2023 World Cup
Getty Images

Australia, New Zealand to host 2023 Women’s World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, FIFA have confirmed after a vote.

The neighboring countries beat Colombia to host the 2023 World Cup, with the Australia-New Zealand bid beating the Colombian bid by 22-13 in the vote by the FIFA Council.

FIFA rated the Australia-New Zealand bid as 4.1 out of 5 compared to 2.8 out of 5 for Colombia, so it was quite a surprise to see the voting was even that close.

The fact that Australasia will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be a huge boost for the region and it is the first time they will host a major global sporting event since the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Several youth World Cup tournaments have been held in both countries but this will be the first major FIFA tournament to be held in either country as the nations have bid before to host both the men’s and women’s World Cup.

After the success of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France and the 2015 edition in Canada, there is huge momentum in the women’s game and the expanded 24-team tournament has been instrumental in that.

This tournament will be the first time that 32 teams will compete at the Women’s World Cup and it is exciting to think where the women’s game will be at in less than three years’ time when this tournament kicks off.

Games will take place in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle and Launceston in Australia, while Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin will host games in New Zealand.

Rodriguez goal lifts Burnley over Watford

Burnley - Watford recap
Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
Burnley is back within a win of eighth place, which could be a Europa League place, after beating desperate Watford 1-0 at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Dwight McNeil set up Jay Rodriguez for a second-half goal as the undermanned Clarets took all three points from the visitors, who were lively early.

Watford’s 28 points are just above the drop zone. The Hornets sit 16th, one point ahead of three teams.

BURNLEY – WATFORD FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Clarets can’t make early chances count: Jay Rodriguez and Matty Vydra were each granted early chances by sleepy or foolish Watford errors in what were considered by SofaScore the only two “big chances created” in the first hour-plus. Both teams took five shots inside the box in the opening 70 minutes, both keepers made two saves.

2. Bad Burnley half buoyed by J-Rod: Dwight McNeil has been the Clarets’ shiny academy jewel for some time, and his cross to the top of the six for Rodriguez to turn past Ben Foster was sensational. The Clarets were miserable for most of the second half to that point.

3. Will Watford rebound? The Hornets were the better team in terms of threat aside from the goal, despite what the even statistics said. Watford has a lot of points on their remaining fixture list, but this zero should’ve been three. Southampton, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Norwich City are next before West Ham, Man City, and Arsenal to close it out.

Man of the Match

McNeil was very good. He completed 37-of-46 passes and connected on three crosses and long balls, one being the assist.

Burnley – Watford recap

Watford had some moments early but Burnley had a goal ruled offside in the 14th minute when Jay Rodriguez headed home.

The Clarets kept pouring forward, and Matej Vydra hit the pitch with an audacious shot before Michael Dawson cleared Rodriguez’s side volley rebound off the line.

Ismaila Sarr was a problem for Burnley’s left side, and Dwight McNeil and Charlie Taylor had to push and tug to keep him from delivering the ball inside. They failed once but Danny Welbeck couldn’t react quick enough to capitalize.

The Hornets were all over Burnley in the second half.

Troy Deeney headed a corner that was blocked off the line before Will Hughes blazed the rebound over the bar from about 20 yards.

That’s when Burnley scored out of nothing, Rodriguez’s clever header fooling Ben Foster off McNeil’s terrific cross.

Arsenal edge past Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
Arsenal edged past Southampton 2-0 at St Mary’s as the Saints were the own worst enemies and the Gunners made the most of their mistakes.

Alex McCarthy gave the ball to Eddie Nketiah to make it 1-0, then Joe Willock tapped home late on after McCarthy spilled a shot from a free kick moments after Jack Stephens had been sent off.

With the win (their first away from home in the Premier League in 2020) Arsenal are back in the Champions League hunt on 43 points as they won their first points since the restart, while Southampton remain on 37 points.

Three things we learned

1. Heat impacts high-tempo: Both teams love to press high but with the heat in Southampton around 90 degrees, this impacted both teams and Saints probably more. Hasenhuttl’s side weren’t quite as sharp as usual and Arsenal were smarter with their pressing.

