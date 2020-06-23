More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Tottenham now feel like a Mourinho team

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 23, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham feel like a Mourinho team now.

Whether you think that’s a good or a bad thing, it’s happening.

It has taken Jose Mourinho a while to settle in and shape this Spurs side to his liking, but the routine win against West Ham felt like he has made his mark and the draw against Man United last week also prove they can be more resilient than they’ve been so far this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Tight defending, clinical finishing and ruthless counters are all on page one of the Mourinho playbook. Tottenham did all of that to beat their London rivals and boost their UEFA Champions League hopes.

Defending has been an issue for many months and the shutout win against West Ham was just the fourth clean sheet during Mourinho’s 28 games in charge of Tottenham.

Asked by ProSoccerTalk after the game via Zoom about that defensive shape, Mourinho revealed how he’s been working on things during the suspension.

“We worked hard and we started that when we were only allowed to work in groups of five because of the period during lockdown when we could only work in groups of five,” Mourinho explained. “We chose, always, for the back four to be together and we worked a lot on that. In the past two weeks we did it collectively and I’m really happy that in these two matches we concede only one goal on a funny penalty and we managed to be really solid. I am happy with that.”

Part of that solid defensive unit was Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez, who started for the second game running at center back. Mourinho called Dier ‘perfect’ after the draw against Man United on Friday (despite him giving away a penalty kick for a clumsy trip on Paul Pogba) and this Spurs back four has the feel of a solid, reliable Mourinho back four.

We haven’t been able to mention the words ‘solid’ and ‘defense’ in the same sentence when talking about Tottenham for many, many months. Mourinho admitted Tottenham have to improve their attacking organization with and be “more consistent with our movements” and his side were a little clunky in attack.

Just as much as a stronger defensive unit proves this is becoming a Mourinho team, so too does a slightly disjointed and robotic attacking unit. As long as Harry Kane is leading that unit, it will deliver, as he was back on the scoresheet and Spurs will need that in their battle to reach the Champions League.

With Tottenham now six points off fourth-place Chelsea and one point off fifth-place Man United, they are back in the top four hunt and Mourinho.

“The three points were not important, they were crucial,” Mourinho said. “I told the players that at half time. Don’t think if you don’t win this match that we can still think about chances because tonight is three points or nothing. Three points for the mentality. Then great clean sheet, but was not just a clean sheet because sometimes you are really lucky in some moments and your goalkeeper was man of the match.

“It was a clean sheet based on consistency, dominance and of course in some period in the first half we were too slow and too predictable and we couldn’t break their defense organization. In the second half we were stronger, more intense and after the 1-0 the game was broken and we could score more goals.”

This sounds like the Mourinho we know. Tottenham feel like a Mourinho team now.

Liverpool – Crystal Palace preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Liverpool - Crystal Palace preview
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool will move within one result of its first Premier League era title if it beats Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds dropped points for just the third time this season in a weekend Merseyside Derby draw at Everton and still need five points to claim the crown.

LIVERPOOL – CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM

Liverpool wins the league if it wins Wednesday and Man City drops points at Chelsea on Thursday.

Palace will buttress its European hopes with an upset, currently three points off seventh-place Tottenham. The Eagles have been difficult to break down and boast four-consecutive clean sheet wins after adding a win over Bournemouth to victories against Watford, Brighton, and Newcastle.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip and James Milner, who suffered injuries in Sunday’s Merseyside Derby draw, but have Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson back in full fitness.

Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins, and Martin Kelly remain out for the Eagles.

What they’re saying

Klopp’s humblebrags after Man City clobbers Burnley: “The only thing I realised when I watched the game last night was how is it possible that anybody is 20 points ahead of this team? That’s pretty much unthinkable actually. So we must have done obviously a couple of things really well and right that we can have this situation.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on facing the best: “You relish facing Liverpool and Manchester City not because you think we’ll have an easy game, you relish it because it proves to you that you are at the very top level of football you can reach in England. These are the flagships of our league, not the only ones but they’re in that bracket. You relish playing against them because it means you’ve given yourself a chance against them.”

Odds and ends

The Anfield hosts are big favorites at -420, while a Palace win is deemed highly unlikely at +1200.

Liverpool collected a fortunate late winner through Roberto Firmino in a 2-1 win over Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this year that was deemed one of their worst performances of the season.

