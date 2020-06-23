More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
De Gea
Getty Images

Solskjaer: De Gea ‘best goalkeeper in the world’

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 23, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes David de Gea is the ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ and has thrown his full support behind the Man United and Spain superstar.

De Gea, 29, was at fault for Steven Bergwijn’s goal in Man United’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday and was heavily criticized by former Man United captain Roy Keane among many others.

Solskjaer doesn’t agree that De Gea is ‘overrated’ and backed his goalkeeper to continue to make big saves.

“David is the best goalkeeper in the world,” Solskjaer said. “He’s conceded two goals in the last seven games he’s played for us. There are two games against City, Chelsea, of course Tottenham, Everton. Two goals in seven games, we’ve gone on a run not conceding goals. The Everton one is a freak one, maybe. This one, he cannot save it. He makes great saves, he wins games for us and I still think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. David’s working really hard. He’s not making errors that you see time and time again. He’s been consistently working hard in training and I’m very pleased with his work.”

Let us first remember that De Gea was named Man United’s player of the season for four out of five seasons from 2014 to 2018 and consistently was the main reason they had any chance of a top four finish in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

That said, there has been an increase in mistakes from the Spanish goalkeeper both for club and country over the last few seasons and the reason it is so noticeable is because he was so good previously. After being linked with a move to Real Madrid for what seemed like an eternity, he has signed a long-term extension at Man United and there’s no doubt he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Jan Oblak, Thibaut Courtois, Marc Andre ter Stegen, Manuel Neuer, Ederson and Alisson are right up there with him too, but perhaps one of the reasons for De Gea’s dip in form is down to a lack of competition?

Sergio Romero is happy enough to play in the League Cup, Europa League and the odd FA Cup game but De Gea isn’t challenged at all as United’s starting goalkeeper. Dean Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United and has had a really good season for the Blades and some are suggesting that the 23-year-old should come back to Old Trafford to challenge for the starting spot next season.

It would appear that is maybe a few seasons too early for Henderson but maybe it would create more competition and help De Gea raise his game so he will be back to being the undisputed number one goalkeeper in the world. Solskjaer has said Henderson will be a future Man United and England number one but if De Gea keeps making big mistakes, maybe that future target for Henderson will be in 6-12 months time.

Stream Leicester – Brighton: How to watch, team news

Leicester - Brighton
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 23, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT
Stream Leicester – Brighton right here as the Foxes aim to get back on track as they host the Seagulls.

Leicester remain in the top four but they will be eager to give themselves some breathing space by beating Brighton (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the King Power Stadium.

That will not be easy, as Brighton beat Arsenal on Saturday to give their battle against relegation a huge boost. Brendan Rodgers and Leicester will not be taking Brighton lightly.

STREAM LEICESTER – BRIGHTON ON NBCSN

Click on the link above to stream Leicester – Brighton live, while below are some more details.

Team news

Leicester make some changes as Nampalys Mendy, Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho come into the starting lineup.

Brighton start Tariq Lamptey, Stephens, Mac Allister and Connolly to the starting lineup

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

It is clear that Leicester are the big favorites via DraftKings, but given their wobble in recent months (four wins from their last 14 Premier League games) seeing Brighton at +510 is probably worth a punt.

Here are the odds in full: (-175) Leicester v. Brighton (+510), Tie: +295

Prediction

The draw seems like a smart bet here. Brighton are battling for their lives at the bottom of the table and Aaron Mooy, Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay have real quality in attack and Graham Potter’s side are good to watch as well as keeping some of their defensive stability. Leicester are in a bit of a tough spot and need to get back to winning ways, but unless they totally collapse they look certain for a top four finish.

Man United v Sheffield United preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Man United v Sheffield United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 23, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT
Man United v Sheffield United is a big, big game in the Champions League battle as the Red Devils and Blades go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Man United v Sheffield United on Wednesday (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) there are just two points between the teams as Man United sit in fifth and Sheffield United in seventh.

