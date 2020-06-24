More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Southampton - Arsenal
Southampton – Arsenal preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Southampton – Arsenal is an intriguing clash as the Saints and Gunners are separated by just three points in the table heading into this game.

Ahead of Southampton – Arsenal on Thursday (start time is 1pm ET on Peacock and online via NBCSports.com) confidence levels are very different in both camps.

Saints beat Norwich in the first game after the restart, while Arsenal lost to Man City and Brighton and have suffered a host of untimely injuries. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl may feel like this is a good time to play Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Team news

Southampton have no injury concerns as Shane Long has returned to full fitness, while Moussa Djenepo is the only player missing through suspension.

Arsenal have a host of problems as Gabriel Martinelli is out with a serious injury, while Bernd Leno’s injury may not be as bad as first feared. Pablo Mari remains out, while Granit Xhaka and Sokratis may return to the squad. Callum Chambers and Lucas Torreira remain out long-term.

What they’re saying

Ralph Hasenhuttl on Arsenal: “I think we showed last week we are quite good in our physical shape but Arsenal have so much quality up front and especially with the ball, they are a fantastic team. We must be very well organized and concentrated and then we have a chance.”

Mikel Arteta on the threat of Saints: “They are a very German side. A manager who has the team into pressing mode, they are really aggressive, really good on the counter-press, really good on the transition, they know what they’re doing and they all seem very committed to him. A very dangerous team. I know it’s a really difficult ground to go to there. They have no fear, they go for it and they really believe in what they do and they compete really, really well. We have to be ready and I’m sure on Thursday we will be ready

Betting odds (Full matchweek odds)

Southampton are just the favorites at +163 via DraftKings with Arsenal at +165 and the draw at +240.

Prediction

I think this has upset written all over it. Southampton are playing well, full of confidence in attack and are a horrible team to play against. They will turn this into a scrap. Arsenal will probably be up for the battle and we could see a reaction from them after their defeat at Brighton. The Gunners certainly have the attacking talents to hurt Saints’ shaky defense, but the opposite can also be true. I’d say a narrow Saints win seems likely, with Danny Ings on target against Arsenal once again.

Stream Man United – Sheffield United; four PL games at 1pm ET

Man United v Sheffield United
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Man United v Sheffield United is a big, big game in the Champions League battle as the Red Devils and Blades go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Wednesday and that takes center stage.

Man United lead 1-0 early on thanks to a fine assist from Marcus Rashford to Anthony Martial to open the scoring.

While there are three other Premier League kick off at 1pm ET on Wednesday across our family of channels.

Team news

Man United have no new injury issues, with Paul Pogba starting with Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in attack. Nemanja Matic comes into midfield, while the back four remain the same and David de Gea starts in goal.

Sheffield United are without goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is on loan from Man United and ineligible to play as Simon Moore starts in goal, while Phil Jagielka replaces the suspended John Egan plus John Lundstram Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick all come into the starting lineup.

Betting odds (Full matchweek odds)

Wednesday, June 24: (-240) Man United v. Sheffield United (+750), Tie: +335
Wednesday, June 24: (+130) Newcastle v. Aston Villa (+220), Tie: +230
Wednesday, June 24: (-177) Wolves v. Bournemouth (+510), Tie: +300
Wednesday, June 24: (+300) Norwich v. Everton (-110), Tie: +265

Transfer news: Havertz to Chelsea update; Carvalho to Leicester

Havertz
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news there is a Kai Havertz to Chelsea update, while William Carvalho has been linked with a move to Leicester.

Chelsea already have Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner coming in to boost their attacking options next season and Frank Lampard has been linked with a move for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

Asked about Havertz in his latest press conference, Chelsea’s manager didn’t exactly quell talk of a move for the attacking midfielder.

“Kai Havertz is obviously a top player but we are not going to comment on other clubs’ players so we have nothing to say. No bids have gone in,” Lampard said.

So, essentially, Lampard is saying ‘we’d love to sign Havertz but we haven’t put an official bid in. Yet.’

Havertz, Werner, Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi as attacking options is an overload situation. Willian and Pedro have signed short-term extensions but will likely leave later this summer and both Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi don’t have long-term futures at Chelsea.

Lampard wants Chelsea to be more ruthless in attack and Werner, Ziyech and Havertz would bring that. The amount of chances Chelsea create is ridiculous and if they’re going to be more than top four contenders next season they have to start finishing them off.

Carvalho
From London to Leicester, and the Foxes appear to be close to sealing a move for Portugal and Real Betis star William Carvalho.

A report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that Carvalho has agreed personal terms with Leicester and the Premier League side are now negotiating a transfer fee with Real Betis believed to be in the region of $17.5 million.

Carvalho, 28, has been a reliable, solid player for Portugal for many years and the holding midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and came close to signing for West Ham.

The Portuguese international has had a rough season and so too have Real Betis. They are unlikely to qualify for Europe and sacked their manager last week, while Carvalho has struggled with injuries and is yet to play during the La Liga restart. Betis will likely have to offload players due to no European action next season and Carvalho is also attracting interest from Inter Milan and Monaco, per the report.

Leicester have Wilfred Ndidi as their main holding midfielder and he is of course having a great season, but could Carvalho’s arrival mean that Ndidi will be sold this summer?

Maybe we are reading too much into that as Leicester’s other holding options in midfield have struggled this season with Nampalys Mendy and Hamza Choudhury struggling when Ndidi has been out of the team through injury. Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet are more attack-minded central midfielders, so adding a quality holding midfielder to play alongside Ndidi or to rotate him with makes sense.

Aguero has knee surgery; Guardiola to focus on FA Cup

Aguero
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
Sergio Aguero has had knee surgery, Man City confirmed.

Aguero, 32, travelled to Barcelona to meet with a specialist after he injured his left knee in the 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday.

In an innocuous incident where he won a penalty kick right on half time, Aguero was clipped by Ben Mee and hobbled off the pitch immediately.

Guardiola revealed that Aguero had been struggling with a knee injury and when asked if the Argentina striker will be ready for the Champions League games in August he said he didn’t know.

Aguero sent out a message from his hospital bed in Barcelona, saying the surgery was a success.

“Everything went well and I will soon start with the recovery. Thank you very much to Dr. Cugat and his team and to all for so much support,” Aguero said.

This is a big blow for Man City. To lose your all-time leading goalscorer in such a bizarre way is a blow and especially as Guardiola has Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and others now fully fit for the final weeks of the season.

Winning the Champions League is Man City’s main aim and if they don’t have Aguero, everything is on Gabriel Jesus’ shoulders to deliver the goals which will make them champions of Europe.

As for the rest of the Premier League season, it appears that Guardiola will focus on winning more trophies than delaying Liverpool’s title win for as long as possible.

Man City head to Newcastle on Sunday to play in their FA Cup quarterfinal, as they aim to retain their trophy as they’ve now won eight of the last nine trophies available in the domestic game.

Speaking ahead of Man City’s trip to Chelsea Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Guardiola suggested he will rest players for that game and prioritize the FA Cup.

“We can’t deny that we have one eye on Newcastle,” Guardiola said. “Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious and important games but Newcastle is our game. A final for us.”

So, that means if Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Man City fail to win at Chelsea on Thursday, Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions.

It is correct for Pep to focus on how he can win as many trophies as possible and as soon as a top four place is guaranteed, he should rest his star players for the Premier League and focus fully on the FA Cup and Champions League. People won’t like it but Guardiola is a serial winner and wants to win everything other than the Premier League title.

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans who hope to be celebrating a first title win in 30 years after Chelsea v. Man City on Thursday.

Arsenal sign Luiz, Mari, Cedric; Martinelli, Leno injury updates

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
Arsenal have signed David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to new contracts, while they’ve extended the loan of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid and given an injury update on Gabriel Martinelli and Bernd Leno.

In short: it is busy as heck for the Gunners right now.

Mikel Arteta takes his banged-up Arsenal squad to Southampton on Thursday (start time, 1pm ET on Peacock and online via NBCSports.com) as they hope to rebound from defeats to Man City and Brighton to open up project restart.

Luiz has signed a one-year contract extension, while loanee Pablo Mari has signed permanently from Flamengo on a four-year contract and Cedric Soares has the same situation as Mari as both will be permanent Arsenal players when the transfer window opens. Ceballos has signed a short-term loan extension from Real Madrid so he can play for Arsenal until the 2019-20 season ends.

On injury news, Granit Xhaka and Sokratis could play at Southampton, while Bernd Leno’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

“Well we thought it was going to be a more significant injury, we don’t know the extent of the injury still but at least we know the cruciate ligaments are not damaged. That was the biggest fear at the start. He was more positive and in less pain today so that’s good news,” Arteta said.

The most negative news amongst all of this is that talented Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Arteta revealed that Martinelli, 19, injured his knee in the final moments of training on Monday and could be out for many months.

“Yeah, we had some really bad news again yesterday. In training in the last action he got hit by another player and he’s damaged his knee. The doctor is assessing the extent of the injury, but it’s not looking good at all. We don’t know (how long he’s going to be out for), but it’s looking like months,” Arteta said.

Arsenal currently sit six points off fifth place, which is widely expected to be a UEFA Champions League spot due to Man City’s UEFA ban. Now that there’s some certainty about Arteta’s squad, he can settle things down but there’s still a lot going on.

Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer? Will they make further defensive reinforcements or rely on youngster William Saliba to stand tall for the 2020-21 season? How long will Emiliano Martinez have to stand in for Leno in goal?

Arteta is battling against a lot of injuries, contract situations and frustration from fans. So, in short, this is no different than the Arsenal of the last 10 years. He has brought a newfound spirit and grit to this Arsenal side and they will need that in the final few weeks if they’re going to at least challenge for the FA Cup and qualify for Europe.