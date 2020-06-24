Southampton – Arsenal is an intriguing clash as the Saints and Gunners are separated by just three points in the table heading into this game.

Ahead of Southampton – Arsenal on Thursday (start time is 1pm ET on Peacock and online via NBCSports.com) confidence levels are very different in both camps.

Saints beat Norwich in the first game after the restart, while Arsenal lost to Man City and Brighton and have suffered a host of untimely injuries. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may feel like this is a good time to play Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Team news

Southampton have no injury concerns as Shane Long has returned to full fitness, while Moussa Djenepo is the only player missing through suspension.

Arsenal have a host of problems as Gabriel Martinelli is out with a serious injury, while Bernd Leno’s injury may not be as bad as first feared. Pablo Mari remains out, while Granit Xhaka and Sokratis may return to the squad. Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira remain out long-term.

What they’re saying

Ralph Hasenhuttl on Arsenal: “I think we showed last week we are quite good in our physical shape but Arsenal have so much quality up front and especially with the ball, they are a fantastic team. We must be very well organized and concentrated and then we have a chance.”

Mikel Arteta on the threat of Saints: “They are a very German side. A manager who has the team into pressing mode, they are really aggressive, really good on the counter-press, really good on the transition, they know what they’re doing and they all seem very committed to him. A very dangerous team. I know it’s a really difficult ground to go to there. They have no fear, they go for it and they really believe in what they do and they compete really, really well. We have to be ready and I’m sure on Thursday we will be ready

Betting odds (Full matchweek odds)

Southampton are just the favorites at +163 via DraftKings with Arsenal at +165 and the draw at +240.

Prediction

I think this has upset written all over it. Southampton are playing well, full of confidence in attack and are a horrible team to play against. They will turn this into a scrap. Arsenal will probably be up for the battle and we could see a reaction from them after their defeat at Brighton. The Gunners certainly have the attacking talents to hurt Saints’ shaky defense, but the opposite can also be true. I’d say a narrow Saints win seems likely, with Danny Ings on target against Arsenal once again.