Prediction for Liverpool – Crystal Palace

Palace’s overachieving season may yet wind up in a top seven finish and the Eagles should be able to breach the Liverpool back line, but a win is asking too much at Anfield. Liverpool 3-1.

La Liga: Barcelona wins late, Atleti strengthens hold on third

Barcelona Athletic Bilbao
Photo by Xavi B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The phrase “better lucky than good” can still apply on occasion to the best player in the world.

[ MORE: Messi contract details, transfer rumors ]

On a day that Lionel Messi registered five key passes, a lucky bounce off his shin set up Ivan Rakitic up for Barca’s breakthrough to send the reigning champions back atop the table.

Atletico Madrid also won on Tuesday, while Getafe’s UCL hopes took a big hit with a surprising draw at Real Valladolid.

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

A fortuitous bounce turned into a Lionel Messi assist and Ivan Rakitic goal as Barcelona responded to Real Madrid’s Monday win with a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Real hosts Mallorca on Wednesday and can retake the table advantage with a win.

The Blaugranas appeared snakebit again days after drawing Sevilla 0-0 and handing control of La Liga’s title race to Real, who has the first tiebreaker after taking four of six Clasico points this year.

[ MORE: Run-ins for Barcelona, Real ]

Barca outshot Athletic 18-6 and Messi was again a force, four of his five key passes leading to squandered opportunities before Rakitic’s moment. Quique Setien is going to ride Messi, who’s gone 90 minutes four times in 11 days.

Messi might’ve run onto the bounce anyway, but it was the Croatian super sub who got the match-winner with his first goal of the season.

Levante 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Sitting an unsightly sixth heading into the coronavirus pause, Diego Simeone’s men have now claimed 10 of 12 available points while allowing just two goals and scoring eight.

Tuesday’s goal came via a Bruno Gonzalez own goal, sending Atleti two points clear of Sevilla and six ahead of fifth-place Getafe.

Don’t doubt Diego’s ability to find a place in the UCL.

Real Valladolid 1-1 Getafe

A setback for the visitors and a firm step toward safety for the hosts, as Valladolid is now eight points clear of the drop zone and Getafe slips four points back of the top four. Jaime Mata gave Getafe a 41st-minute lead, but Enes Unal scored his sixth of the season before halftime.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Barcelona 31 21 5 5 70 31 39 15-1-0 6-4-5 68
 Real Madrid 30 19 8 3 57 21 36 11-4-0 8-4-3 65
 Atlético Madrid 31 14 13 4 39 22 17 9-5-1 5-8-3 55
 Sevilla 31 14 11 6 44 32 12 7-6-2 7-5-4 53
 Getafe 31 13 10 8 40 29 11 7-6-3 6-4-5 49
 Villarreal 31 14 6 11 49 40 9 7-5-3 7-1-8 48
 Real Sociedad 30 14 5 11 47 38 9 8-3-4 6-2-7 47
 València 30 12 10 8 41 43 -2 9-7-0 3-3-8 46
 Granada 31 12 7 12 37 36 1 9-2-4 3-5-8 43
 Athletic Club 31 10 12 9 33 27 6 8-4-3 2-8-6 42
 Levante 31 11 5 15 37 44 -7 7-4-4 4-1-11 38
 Osasuna 30 8 11 11 35 46 -11 5-5-5 3-6-6 35
 Alavés 30 9 8 13 31 45 -14 7-5-3 2-3-10 35
 Betis 30 8 10 12 40 48 -8 7-4-4 1-6-8 34
 Valladolid 31 7 13 11 26 36 -10 3-9-3 4-4-8 34
 Celta Vigo 30 6 12 12 28 35 -7 5-5-5 1-7-7 30
 Eibar 30 7 8 15 31 47 -16 6-2-7 1-6-8 29
 Mallorca 30 7 5 18 29 50 -21 6-3-7 1-2-11 26
 Leganés 31 5 10 16 23 44 -21 4-4-8 1-6-8 25
 Espanyol 30 5 9 16 26 49 -23 2-5-8 3-4-8 24

Kane, Mourinho react as star scores in 200th Premier League appearance

Harry Kane goal
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane is back on the score sheet and Tottenham Hotspur is back in the win column.

Those don’t feel like a coincidence, even if Kane’s marker was the insurance marker in Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat of West Ham United on Tuesday.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Kane was happy to get on the score sheet and feeling good about his day.

