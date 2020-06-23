Man United v Sheffield United is a big, big game in the Champions League battle as the Red Devils and Blades go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Man United v Sheffield United on Wednesday (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) there are just two points between the teams as Man United sit in fifth and Sheffield United in seventh.

The objectives at the start of the season for both teams were very different as Champions League qualification for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the minimum expectation, while Champions League qualification was beyond the wildest dreams of Chris Wilder and everyone connected with Sheffield United.

Team news

Man United have no new injury issues, with Paul Pogba fit to start after his impressive cameo at Tottenham last time out.

Sheffield United will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is on loan from Man United and ineligible to play, while John Egan is suspended after his red card against Newcastle.

What they’re saying

Solskjaer back David de Gea after mistake: David is the best goalkeeper in the world. He’s conceded two goals in the last seven games he’s played for us. There are two games against City, Chelsea, of course Tottenham, Everton. Two goals in seven games, we’ve gone on a run not conceding goals. He makes great saves, he wins games for us and I still think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. David’s working really hard. He’s not making errors that you see time and time again. He’s been consistently working hard in training and I’m very pleased with his work.”

Chris Wilder on Sheffield United’s poor start to the restart: “We always have to work in the present. Getting a bit sick and tired of people talking about the Champions League and Europe and what a great season we’re having. It’s about what’s happening in the present and we have produced two bang average performances.”

Betting odds (Full matchweek odds)

The hosts are the favorites at -240 via DraftKings with Sheffield United at +750.

Sheffield United and Man United played out an entertaining 3-3 draw when they met earlier this season amid plenty of drama but given the recent injuries and poor form for the Blades, Man United are correctly the favorites.

Prediction

Had this game been played in March, Sheffield United would have probably been favorites. Now? Not so much. Man United looked sharp against Tottenham and had momentum before the break. Martial, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Pogba will have too much for the Blades. Go for a big Man United win.

