halftime when Bernardo Silva set up David Silva for another good-lookin goal.

Kevin De Bruyne led the drive for five when his outlet pass led to a tic-tac-toe, right-to-left, with Gabriel Jesus cueing up Foden for the finish.

Leroy Sane entered the match for Foden with 11 minutes to play, his first first team action since injuring his knee in a Community Shield defeat of Liverpool.

Watch full PL match replays