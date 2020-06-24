Traore, Jimenez link up again as Wolves beat Bournemouth

Adama Traore set up Raul Jimenez for a goal as Wolves improved their top four stock with a 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium.

That’s nothing new, by the way, as Traore’s eight assists to Jimenez lead the Premier League for the 2019-20 season. Jimenez has assisted Traore on two occasions as well.

WOLVES – BOURNEMOUTH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sixth place Wolves are level on points with fifth place Manchester United, two points behind Chelsea and six back of Leicester City.

Bournemouth is 18th, sandwiched between two other teams on 27 points and one point back of Watford.

Three things we learned

1. The best Mexican season in ages: Raul Jimenez is the best North American player in the world right know, with apologies to Alphonso Davies and Christian Pulisic. The veteran striker has delivered 15 league goals this season in 30 outings plus another nine between the Europa League and FA Cup. He’s in demand around Europe but why would he leave when he can take Wolves into the Champions League?

Adama Traoré sets up Raúl Jiménez for a sensational goal. This is not a recording. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/ouVIfYiJLZ — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 24, 2020

2. Bournemouth is in a bad place: Wolves are good, but their visitors conjured just four shots and none were on target. Eddie Howe’s men had 46 percent of the ball and won many of their duels. The effort is there, but the danger is not. Newcastle is next at home, and if the Cherries can’t get points there they meet Man United, Spurs, Leicester City, and Man City after that.

3. Traore as easy Man of the Match: It’s not just the stat below, but another that Opta shared on Twitter. Traore is not just drawing fouls, he’s forcing obvious and desperate cards out of the opposition. His 21 cards drawn in the opposing half tops the league.

10 – Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have now combined for 10 Premier League goals this season, the most of any PL duo, and just the seventh different partnership to manage at least 10 in a single campaign in the competition. Brand. pic.twitter.com/9Zzj4stU1F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Wolves – Bournemouth recap

It’s no surprise that Adama Traore was a live wire and drove play in the first half, though chances were limited.

Traore missed another dangerous in stoppage but the game was more grimy than dangerous, with five yellow cards between the teams in the first 45 minutes.

Wolves got on the board via their two key attack pieces when Traore did fine work on the right to drive the end line and cross to the back post. Jimenez climbed high and hammered a header home for 1-0.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]