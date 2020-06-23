The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United

Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United

Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester

Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United

Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester v. Brighton, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham v. West Ham, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock

Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET

Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET

Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET

Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

