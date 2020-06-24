In the latest transfer news there is a Kai Havertz to Chelsea update, while William Carvalho has been linked with a move to Leicester.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Chelsea already have Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner coming in to boost their attacking options next season and Frank Lampard has been linked with a move for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

Asked about Havertz in his latest press conference, Chelsea’s manager didn’t exactly quell talk of a move for the attacking midfielder.

“Kai Havertz is obviously a top player but we are not going to comment on other clubs’ players so we have nothing to say. No bids have gone in,” Lampard said.

So, essentially, Lampard is saying ‘we’d love to sign Havertz but we haven’t put an official bid in. Yet.’

Havertz, Werner, Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi as attacking options is an overload situation. Willian and Pedro have signed short-term extensions but will likely leave later this summer and both Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi don’t have long-term futures at Chelsea.

Lampard wants Chelsea to be more ruthless in attack and Werner, Ziyech and Havertz would bring that. The amount of chances Chelsea create is ridiculous and if they’re going to be more than top four contenders next season they have to start finishing them off.

From London to Leicester, and the Foxes appear to be close to sealing a move for Portugal and Real Betis star William Carvalho.

A report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that Carvalho has agreed personal terms with Leicester and the Premier League side are now negotiating a transfer fee with Real Betis believed to be in the region of $17.5 million.

Carvalho, 28, has been a reliable, solid player for Portugal for many years and the holding midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and came close to signing for West Ham.

The Portuguese international has had a rough season and so too have Real Betis. They are unlikely to qualify for Europe and sacked their manager last week, while Carvalho has struggled with injuries and is yet to play during the La Liga restart. Betis will likely have to offload players due to no European action next season and Carvalho is also attracting interest from Inter Milan and Monaco, per the report.

Leicester have Wilfred Ndidi as their main holding midfielder and he is of course having a great season, but could Carvalho’s arrival mean that Ndidi will be sold this summer?

Maybe we are reading too much into that as Leicester’s other holding options in midfield have struggled this season with Nampalys Mendy and Hamza Choudhury struggling when Ndidi has been out of the team through injury. Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet are more attack-minded central midfielders, so adding a quality holding midfielder to play alongside Ndidi or to rotate him with makes sense.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports