Schmeichel saves point for Leicester v. Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Kasper Schmeichel saved Neal Maupay’s first-half penalty as Leicester City’s poor second half of the season continued with a 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The Foxes move to 55 points and will stay in the top three at least another week despite winning just once in their last seven outings.

Brighton moves six points clear of the drop zone ahead of a brutal run of fixtures.

LEICESTER CITY – BRIGHTON FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Foxes putting UCL hopes in jeopardy: Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes have been riding their incredible first half of the season for a long time and if they don’t wake up soon they may depart the Champions League places. 12-2-2 after 16 matchdays, Leicester’s since gone 4W-5D-6L. Two of the four wins are against a poor West Ham, another’s versus Newcastle and the fourth Aston Villa. Worse? Losses came to Norwich City, Burnley, and Saints. The excuses just aren’t there for a team that might just fritter away the UCL with matches still to come against Manchester United, Tottenham, Everton, and Arsenal.

Leicester has been asking Chelsea, Manchester United, or Wolves to send them into the Europa League instead of the UCL.

2. Schmeichel stars again: The penalty stop on Maupay was Schmeichel’s only save — there were only three between the two sides — but it was the moment of the match and guarantees third place for another week regardless of what Chelsea does against Man City on Thursday.

3. Ex-Chelsea teen impresses: Opta pointed out that Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey became the first teen in the PL era to play for two teams in the same campaign when he started for the Seagulls. The 19-year-old went 31 minutes off the bench for Chelsea against Arsenal on Dec. 29 before transferring south in January. The right back was a big threat and a determined man in his challenges as the match wore on.

Man of the Match

The center backs for both sides were the stars; Caglar Soyuncu and Lewis Dunk the top field players for Leicester and Brighton, respectively. But Schmeichel gets the honors for the penalty save and command of his area.

The Seagulls conceded first half possession to their hosts but had the more dangerous opportunities, none moreso than Aaron Connolly winning a penalty.

Unfortunately for Graham Potter’s safety-seeking side, Maupay’s substandard penalty was stymied by Kasper Schmeichel.

There was a double whammy when Adam Webster was forced off with injury before the half-hour mark, though having Shane Duffy as a replacement is a nice luxury.

There wasn’t a lot to like about the second half, and Brighton will be okay with that.

Reports: Luiz signs new Arsenal deal, Gunners to buy Mari

By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
David Luiz is getting the new deal he wanted, though certainly not in the most ceremonious of circumstances, as Arsenal nears making two center back deals for the future.

Arsenal’s mop-topped defender is set to sign a new one-year deal after being sent off of an error-strewn performance against Man City, according to Sky Sports.

The report also says Arsenal is close to activating a $16 million purchase option on the loan of Flamengo center back Pablo Mari.

The ex-Man City defender, 26, has been on loan since Deadline Day and played against West Ham and his former club in Premier League play as well as an FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

As for Luiz, he’s an interesting signing. He’s capable of absolute horror shows like the aforementioned City match but is only a year removed from an outstanding season at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

Luiz has won league titles with Benfica, PSG, and Chelsea, as well as Champions League and Europa League crowns with the Blues. He was a PFA Team of the Year member as recently as the 2016-17 season.

Another year won’t hurt the player or the team, though it’s sure to provide at least one mind-numbing on-field gaffe and a handful of “How did he do that?” passes.

As for Mari, it’s difficult to tell whether he certainly has the goods but Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal brass have seen the Spaniard a lot more than most of us.

Tottenham – West Ham stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho will hope Harry Kane has a bit more luck with a match under his belt and a lesser defense when Tottenham Hotspur welcomes West Ham United on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho’s lengthy rant on Kane’s usage and his record with strikers during a long and celebrated managerial career is getting lots of response on Monday.

TOTTENHAM – WEST HAM STREAM

Spurs are four points back of the top five, but West Ham have deeper concerns. The Irons are only out of the drop zone on goal differential, level on points with 18th-place Bournemouth.

Team news

Mourinho gets Dele Alli back from suspension and Lucas Moura is fit again, two players whose absences the manager lamented after Friday’s draw with Man United. They both start as Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela go to the bench.

Angelo Ogbonna returns to the bench for West Ham, but striker Sebastien Haller and winger Robert Snodgrass could be out for a while according to David Moyes.

What they’re saying

Mourinho on Hugo Lloris communicating in empty stadium: “Of course I always believe a goalkeeper is a good leader and a good captain. Independent of that, I always knew that a goalkeeper looking at a game in a fantastic position, to organize and be a little bit an extension of the coach, especially in the defensive organization. So if we can get something positive out of the negativity of an empty stadium, it’s communicating.”

Moyes on what he saw from Spurs v. Man Utd“The biggest difference is they have got many of their big players back, three or four of them whereas when we were due to play them I dont think many of them would have been fit and available. It happens, sometimes you get lucky with injuries and suspensions, other times you don’t. We would have rather had them in the condition they were before rather than now.

Odds and ends

Spurs are -148 to win via DraftKings while West Ham is +390.

The first meeting between the teams this season was Jose Mourinho’s first match in charge of Spurs. Tottenham built a 3-0 lead and it finished 3-2 when Angelo Ogbonna scored deep in stoppage time.

Prediction for Tottenham-West Ham

Spurs might concede at the back but they have too much quality not to puncture the Irons’ defense. 2-1 to Tottenham.

USWNT’s Rapinoe, Heath among players opting out of NWSL tournament

Associated PressJun 23, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have opted out of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament kicking off this weekend in Utah.

Heath and Press, who played with Rapinoe on the champion World Cup team last summer in France, cited concerns about the coronavirus for their decisions not to play.

“Although I want to be on the field with my teammates doing what I love, because of the uncertainty and risks created by COVID-19, I have chosen not to participate in the NWSL Challenge Cup,” Heath, who plays for the Portland Thorns, said in a statement released by the team.

[ MORE: Police investigate ‘White Lives Matter’ banner at MCIBUR ]

The Challenge Cup opens Saturday with a game between the Thorns and the defending champion North Carolina Courage. The league’s teams announced their rosters on Tuesday.

Among the national team players taking part in the tournament are Chicago’s Julie Ertz, U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year, and teammate Alyssa Naeher, North Carolina’s Crystal Dunn and Portland’s Becky Sauerbrunn.

The league was rocked by the announcement Monday that the Orlando Pride were dropping out of the tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The withdrawal leaves eight teams participating in the monthlong tournament.

A new schedule was released Tuesday following the Pride’s withdrawal. In addition to Portland’s game against the Courage on Saturday, the Chicago Red Stars will play the Washington Spirit in the late match.

Rapinoe’s team, OL Reign, did not provide a reason for her decision to sit out.

“Megan let us know that she has decided not play in the tournament. Like all NWSL players, she was given the option to participate. Farid (Benstiti, coach of the Reign) and I would love to have her with the club for the tournament, but we understand and respect her decision,” Reign CEO Bill Predmore said in a statement.

[ MORE: Messi contract details, transfer rumors ]

Press released a statement through her team, the Utah Royals, that said: “It is deeply painful not to be able to play the game I love, and to watch the broader effects of the global pandemic on our league, sports, and our world. Regrettably, given the uncertainty created by COVID-19, I must elect not to participate in this tournament. I know how fortunate I am to be able to make this choice. I have enormous respect and gratitude for those who do not have the luxury to choose whether to report to work, including our selfless and heroic first responders.”

Sky Blue previously announced that Carli Lloyd would not take part in the tournament because of a minor left knee injury. Teammate Mallory Pugh won’t play because of a hip injury.

The NWSL is the first team sport in the United States to return after sports were shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Players were given the option of opting out without losing salaries or insurance.

Teams will be sequestered during the tournament and games will be played at stadiums in Herriman and Sandy, which are suburbs of Salt Lake City. The tournament will run through July 26.

The opener and the final will be broadcast on CBS.

VIDEO: Earle gives emotional response to ‘White Lives Matter’ banner

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 23, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
A tearful Robbie Earle discusses the “White Lives Matter” banner that flew over the Etihad during Man City v Burnley and why it misses the point of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earle revealed his personal experiences of being a Black man in the USA and that although the banner was sad and disappointing to see, the way Burnley captain Ben Mee, the club and the Premier League reacted gives him optimism for the future.

Earle has worked tirelessly for many decades in the battle against racism in English soccer.

Click play on the video above to hear Earle’s thoughts as Rebecca Lowe and Kyle Martino were also in tears during the open, honest conversation on-air as the battle against racism continues.