Aguero
Getty Images

Aguero has knee surgery; Guardiola to focus on FA Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
Sergio Aguero has had knee surgery, Man City confirmed.

Aguero, 32, travelled to Barcelona to meet with a specialist after he injured his left knee in the 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday.

In an innocuous incident where he won a penalty kick right on half time, Aguero was clipped by Ben Mee and hobbled off the pitch immediately.

Guardiola revealed that Aguero had been struggling with a knee injury and when asked if the Argentina striker will be ready for the Champions League games in August he said he didn’t know.

Aguero sent out a message from his hospital bed in Barcelona, saying the surgery was a success.

“Everything went well and I will soon start with the recovery. Thank you very much to Dr. Cugat and his team and to all for so much support,” Aguero said.

This is a big blow for Man City. To lose your all-time leading goalscorer in such a bizarre way is a blow and especially as Guardiola has Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and others now fully fit for the final weeks of the season.

Winning the Champions League is Man City’s main aim and if they don’t have Aguero, everything is on Gabriel Jesus’ shoulders to deliver the goals which will make them champions of Europe.

As for the rest of the Premier League season, it appears that Guardiola will focus on winning more trophies than delaying Liverpool’s title win for as long as possible.

Man City head to Newcastle on Sunday to play in their FA Cup quarterfinal, as they aim to retain their trophy as they’ve now won eight of the last nine trophies available in the domestic game.

Speaking ahead of Man City’s trip to Chelsea Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Guardiola suggested he will rest players for that game and prioritize the FA Cup.

“We can’t deny that we have one eye on Newcastle,” Guardiola said. “Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious and important games but Newcastle is our game. A final for us.”

So, that means if Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Man City fail to win at Chelsea on Thursday, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions.

It is correct for Pep to focus on how he can win as many trophies as possible and as soon as a top four place is guaranteed, he should rest his star players for the Premier League and focus fully on the FA Cup and Champions League. People won’t like it but Guardiola is a serial winner and wants to win everything other than the Premier League title.

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who hope to be celebrating a first title win in 30 years after Chelsea v. Man City on Thursday.

Arsenal sign Luiz, Mari, Cedric; Martinelli, Leno injury updates

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
Arsenal have signed David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to new contracts, while they’ve extended the loan of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid and given an injury update on Gabriel Martinelli and Bernd Leno.

In short: it is busy as heck for the Gunners right now.

Mikel Arteta takes his banged-up Arsenal squad to Southampton on Thursday (start time, 1pm ET on Peacock and online via NBCSports.com) as they hope to rebound from defeats to Man City and Brighton to open up project restart.

Luiz has signed a one-year contract extension, while loanee Pablo Mari has signed permanently from Flamengo on a four-year contract and Cedric Soares has the same situation as Mari as both will be permanent Arsenal players when the transfer window opens. Ceballos has signed a short-term loan extension from Real Madrid so he can play for Arsenal until the 2019-20 season ends.

On injury news, Granit Xhaka and Sokratis could play at Southampton, while Bernd Leno’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

“Well we thought it was going to be a more significant injury, we don’t know the extent of the injury still but at least we know the cruciate ligaments are not damaged. That was the biggest fear at the start. He was more positive and in less pain today so that’s good news,” Arteta said.

The most negative news amongst all of this is that talented Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Arteta revealed that Martinelli, 19, injured his knee in the final moments of training on Monday and could be out for many months.

“Yeah, we had some really bad news again yesterday. In training in the last action he got hit by another player and he’s damaged his knee. The doctor is assessing the extent of the injury, but it’s not looking good at all. We don’t know (how long he’s going to be out for), but it’s looking like months,” Arteta said.

Arsenal currently sit six points off fifth place, which is widely expected to be a UEFA Champions League spot due to Man City’s UEFA ban. Now that there’s some certainty about Arteta’s squad, he can settle things down but there’s still a lot going on.

Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer? Will they make further defensive reinforcements or rely on youngster William Saliba to stand tall for the 2020-21 season? How long will Emiliano Martinez have to stand in for Leno in goal?

Arteta is battling against a lot of injuries, contract situations and frustration from fans. So, in short, this is no different than the Arsenal of the last 10 years. He has brought a newfound spirit and grit to this Arsenal side and they will need that in the final few weeks if they’re going to at least challenge for the FA Cup and qualify for Europe.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United v. Sheffield United, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich v. Everton, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves v. Bournemouth. 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool v. Palace, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool – Crystal Palace preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Liverpool - Crystal Palace preview
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Liverpool will move within one result of its first Premier League era title if it beats Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds dropped points for just the third time this season in a weekend Merseyside Derby draw at Everton and still need five points to claim the crown.

LIVERPOOL – CRYSTAL PALACE STREAM

Liverpool wins the league if it wins Wednesday and Man City drops points at Chelsea on Thursday.

Palace will buttress its European hopes with an upset, currently three points off seventh-place Tottenham. The Eagles have been difficult to break down and boast four-consecutive clean sheet wins after adding a win over Bournemouth to victories against Watford, Brighton, and Newcastle.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip and James Milner, who suffered injuries in Sunday’s Merseyside Derby draw, but have Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson back in full fitness.

Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins, and Martin Kelly remain out for the Eagles.

What they’re saying

Klopp’s humblebrags after Man City clobbers Burnley: “The only thing I realised when I watched the game last night was how is it possible that anybody is 20 points ahead of this team? That’s pretty much unthinkable actually. So we must have done obviously a couple of things really well and right that we can have this situation.”

Palace’s Roy Hodgson on facing the best: “You relish facing Liverpool and Manchester City not because you think we’ll have an easy game, you relish it because it proves to you that you are at the very top level of football you can reach in England. These are the flagships of our league, not the only ones but they’re in that bracket. You relish playing against them because it means you’ve given yourself a chance against them.”

Odds and ends

The Anfield hosts are big favorites at -420, while a Palace win is deemed highly unlikely at +1200.

Liverpool collected a fortunate late winner through Roberto Firmino in a 2-1 win over Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this year that was deemed one of their worst performances of the season.

Prediction for Liverpool – Crystal Palace

Palace’s overachieving season may yet wind up in a top seven finish and the Eagles should be able to breach the Liverpool back line, but a win is asking too much at Anfield. Liverpool 3-1.

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 8:23 AM EDT
The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

[ MORE: Latest PL TV schedule ]

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool’s lead is absolutely stunning, even if you haven’t forgotten it: they have a staggering lead over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side boasting a match-in-hand.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We may know whether fifth is a Champions League place after scheduled June 8-10 meetings to hear Man City’s appeal over its European ban.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With between nine and 10 matches left for everyone and eighth potentially being a Europa League spot, all the teams between fourth and 11th still have European hopes in the balance. That would change should Norwich City or Newcastle win the FA Cup, so call it 13 clubs.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 30 27 2 1 66 21 45 15-0-0 12-2-1 83
 Manchester City 30 20 3 7 76 31 45 11-2-2 9-1-5 63
 Leicester City 31 16 7 8 59 29 30 9-4-3 7-3-5 55
 Chelsea 30 15 6 9 53 40 13 7-3-5 8-3-4 51
 Manchester United 30 12 10 8 45 31 14 8-5-2 4-5-6 46
 Wolves 30 11 13 6 43 34 9 5-7-3 6-6-3 46
 Tottenham Hotspur 31 12 9 10 50 41 9 9-3-4 3-6-6 45
 Sheffield United 30 11 11 8 30 28 2 7-3-5 4-8-3 44
 Crystal Palace 30 11 9 10 28 32 -4 6-4-5 5-5-5 42
 Arsenal 30 9 13 8 41 41 0 7-5-3 2-8-5 40
 Burnley 30 11 6 13 34 45 -11 7-2-6 4-4-7 39
 Everton 30 10 8 12 37 46 -9 7-5-3 3-3-9 38
 Newcastle United 30 10 8 12 28 41 -13 6-6-3 4-2-9 38
 Southampton 30 11 4 15 38 52 -14 4-2-9 7-2-6 37
 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 7 12 12 34 41 -7 5-6-4 2-6-8 33
 Watford 30 6 10 14 28 45 -17 4-6-5 2-4-9 28
 West Ham United 31 7 6 18 35 54 -19 4-3-8 3-3-10 27
 Bournemouth 30 7 6 17 29 49 -20 4-5-6 3-1-11 27
 Aston Villa 30 7 5 18 35 58 -23 5-3-7 2-2-11 26
 Norwich City 30 5 6 19 25 55 -30 4-3-8 1-3-11 21