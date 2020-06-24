More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wolves - Bournemouth recap


Traore, Jimenez link up again as Wolves beat Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
Adama Traore set up Raul Jimenez for a goal as Wolves improved their top four stock with a 1-0 win over struggling Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium.

That’s nothing new, by the way, as Traore’s eight assists to Jimenez lead the Premier League for the 2019-20 season. Jimenez has assisted Traore on two occasions as well.

Sixth place Wolves are level on points with fifth place Manchester United, two points behind Chelsea and six back of Leicester City.

Bournemouth is 18th, sandwiched between two other teams on 27 points and one point back of Watford.

Three things we learned

1. The best Mexican season in ages: Raul Jimenez is the best North American player in the world right know, with apologies to Alphonso Davies and Christian Pulisic. The veteran striker has delivered 15 league goals this season in 30 outings plus another nine between the Europa League and FA Cup. He’s in demand around Europe but why would he leave when he can take Wolves into the Champions League?

2. Bournemouth is in a bad place: Wolves are good, but their visitors conjured just four shots and none were on target. Eddie Howe’s men had 46 percent of the ball and won many of their duels. The effort is there, but the danger is not. Newcastle is next at home, and if the Cherries can’t get points there they meet Man United, Spurs, Leicester City, and Man City after that.

3. Traore as easy Man of the Match: It’s not just the stat below, but another that Opta shared on Twitter. Traore is not just drawing fouls, he’s forcing obvious and desperate cards out of the opposition. His 21 cards drawn in the opposing half tops the league.

It’s no surprise that Adama Traore was a live wire and drove play in the first half, though chances were limited.

Traore missed another dangerous in stoppage but the game was more grimy than dangerous, with five yellow cards between the teams in the first 45 minutes.

Wolves got on the board via their two key attack pieces when Traore did fine work on the right to drive the end line and cross to the back post. Jimenez climbed high and hammered a header home for 1-0.

Martial hungry for more hat tricks; Solskjaer hails Pogba

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
Anthony Martial hopes his first Manchester United hat trick is the first of many.

The French striker scored three against Sheffield United on Wednesday as Manchester United eased past their close rivals in the Premier League to move just two points behind fourth-place Chelsea (who have a game in hand against Man City on Thursday).

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Martial was asked about his first career hat trick and becoming the first Man United player since Robin van Persie in 2013 to score a hat trick in the Premier League.

“It was special for me because it is my first one and I hope it is not the last,” Martial said. “The most important thing was the win so everyone is happy. Maybe, it was a long time that nobody scored three goals. When I say the most important was the win against a team that was just behind us. It is important that we keep going and win the next one.”

Martial was twice set up by Marcus Rashford, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes purred behind them and Mason Greenwood was sharp in a fabulous front five rolled out to start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sheffield United had no answer to the movement, clinical finishing and creativity of the Manchester United quintet.

“Today we created enough to win by more,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said afterwards. “Other games we’ve created enough to win them but we haven’t taken them. We need to take the chances, the last pass, be aggressive and progressive enough with our passing.”

Solskjaer praised Martial for his patience and movements in the box, while he also single out Pogba for special praise. The midfielder returned for his first start in the Premier League since Dec. 26 and had plenty of flicks, tricks and slick passing to dictate the tempo of the game alongside Fernandes.

“Paul, he’s quality out there,” Solskjaer said. “He settled us. Good decision making, good passing, hard to take the ball off him. Paul, I’m very pleased we can get minutes into him and let’s see what we do in the weeks coming.”

With fifth place likely to be a Champions League spot this season — Man City have appealed their two-year UEFA ban and are due to find out if that was successful in mid-July — Manchester United are in an almighty scrap with Chelsea, Wolves and Tottenham for fourth and fifth place. Heck, even third-place Leicester City may be dragged into this as they are just six points ahead of the Red Devils.

Martial’s hat trick proved that Manchester United have the x-factor over their rivals right now and if Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba and Greenwood can stay fit and in form, you’d fancy United to breeze past opponents for the rest of the season.

On paper Manchester United have the easiest remaining schedule of any Premier League team and it will be intriguing to see if they are so cavalier and Solskjaer picks the same ultra-attacking lineup week in, week out.

If you look at their remaining schedule, five of their seven games are against teams in the bottom seven. Watch out, here come Manchester United.

WATCH: Liverpool takes lead through exquisite Alexander-Arnold free kick

Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT
1 Comment

Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t have much luck with a number of chances from dead balls in the Merseyside Derby.

Wednesday is another story.

Alexander-Arnold made amends for the weekend with a wondrous 23rd minute spinning free kick to put Liverpool ahead of Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield.

It’s the third goal of the Premier League season for the 21-year-old wizard, who has 12 assists in league play to give him seven goals and 34 assists in 127 first team appearances.

In the words of Neil Young, Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was helpless, helpless, helpless.

Everton edge past doomed Norwich

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
Everton beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road to boost their European hopes and deal another hammer blow to Norwich’s survival chances.

Michael Keane headed home the only goal of a tight game in the second half, as the Toffees dominated after the break after Norwich had the better chances in the first half.

With the win Everton move into the top 10 on 41 points, while Norwich remain bottom of the table on 21 points.

