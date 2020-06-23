More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Harry Kane goal
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane, Mourinho react as star scores in 200th Premier League appearance

By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Harry Kane is back on the score sheet and Tottenham Hotspur is back in the win column.

Those don’t feel like a coincidence, even if Kane’s marker was the insurance marker in Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat of West Ham United on Tuesday.



Kane was happy to get on the score sheet and feeling good about his day.

“When you’ve been out for over six months it’s about getting that feeling back on the pitch,” he told the BBC. “I should’ve scored one other but it’s nice to put that one away. I’m in good shape. I’ve been working very hard. I feel as good as I’ve ever done.”

Kane was also asked about scoring his 137th Premier League goal during his 200th appearance in England’s top flight.



“200 games it goes so quick,” Kane said. “The years fly by and you have to make the most of it. I’m still only 26 so hopefully I can get to that 200 mark sooner rather than later and go from there.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says it’s good to see Kane rewarded for all the hard work taken to get fit for the summer after a long layoff that began with an injury.

“I am happy for him, he worked a lot and now there will be better headlines and a better feeling for him,” Mourinho said. “He has been phenomenal in lockdown, did amazing work at home, and he is in the condition to help the team.”

TOTTENHAM – WEST HAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

Kane scores as Tottenham beats West Ham

Tottenham West Ham recap
Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur kept working until they found a deserved breakthrough in a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Tomas Soucek own goal was joined by Harry Kane’s 12th goal of the Premier League season to give Spurs a first win in five PL outings.



Tottenham rises seventh, a point back of fifth-place Manchester United and six behind Chelsea.

West Ham’s 27 points is a point ahead of 18th place Bournemouth, who has a match-in-hand. The Irons goal difference is now just one better than the Cherries.

TOTTENHAM – WEST HAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Sputtering Spurs attack set right by subs Lamela, Bergwijn: Heung-min Son had the ball in the back of the net before VAR intervened and Harry Kane had a moment or two, but both underwhelmed and were joined by a rusty Dele Alli in producing very little real danger for an hour.

There will be those who rely on the storyline of Jose Mourinho not setting up the players to succeed, but this match feels like the wrong occasion to make that point. The finishers didn’t perform, and it was fitting that an own goal got the North London side on the board.

No sooner had Mourinho lifted Dele for Lamela that the game took steps in Spurs direction. Lamela broke up two West Ham plays, the second springing Kane for a much-needed breakaway goal (off a Son pass nonetheless). The finish was quality and a very-relieved Kane and Son will hope the play is a springboard to a hot streak.

2. Sissoko, Lo Celso deserve better: Jose Mourinho loves his defensive or holding midfielders to drive play and deliver the ball to the danger men. Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko did that again and again on Tuesday, the former dealing out a couple of absolute dimes while Sissoko was credited with three key passes.

3. Bowen impresses but Irons in trouble: The NBC broadcast team said before the game that West Ham’s best chance to stay up is if three other teams manage to be worse than them. Straightforward but true, David Moyes men had little hope aside from Jarrod Bowen’s peskiness on and dangerous work on the right flank. Declan Rice was pretty good at defensive mid, but the Irons look rudderless at the moment.

Fun fact: Moyes is now 0W-5D-9L in his career against Mourinho.

Man of the Match

Lo Celso. He had two key passes and carried the ball fluidly through the midfield. The Argentine converted three of four dribbles and won 6-of-11 ground duels (SofaScore). He had two inteceptions and a tackle and certainly showed some naivete at times, but overall it was another step in a starring direction for the 24-year-old.

Tottenham – West Ham recap

Mark Noble wanted a penalty after he couldn’t quite keep hold of a clever Michail Antonio set-up in the second minute.

Serge Aurier darted down the right of the box to cross a Lucas Moura pass into the mix, but the Irons pawed it out for a corner.

Heung-min Son nearly snapped a ho-hum game to life with a terrific finish just before halftime, but VAR spied the South Korean forward as offside en route to the goal.

Spurs had six of the match’s seven shots. Would a change help them get on the board?



Eric Dier led a 49th-minute charge up the heart of West Ham’s midfield before curling a shot just wide of a diving Fabianski.

West Ham had a nice mini-period culminating with Pablo Fornals flubbing Jarrod Bowen’s cross in the 54th minute.

Spurs broke down the field with vigor in the 59th, and Giovani Lo Celso sent an assist-worthy pass that Kane dragged wide of the goal.

Michail Antonio fired a chance over the Spurs goal at the hour mark with everything still very much in the balance.

Tottenham sub Erik Lamela cut into the 18 but was flummoxed by well-positioned Issa Diop and fired into the outside of the goal.

Of course it took an own goal to get a finish for Spurs, Soucek unable to see the ball before a corner kick clattered off his leg and behind Fabianski.



Reports: Luiz signs new Arsenal deal, Gunners to buy Mari

David Luiz contract
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
David Luiz is getting the new deal he wanted, though certainly not in the most ceremonious of circumstances, as Arsenal nears making two center back deals for the future.

Arsenal’s mop-topped defender is set to sign a new one-year deal after being sent off of an error-strewn performance against Man City, according to Sky Sports.

