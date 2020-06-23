Sergio Aguero injury. Those three words are something Man City’s fans never want to hear together.

Aguero, 32, limped off in the first half of their 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday as he injured his left knee when winning a penalty kick right on half time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The injury itself seemed like an innocuous one. There was little contact from Ben Mee on Aguero but Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer walked off the pitch and hobbled straight down the tunnel.

Pep Guardiola gave an update on the Aguero injury after the game and it wasn’t a positive one, as the striker is now heading to Barcelona to see a specialist.

“It doesn’t look good. Something in the knee and we will see tomorrow. He felt something in his knee. He struggled in the last month with some pain in his knee,” Guardiola said.

Now, we know Man City have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to attacking talent. They brought Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane off the bench agains Burnley and rested Raheem Sterling. They aren’t going to win the Premier League (although they keep delaying Liverpool’s title win) and they will finish in second place in the table.

Aguero sent out the following message:

The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee. It’s a pity but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages! — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 23, 2020

All of their focus will now switch to early August when the Champions League resumes and it would be understandable if Aguero is rested and saved until then.

Man City badly want to win the Champions League and they have a 2-1 first leg lead in their last 16 clash against Real Madrid before the mini-tournament in Lisbon as they hope to be in the quarterfinals, semifinal and final. With the verdict of their appeal against their two-year UEFA ban set to be released in July, they will know before their UCL campaign continues this season whether or not they will be banned in the future.

Aguero will be key to them winning the Champions League so don’t be surprised if he’s rested for the Premier League and FA Cup games over the next two to three weeks, at least.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports