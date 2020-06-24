Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sergio Aguero has had knee surgery, Man City confirmed.

Aguero, 32, travelled to Barcelona to meet with a specialist after he injured his left knee in the 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday.

In an innocuous incident where he won a penalty kick right on half time, Aguero was clipped by Ben Mee and hobbled off the pitch immediately.

Guardiola revealed that Aguero had been struggling with a knee injury and when asked if the Argentina striker will be ready for the Champions League games in August he said he didn’t know.

Aguero sent out a message from his hospital bed in Barcelona, saying the surgery was a success.

“Everything went well and I will soon start with the recovery. Thank you very much to Dr. Cugat and his team and to all for so much support,” Aguero said.

This is a big blow for Man City. To lose your all-time leading goalscorer in such a bizarre way is a blow and especially as Guardiola has Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and others now fully fit for the final weeks of the season.

Winning the Champions League is Man City’s main aim and if they don’t have Aguero, everything is on Gabriel Jesus’ shoulders to deliver the goals which will make them champions of Europe.

As for the rest of the Premier League season, it appears that Guardiola will focus on winning more trophies than delaying Liverpool’s title win for as long as possible.

Man City head to Newcastle on Sunday to play in their FA Cup quarterfinal, as they aim to retain their trophy as they’ve now won eight of the last nine trophies available in the domestic game.

Speaking ahead of Man City’s trip to Chelsea Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Guardiola suggested he will rest players for that game and prioritize the FA Cup.

“We can’t deny that we have one eye on Newcastle,” Guardiola said. “Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious and important games but Newcastle is our game. A final for us.”

So, that means if Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Man City fail to win at Chelsea on Thursday, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions.

It is correct for Pep to focus on how he can win as many trophies as possible and as soon as a top four place is guaranteed, he should rest his star players for the Premier League and focus fully on the FA Cup and Champions League. People won’t like it but Guardiola is a serial winner and wants to win everything other than the Premier League title.

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who hope to be celebrating a first title win in 30 years after Chelsea v. Man City on Thursday.