“When you’ve been out for over six months it’s about getting that feeling back on the pitch,” he told the BBC. “I should’ve scored one other but it’s nice to put that one away. I’m in good shape. I’ve been working very hard. I feel as good as I’ve ever done.”

Kane was also asked about scoring his 137th Premier League goal during his 200th appearance in England’s top flight.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

“200 games it goes so quick,” Kane said. “The years fly by and you have to make the most of it. I’m still only 26 so hopefully I can get to that 200 mark sooner rather than later and go from there.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says it’s good to see Kane rewarded for all the hard work taken to get fit for the summer after a long layoff that began with an injury.

“I am happy for him, he worked a lot and now there will be better headlines and a better feeling for him,” Mourinho said. “He has been phenomenal in lockdown, did amazing work at home, and he is in the condition to help the team.”

TOTTENHAM – WEST HAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

Kane scores as Tottenham beats West Ham

Tottenham West Ham recap
Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJun 23, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur kept working until they found a deserved breakthrough in a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A Tomas Soucek own goal was joined by Harry Kane’s 12th goal of the Premier League season to give Spurs a first win in five PL outings.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Tottenham rises seventh, a point back of fifth-place Manchester United and six behind Chelsea.

West Ham’s 27 points is a point ahead of 18th place Bournemouth, who has a match-in-hand. The Irons goal difference is now just one better than the Cherries.

TOTTENHAM – WEST HAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Sputtering Spurs attack set right by subs Lamela, Bergwijn: Heung-min Son had the ball in the back of the net before VAR intervened and Harry Kane had a moment or two, but both underwhelmed and were joined by a rusty Dele Alli in producing very little real danger for an hour.

There will be those who rely on the storyline of Jose Mourinho not setting up the players to succeed, but this match feels like the wrong occasion to make that point. The finishers didn’t perform, and it was fitting that an own goal got the North London side on the board.

No sooner had Mourinho lifted Dele for Lamela that the game took steps in Spurs direction. Lamela broke up two West Ham plays, the second springing Kane for a much-needed breakaway goal (off a Son pass nonetheless). The finish was quality and a very-relieved Kane and Son will hope the play is a springboard to a hot streak.

2. Sissoko, Lo Celso deserve better: Jose Mourinho loves his defensive or holding midfielders to drive play and deliver the ball to the danger men. Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko did that again and again on Tuesday, the former dealing out a couple of absolute dimes while Sissoko was credited with three key passes.

3. Bowen impresses but Irons in trouble: The NBC broadcast team said before the game that West Ham’s best chance to stay up is if three other teams manage to be worse than them. Straightforward but true, David Moyes men had little hope aside from Jarrod Bowen’s peskiness on and dangerous work on the right flank. Declan Rice was pretty good at defensive mid, but the Irons look rudderless at the moment.

Fun fact: Moyes is now 0W-5D-9L in his career against Mourinho.

Man of the Match

Lo Celso. He had two key passes and carried the ball fluidly through the midfield. The Argentine converted three of four dribbles and won 6-of-11 ground duels (SofaScore). He had two inteceptions and a tackle and certainly showed some naivete at times, but overall it was another step in a starring direction for the 24-year-old.

Tottenham – West Ham recap

Mark Noble wanted a penalty after he couldn’t quite keep hold of a clever Michail Antonio set-up in the second minute.

Serge Aurier darted down the right of the box to cross a Lucas Moura pass into the mix, but the Irons pawed it out for a corner.

Heung-min Son nearly snapped a ho-hum game to life with a terrific finish just before halftime, but VAR spied the South Korean forward as offside en route to the goal.

Spurs had six of the match’s seven shots. Would a change help them get on the board?

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Eric Dier led a 49th-minute charge up the heart of West Ham’s midfield before curling a shot just wide of a diving Fabianski.

West Ham had a nice mini-period culminating with Pablo Fornals flubbing Jarrod Bowen’s cross in the 54th minute.

Spurs broke down the field with vigor in the 59th, and Giovani Lo Celso sent an assist-worthy pass that Kane dragged wide of the goal.

Michail Antonio fired a chance over the Spurs goal at the hour mark with everything still very much in the balance.

Tottenham sub Erik Lamela cut into the 18 but was flummoxed by well-positioned Issa Diop and fired into the outside of the goal.

Of course it took an own goal to get a finish for Spurs, Soucek unable to see the ball before a corner kick clattered off his leg and behind Fabianski.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]