Three things we learned

1. Keane symbol of Toffees solidity: He put in a sublime defensive display against Liverpool last time out and he scored the game-winner at Norwich. Everton have yet to concede through their opening two games of project restart and the back four of Coleman, Keane, Holgate and Digne looked solid. In truth, it has been that way ever since Carlo Ancelotti arrived. Keane was oft derided by the blue half of Merseyside but his form has been very good since December. That signifies Everton’s surge up the table since Marco Silva’s departure.

2. Norwich lack fight once again: It must be really tough to be a Norwich fan right now. Yes, they were bottom of the table but the first two games of Project Restart gave Daniel Farke’s side a chance to try and climb back into the battle for safety above them. Home defeats to Southampton and Everton without scoring a goal have pretty much condemned them to relegation as they are six points from safety with seven games to go. The lack of fight and tenacity has been evident. Yes, they’ve had plenty of injuries, but the last two games have proved that Norwich, although entertaining at times, just aren’t good enough to be in the Premier League.

3. Everton’s European hopes alive: What a run since December for the Toffees. Just three defeats in 16 games (away at Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal) has propelled them up the league and Carlo Ancelotti has inspired this side to dig deep, grind out wins and be a nuisance to play against. They have become so much better defensively and Everton are just three points off eighth place which could well end up being a Europa League spot. What a turnaround for the Toffees.

Man of the Match

Alex Iwobi – A constant pest, especially in the second half, and worked his socks off for the Toffees. Intrigued to see how his Everton career develops under Ancelotti.

Onel Hernandez went close as his deflected shot hit the post as it almost crept into the bottom corner.

The hosts built on their bright start as Everton struggled to get going in the sun at Carrow Road.

Lukas Rupp was denied by Pickford just before half time as the hosts looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Everton improved in the second half as Gylfi Sigurdsson came on at half time and had a big impact.

Keane headed home the opener from a Lucas Digne corner as the Toffees kicked on.

Alex Iwobi set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin who smashed a shot on goal which Tim Krul tipped over as Everton were dangerous.

Norwich brought on Teemu Pukki for the final 20 minutes and they almost equalized right away but a cross to the near post was deflected just wide.

The Canaries did try and build some pressure late on but Keane went close again from another corner before Everton closed out the win with minimum fuss.

Martial’s treble leads Manchester United past Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT
Anthony Martial scored a hat trick to lead Manchester United past Sheffield United in an easy victory for the Red Devils.

[ MORE: Martial, Solskjaer reaction ]

Martial scored twice in the first half and completed his treble after the break as he became the first Man United player since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge to score a Premier League hat trick.

With the win Man United stay in fifth and are just two points off fourth place Chelsea, while Sheffield United have failed to win any of their three games since Project Restart began and they are now five points behind Man United.

Three things we learned

1. Front five run riot: When was the last time you smiled this much as a fan or a neutral watching Man United? I’ll wait. Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial and Rashford lined up together for the first time this season and it was sublime. Granted, Sheffield United were all over the place but Man United were composed and full of creativity in the final third. Fernandes and Pogba can play together in these type of games but can they do it against Liverpool et al.? We are about to find out.

2. Sheffield United sluggish: Their entire restart has been shambolic and they have totally lost momentum. Chris Wilder’s side are having a great season but with injuries, suspension and a lack of nous in the attacking areas, they are yet to score since the restart. The Blades may well be in Europe next season but their finish to the season is nowhere near as good as the start for the newly-promoted side.

3. Man United have momentum: Solskjaer’s boys are 13 games unbeaten and there is a real air of confidence around Old Trafford. Man United’s young side are exciting, defensively they look solid enough and now that everyone is back fit they have so many options. With Solskjaer saying they will spend this summer, the rebuild is far from over. Whisper it: Man United might be well on the way to being ‘back’ where they think they belong.

Man of the Match

Anthony Martial – Scored three goals, set up Rashford for chances and looked back to his lethal best. When this front five gets going, can anybody stop Man United?

The first real attack of the game ended in a goal for Man United as a throw in down the right found Rashford and he drilled across goal for Martial to tap home. 1-0. Easy peasy.

Rashford then spurned a great chance after Martial set him up as Man United ripped through Sheffield United’s defense time and time again.

Bruno Fernandes saw his free kick palmed away by Sheffield United’s back-up goalkeeper Simon Moore as the Red Devils dominated after their early goal.

Rashford then missed his kick at the vital moment after some lovely interplay as Man United clicked through the gears in the first half.

Just before half time Man United doubled their lead as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s superb cross found Martial and he grabbed his and United’s second of the game with a calm finish.

Fernandes continued to pull the strings in the second half as Ollie McBurnie and Sande Berge came on at half time for the Blades.

Fernandes set up Mason Greenwood and his shot was deflected just wide as Man United purred in attack. Martial went close soon after as Pogba pulled the strings as he and Fernandes dictated the tempo of the game.

Greenwood lashed another just wide and then Martial finished things off. He played a slick one-two with Rashford and dinked home to make it 3-0.

Man United eased to victory to boost their Champions League hopes and put a big dent in Sheffield United’s.