STREAM MAN UNITED v SHEFFIELD UNITED ON NBCSN

The objectives at the start of the season for both teams were very different as Champions League qualification for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the minimum expectation, while Champions League qualification was beyond the wildest dreams of Chris Wilder and everyone connected with Sheffield United.

Click on the link above to stream Man United v Sheffield United live,.

Team news

Man United have no new injury issues, with Paul Pogba fit to start after his impressive cameo at Tottenham last time out.

Sheffield United will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is on loan from Man United and ineligible to play, while John Egan is suspended after his red card against Newcastle.

What they’re saying

Solskjaer back David de Gea after mistake: David is the best goalkeeper in the world. He’s conceded two goals in the last seven games he’s played for us. There are two games against City, Chelsea, of course Tottenham, Everton. Two goals in seven games, we’ve gone on a run not conceding goals. He makes great saves, he wins games for us and I still think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. David’s working really hard. He’s not making errors that you see time and time again. He’s been consistently working hard in training and I’m very pleased with his work.”

Chris Wilder on Sheffield United’s poor start to the restart: “We always have to work in the present. Getting a bit sick and tired of people talking about the Champions League and Europe and what a great season we’re having. It’s about what’s happening in the present and we have produced two bang average performances.”

Betting odds (Full matchweek odds)

The hosts are the favorites at -240 via DraftKings with Sheffield United at +750.

Sheffield United and Man United played out an entertaining 3-3 draw when they met earlier this season amid plenty of drama but given the recent injuries and poor form for the Blades, Man United are correctly the favorites.

Prediction

Had this game been played in March, Sheffield United would have probably been favorites. Now? Not so much. Man United looked sharp against Tottenham and had momentum before the break. Martial, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Pogba will have too much for the Blades. Go for a big Man United win.

Premier League odds: Matchweek 31, 32

EPL betting odds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 23, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
Check out the EPL betting odds for the games in Matchweek 31 and Matchweek 32, as the Premier League return continues with games coming thick and fast.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Take a look below at the odds for the Premier League games in midweek, this weekend and early next week, as the action has resumed following the suspension on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click on the link above to watch all of the games live via our platforms here at NBC Sports, while below are the individual EPL betting odds for each game via DraftKings.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s Premier League predictions ]

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: (-175) Leicester v. Brighton (+510), Tie: +295
Tuesday, June 23: (-143) Tottenham v. West Ham (+400), Tie: +290
Wednesday, June 24: (-240) Man United v. Sheffield United (+750), Tie: +335
Wednesday, June 24: (+130) Newcastle v. Aston Villa (+220), Tie: +230
Wednesday, June 24: (-177) Wolves v. Bournemouth (+510), Tie: +300
Wednesday, June 24: (+300) Norwich v. Everton (-110), Tie: +265
Wednesday, June 24: (-420) Liverpool v. Crystal Palace (+1200), Tie: +500
Thursday, June 25: (+163) Southampton v. Arsenal (+165), Tie: +240
Thursday, June 25: (+210) Burnley v. Watford (+145), Tie: +220
Thursday, June 25: (+310) Chelsea v. Man City (-127), Tie: +310

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: (+350) Aston Villa v. Wolves (-118), Tie: +250
Sunday, June 28: (+160) Watford v. Southampton (+170), Tie: +240
Monday, June 29: (+125) Crystal Palace v. Burnley (+235), Tie: +225
Tuesday, June 30: (+375) Brighton v. Man United (-122), Tie: +250
Wednesday, July 1: (-190) Arsenal v. Norwich (+500), Tie: +340
Wednesday, July 1: (+165) Everton v. Leicester (+165), Tie: +245
Wednesday, July 1: (+135) Bournemouth v. Newcastle (+220), Tie: +220
Wednesday, July 1: (+365) West Ham v. Chelsea (-139), Tie: +500
Thursday, July 2: (+225) Sheffield United v. Tottenham (+130), Tie: +225

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 23, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET