Assessing the Premier League relegation scrap
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Assessing the Premier League relegation scrap

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT
The Premier League’s relegation race is absurdly tight.

Three teams between 17th and 19th have the exact same record after 31 matches and are separated by only four goals of differential after Aston Villa picked up a point at Newcastle on Wednesday.

West Ham (-19), Bournemouth (-21), and Villa (-23) each have seven wins, six draws, and 18 losses.

Watford sits a just point above the group with a match-in-hand which will be played Thursday at struggling Burnley.

Then there’s Norwich City, six points back but hopeful if only because the teams in their windshield have been dreadful.

There are four 6-pointers left between the five teams in question and three involve West Ham United.

Five teams, two spots (assuming Brighton isn’t dragged into the mess). Here’s what they have moving forward.

Thursday

Burnley v. Watford — 1 p.m. ET

Saturday

Aston Villa v. Wolves — 7:30 a.m. ET

Sunday

Watford v. Southampton — 11:30 a.m. ET

July 1

Bournemouth v. Newcastle — 1 p.m. ET
Arsenal v. Norwich City — 1 p.m. ET
West Ham v. Chelsea — 1 p.m. ET

July 4

Norwich City v. Brighton — 7:30 a.m. ET
Manchester United v. Bournemouth — 10 a.m. ET
Chelsea v. Watford — 3 p.m. ET

July 5

Liverpool v. Aston Villa — 11:30 a.m. ET

July 7

Watford v. Norwich City — 1 p.m. ET

July 8

West Ham v. Burnley — 1 p.m. ET

July 9

Bournemouth v. Tottenham Hotspur — 1 p.m. ET
Aston Villa v. Manchester United — 3:15 p.m. ET

July 11

Watford v. Newcastle United — 7:30 a.m. ET
Norwich City v. West Ham — 7:30 a.m. ET

July 12

Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace — 9:15 a.m. ET
Bournemouth v. Leicester City — 2 p.m. ET

July 15

Everton v. Aston Villa
West Ham v. Watford
Man City v. Bournemouth
Chelsea v. Norwich City

July 18

Manchester United v. West Ham
Norwich City v. Burnley
Watford v. Man City
Bournemouth v. Southampton
Aston Villa v. Arsenal

July 26

West Ham v. Aston Villa
Arsenal v. Watford
Man City v. Norwich City
Everton v. Bournemouth

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Klopp, Salah, Alexander-Arnold know the title is coming

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
This Liverpool is new to this whole Premier League title-winning thing, so forgive them the sloppy and occasionally dishonest answers when asked whether they’ll be watching Chelsea versus Man City on Thursday.

The Reds will claim a league title for the first time in 30 years, a break which includes the formation of the Premier League, with a City draw or loss thanks to a 4-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Jurgen Klopp all had smiles and wondrous expressions when quizzed on the possibilities after the game. Alexander-Arnold admitted he’ll be watching Chelsea-City, while Klopp and Salah tried to express uncertainty.

Come on, boys: You’ll be watching.

Klopp came the closest to admitting it, noting that City’s dominant showing versus Burnley short-circuiting his last viewing party.

“The last one I watched until 3-0 and then it became a waste of time,” Klopp said, adding that manager Pep Guardiola “should play poker probably” after making claims that Man City will focus on the FA Cup over Thursday’s visit to Chelsea.

“City, I couldn’t respect them more,” Klopp said. “What a football team they are. We just want to be good as well. We probably celebrate different things on the pitch.”

Alexander-Arnold was dealing with a different kind of historical reference after he was told that his exquisite free kick goal had Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher comparing the 21-year-old right back to David Beckham.

“Massive. I think, he’s probably one of the best in history,” Alexander-Arnold said of Beckham. “Probably the best free kick taker in Premier League history. The comparisons are nice but I have a ways to go to get to his level.”

Salah admits he’s ready for the title, even if he wouldn’t admit to any plans of watching Thursday.

“I feel great and since I came here I said I wanted to win the Premier League,” Salah said. “We haven’t won for a long time. Last year we did great but we didn’t win it.”

After a sloppy match Sunday against rivals Everton, Klopp had nothing but positives when asked about his imperious men’s Thursday masterpiece.

“Wow. I said it already one time but imagine this stadium would’ve been full today and all the people could’ve experienced it live. I don’t think the game would’ve been better because my boys played like everybody was in the stadium, pushing themselves.”

So it’s coming, right, Jurgen?

“Tonight was a big step, that’s clear. We’ve all still got to play seven games, if we play like this it’s really not nice to play against us. I have to watch the game tomorrow because we play them one week later. That’s being professional and doing my job.”

Chelsea – Man City preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Man City preview
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
Chelsea can hand Liverpool the Premier League title by drawing or beating Sergio Aguero-less Man City on Thursday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace gives the Reds 86 points. City maxes out at 87 points, so even a draw in London will give the Reds a first Premier League era title. Here are all the scenarios up to and including July 5.

CHELSEA – MAN CITY STREAM

Chelsea can pull within a point of third-place Leicester City with a win over City and build a five-point cushion on chasers Manchester United and Wolves.

Team news

Chelsea is fairly fit, with Fikayo Tomori out but close to training and Callum Hudson-Odoi lacking fitness.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be without Sergio Aguero, who left the season and Golden Boot race after a knee injury against Burnley that’s required surgery.

Guardiola said that Gabriel Jesus won’t play every match in his place, with Raheem Sterling and… wait for it… Ilkay Gundogan candidates to lead the line.

Claudio Bravo, Eric Garcia, and John Stones are also out for City.

What they’re saying

Chelsea boss Lampard on potentially giving Liverpool its crown: “I have got absolutely no thought in Liverpool’s situation on this game for us, it makes no odds to us at all. I and we respect Liverpool and Manchester City as two fantastic teams in the last two or three seasons, they have been dominant. We can only look at it for what this match means to us. We want to win. We go against a great opponent and it’s the only way I see it.”

Man City’s Guardiola on FA Cup v Premier League“We can’t deny that we have one eye on Newcastle. Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious and important games but Newcastle is our game. A final for us.”

Odds and ends

The visitors’ odds of a win remain at -127 even after Sergio Aguero was injured, according to DraftKings, while a Chelsea win is +320.

De Bruyne joined Riyad Mahrez on the score sheet when Man City beat Chelsea at the Etihad in November, N’Golo Kante scoring for the Blues in a 2-1 loss.

Prediction

There’s a lot to debate here, but Gabriel Jesus is going to be so pleased to get the spotlight up top (though not at the expense of Aguero going under the knife). He can be a difference-maker and we expect a goal from him, and Kevin De Bruyne’s due for another assist as he chases the PL single-season record. That said, it all comes down to Lampard’s lineup and plans. Will he play his best players or keep an eye on Sunday’s FA Cup visit to Leicester City. Man City 2-1.

Liverpool on brink after blasting Palace

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
Liverpool can win the Premier League from its proverbial coach on Thursday after a 4-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored in the blowout, with Salah, Fabinho, and Andy Robertson collecting assists.

The Reds’ 86 points are 23 points ahead of Man City, who can only gain 24 points more this season and visit Chelsea on Thursday.

LIVERPOOL – CRYSTAL PALACE FULL MATCH REPLAY

Palace fails in a bid to improve its top seven stock and remains ninth with 42 points.

Three things we learned

1. On TAArget: Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t have much luck with a number of chances from dead balls in the Merseyside Derby but made amends in the 23rd minute with a sensational spinning free kick you’d put against most others. Wayne Hennessey had little chance on the effort for 1-0.

2. Salah getting golden: Both Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have 17 goals this season, two back of Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy. And what a goal it was (and pass by our Man of the Match).

3. When will Liverpool win the title?: If Man City beats Chelsea on Thursday, the Reds will have to wait until at least July 2 to win the Premier League. That match is at City and a draw would do the trick. If City wins, Liverpool’s next chance is July 5 at Aston Villa. A win or City draw/loss at Southampton would do the trick then.

Man of the Match

Fabinho —The Brazilian midfielder was one of Liverpool’s standouts in the edgy Merseyside Derby draw, and he was again on the money in a win with a beautiful assist and a venomous goal.

His pass to set up Salah’s goal was marvelous, showcasing a part of his game we don’t always get to see in focus due to his role in Jurgen Klopp’s XI. The goal, well, wow.

Remember: Fabinho regularly chipped in for double-digit combined goals and assists during his time with Monaco in Ligue 1.

Liverpool – Crystal Palace recap

Palace man Andros Townsend nearly assisted an early Liverpool opener only for Georginio Wijnaldum to rocket a shot wide of the frame.

Alexander-Arnold took his free kick with pinpoint accuracy to produce a wondrous opener.

Jordan Henderson volleyed a chance off the post minutes later and Palace blocked and cleared the rebound. Liverpool was ready to explode.

Palace allowed us to prove the existence of Alisson Becker and the Liverpool half of the pitch when Max Meyer took advantage of a Joe Gomez flub and carried the ball toward the 18 before curling wide.

Salah made it 2-0 with his 17th PL goal of the season. Fabinho’s inch-perfect pass over the leaping Patrick van Aanholt found the Egyptian who dribbled toward the far post before cutting his shot inside the near one. Beautiful football.

Fabinho made it 3-0 in the 55th with a strike with maximum power.

Roberto Firmino, Mane, and Salah have combined for a lot of goals, but rarely have two of the players been in so deep to make their contributions. Firmino spotted Salah at the half line, and the Egyptian found Mane’s run in style.

Liverpool’s four-goal lead could’ve become five a few times, with Salah seeing a chance blocked and Neco Williams one saved.