Stream Leicester – Brighton right here as the Foxes aim to get back on track as they host the Seagulls.

Leicester remain in the top four but they will be eager to give themselves some breathing space by beating Brighton (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the King Power Stadium.

That will not be easy, as Brighton beat Arsenal on Saturday to give their battle against relegation a huge boost. Brendan Rodgers and Leicester will not be taking Brighton lightly.

STREAM LEICESTER – BRIGHTON ON NBCSN

Click on the link above to stream Leicester – Brighton live, while below are some more details.

Team news

Leicester make some changes as Nampalys Mendy, Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho come into the starting lineup.

A reminder of City's team this evening 👥#LeiBha pic.twitter.com/M8X2J2E7qR — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 23, 2020

Brighton start Tariq Lamptey, Stephens, Mac Allister and Connolly to the starting lineup

🚨 Team news klaxon! Here's how we take to the field to face @LCFC this evening! 📲 @SnickersUKcom 📲#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WmnSLtCV9i — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) June 23, 2020

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

It is clear that Leicester are the big favorites via DraftKings, but given their wobble in recent months (four wins from their last 14 Premier League games) seeing Brighton at +510 is probably worth a punt.

Here are the odds in full: (-175) Leicester v. Brighton (+510), Tie: +295

Prediction

The draw seems like a smart bet here. Brighton are battling for their lives at the bottom of the table and Aaron Mooy, Pascal Gross and Neal Maupay have real quality in attack and Graham Potter’s side are good to watch as well as keeping some of their defensive stability. Leicester are in a bit of a tough spot and need to get back to winning ways, but unless they totally collapse they look certain for a top four finish.

