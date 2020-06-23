Check out the EPL betting odds for the games in Matchweek 31 and Matchweek 32, as the Premier League return continues with games coming thick and fast.
Take a look below at the odds for the Premier League games in midweek, this weekend and early next week, as the action has resumed following the suspension on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click on the link above to watch all of the games live via our platforms here at NBC Sports, while below are the individual EPL betting odds for each game via DraftKings.
Matchday 31
Tuesday, June 23: (-175) Leicester v. Brighton (+510), Tie: +295
Tuesday, June 23: (-143) Tottenham v. West Ham (+400), Tie: +290
Wednesday, June 24: (-240) Man United v. Sheffield United (+750), Tie: +335
Wednesday, June 24: (+130) Newcastle v. Aston Villa (+220), Tie: +230
Wednesday, June 24: (-177) Wolves v. Bournemouth (+510), Tie: +300
Wednesday, June 24: (+300) Norwich v. Everton (-110), Tie: +265
Wednesday, June 24: (-420) Liverpool v. Crystal Palace (+1200), Tie: +500
Thursday, June 25: (+163) Southampton v. Arsenal (+165), Tie: +240
Thursday, June 25: (+210) Burnley v. Watford (+145), Tie: +220
Thursday, June 25: (+310) Chelsea v. Man City (-127), Tie: +310
Matchday 32
Saturday, June 27: (+350) Aston Villa v. Wolves (-118), Tie: +250
Sunday, June 28: (+160) Watford v. Southampton (+170), Tie: +240
Monday, June 29: (+125) Crystal Palace v. Burnley (+235), Tie: +225
Tuesday, June 30: (+375) Brighton v. Man United (-122), Tie: +250
Wednesday, July 1: (-190) Arsenal v. Norwich (+500), Tie: +340
Wednesday, July 1: (+165) Everton v. Leicester (+165), Tie: +245
Wednesday, July 1: (+135) Bournemouth v. Newcastle (+220), Tie: +220
Wednesday, July 1: (+365) West Ham v. Chelsea (-139), Tie: +500
Thursday, July 2: (+225) Sheffield United v. Tottenham (+130), Tie: +225