The report also says Arsenal is close to activating a $16 million purchase option on the loan of Flamengo center back Pablo Mari.



The ex-Man City defender, 26, has been on loan since Deadline Day and played against West Ham and his former club in Premier League play as well as an FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

As for Luiz, he’s an interesting signing. He’s capable of absolute horror shows like the aforementioned City match but is only a year removed from an outstanding season at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.



Luiz has won league titles with Benfica, PSG, and Chelsea, as well as Champions League and Europa League crowns with the Blues. He was a PFA Team of the Year member as recently as the 2016-17 season.

Another year won’t hurt the player or the team, though it’s sure to provide at least one mind-numbing on-field gaffe and a handful of “How did he do that?” passes.

As for Mari, it’s difficult to tell whether he certainly has the goods but Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal brass have seen the Spaniard a lot more than most of us.

Tottenham – West Ham stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Tottenham – West Ham preview
Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho will hope Harry Kane has a bit more luck with a match under his belt and a lesser defense when Tottenham Hotspur welcomes West Ham United on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho’s lengthy rant on Kane’s usage and his record with strikers during a long and celebrated managerial career is getting lots of response on Monday.

TOTTENHAM – WEST HAM STREAM

Spurs are four points back of the top five, but West Ham have deeper concerns. The Irons are only out of the drop zone on goal differential, level on points with 18th-place Bournemouth.

Team news

Mourinho gets Dele Alli back from suspension and Lucas Moura is fit again, two players whose absences the manager lamented after Friday’s draw with Man United. They both start as Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela go to the bench.

Angelo Ogbonna returns to the bench for West Ham, but striker Sebastien Haller and winger Robert Snodgrass could be out for a while according to David Moyes.

What they’re saying

Mourinho on Hugo Lloris communicating in empty stadium: “Of course I always believe a goalkeeper is a good leader and a good captain. Independent of that, I always knew that a goalkeeper looking at a game in a fantastic position, to organize and be a little bit an extension of the coach, especially in the defensive organization. So if we can get something positive out of the negativity of an empty stadium, it’s communicating.”

Moyes on what he saw from Spurs v. Man Utd“The biggest difference is they have got many of their big players back, three or four of them whereas when we were due to play them I dont think many of them would have been fit and available. It happens, sometimes you get lucky with injuries and suspensions, other times you don’t. We would have rather had them in the condition they were before rather than now.

Odds and ends

Spurs are -148 to win via DraftKings while West Ham is +390.

The first meeting between the teams this season was Jose Mourinho’s first match in charge of Spurs. Tottenham built a 3-0 lead and it finished 3-2 when Angelo Ogbonna scored deep in stoppage time.

Prediction for Tottenham-West Ham

Spurs might concede at the back but they have too much quality not to puncture the Irons’ defense. 2-1 to Tottenham.

Schmeichel saves point for Leicester v. Brighton

Leicester - Brighton recap
Andrew Boyers/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Kasper Schmeichel saved Neal Maupay’s first-half penalty as Leicester City’s poor second half of the season continued with a 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The Foxes move to 55 points and will stay in the top three at least another week despite winning just once in their last seven outings.



Brighton moves six points clear of the drop zone ahead of a brutal run of fixtures.

LEICESTER CITY – BRIGHTON FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Foxes putting UCL hopes in jeopardy: Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes have been riding their incredible first half of the season for a long time and if they don’t wake up soon they may depart the Champions League places. 12-2-2 after 16 matchdays, Leicester’s since gone 4W-5D-6L. Two of the four wins are against a poor West Ham, another’s versus Newcastle and the fourth Aston Villa. Worse? Losses came to Norwich City, Burnley, and Saints. The excuses just aren’t there for a team that might just fritter away the UCL with matches still to come against Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton, and Arsenal.

Leicester has been asking Chelsea, Manchester United, or Wolves to send them into the Europa League instead of the UCL.

2. Schmeichel stars again: The penalty stop on Maupay was Schmeichel’s only save — there were only three between the two sides — but it was the moment of the match and guarantees third place for another week regardless of what Chelsea does against Man City on Thursday.

3. Ex-Chelsea teen impresses: Opta pointed out that Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey became the first teen in the PL era to play for two teams in the same campaign when he started for the Seagulls. The 19-year-old went 31 minutes off the bench for Chelsea against Arsenal on Dec. 29 before transferring south in January. The right back was a big threat and a determined man in his challenges as the match wore on.

Man of the Match

The center backs for both sides were the stars; Caglar Soyuncu and Lewis Dunk the top field players for Leicester and Brighton, respectively. But Schmeichel gets the honors for the penalty save and command of his area.

Leicester – Brighton recap

The Seagulls conceded first half possession to their hosts but had the more dangerous opportunities, none moreso than Aaron Connolly winning a penalty.

Unfortunately for Graham Potter’s safety-seeking side, Maupay’s substandard penalty was stymied by Kasper Schmeichel.

There was a double whammy when Adam Webster was forced off with injury before the half-hour mark, though having Shane Duffy as a replacement is a nice luxury.

There wasn’t a lot to like about the second half, and Brighton will be okay with that.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights