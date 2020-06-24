Man United v Sheffield United is a big, big game in the Champions League battle as the Red Devils and Blades go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Wednesday and that takes center stage.
Man United lead 1-0 early on thanks to a fine assist from Marcus Rashford to Anthony Martial to open the scoring.
While there are three other Premier League kick off at 1pm ET on Wednesday across our family of channels.
Team news
Man United have no new injury issues, with Paul Pogba starting with Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in attack. Nemanja Matic comes into midfield, while the back four remain the same and David de Gea starts in goal.
Sheffield United are without goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is on loan from Man United and ineligible to play as Simon Moore starts in goal, while Phil Jagielka replaces the suspended John Egan plus John Lundstram Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick all come into the starting lineup.
Betting odds (Full matchweek odds)
Wednesday, June 24: (-240) Man United v. Sheffield United (+750), Tie: +335
Wednesday, June 24: (+130) Newcastle v. Aston Villa (+220), Tie: +230
Wednesday, June 24: (-177) Wolves v. Bournemouth (+510), Tie: +300
Wednesday, June 24: (+300) Norwich v. Everton (-110), Tie: +265