2. Arsenal grind it out: It wasn’t pretty, at all, but Arsenal were smart and Arteta will be happy with the clean sheet. Emiliano Martinez made a couple of good stops, Rob Holding was solid at the back, Bukayo Saka was bright on the left and Arsenal were dangerous on the counter. After the nightmare start to the restart, Arteta’s side dug deep and proved they have plenty of fight left. Champions League qualification may be beyond them, but they’re going to give it all they have.

3. Sloppy Saints should be fine: A couple of big mistakes cost Saints dear but apart from that they were equal to Arsenal. They dominated the second half but couldn’t break through and there wasn’t much between the teams. Southampton won’t be relegated but a European push is too lofty. Midtable is fine but right back, center back and central midfield are areas they need to add in this summer.

Man of the Match

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – A menace outside on the left and cutting inside. Forced a red card, hit the crossbar and came close on multiple occasions. The Arsenal skipped led by example.

Bukayo Saka drifted in from the left but was just offside as he crossed for Nketiah to finish as the goal was flagged off.

Aubameyang then raced clear on goal after a long ball over the top and his effort hit the crossbar and somehow came out. Replays showed that Alex McCarthy got the slightest touch to keep out the effort.

Moments later Stuart Armstrong went close for the hosts and Ings was a constant threat in an open, end-to-end clash. Arsenal then took the lead in embarrassing fashion as McCarthy gave the ball straight to Nketiah as he slotted home into an empty net. What a mistake from the Southampton goalkeeper.

Before half time Saints pushed for the equalizer as Danny Ings won the ball back, played it to Ryan Bertrand and his cross just missed Armstrong.

Southampton started the second half brightly as Ward-Prowse went close but then one long ball over the top from Emilian Martinez caught Southampton out as Aubameyang tried to cross but Jan Bednarek blocked and the ball trickled wide.

Ings had a half chance as Saints kept the pressure up but Arsenal defended resolutely.

Armstrong curled an effort over the bar as Saints pushed forward and left plenty of gaps for Arsenal to exploit on the break. Nathan Redmond slammed into the side-netting from a good position as Saints cranked through the gears.

Shane Long was denied by Martinez and Ings couldn’t quite snag the rebound as the Arsenal goalkeeper denied Saints.

Stephens was then sent off as Hojbjerg put him in trouble as last man and Arsenal doubled the lead from that free kick as Willock slammed home his first Premier League goal after McCarthy spilled Lacazette’s second effort.

Southampton – Arsenal stream; Burnley – Watford stream

Southampton Arsenal
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Southampton – Arsenal and Burnley – Watford takes center stage early on Thursday, with an intriguing clash on the South Coast as the Saints and Gunners are separated by just three points in the table heading into this game.

Arsenal lead 1-0 at half time thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s strike, while Burnley and Watford are drawing 0-0.

At Turf Moor, Burnley – Watford sees two battling teams with the Hornets eager to pick up a win to boost their hopes of surviving in the Premier League, while Burnley want to push for a top 10 finish.

STREAM SOUTHAMPTON – ARSENAL ON PEACOCK

STREAM BURNLEY – WATFORD ON NBCSN

Above is the stream for Southampton – Arsenal and Burnley – Watford, while here’s a look at the team news for both games which kick off at 1pm ET.

Team news

Southampton are unchanged from the team which beat Norwich, as Shane Long is on the bench after returning from injury.

Arsenal have a host of problems after their loss at Brighton as Gabriel Martinelli is out with a serious injury, while Emiliano Martinez replaces the injured Bernd Leno in goal. Granit Xhaka returns from injury with Matteo Guendouzi left out of the squad altogether, while Eddie Nketiah replaces Alexandre Lacazette up top.

Burnley name the same starting lineup which lost 5-0 at Man City and Sean Dyche doesn’t have a lot of options after losing several players who are out of contract this summer.

Watford start Will Hughes and Danny Welbeck in place of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra.

Betting odds (Full matchweek odds)

Southampton are just the favorites at +163 via DraftKings with Arsenal at +165 and the draw at +240.

At +210 Burnley are the underdogs against a solid, resurgent Watford (+145) with the tie at +220.

Chelsea – Man City stream: How to watch, stream info, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Man City preview
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Chelsea can hand Liverpool the Premier League title by drawing or beating Sergio Aguero-less Man City on Thursday at Stamford Bridge (start time at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). But that’s not the only part of this Chelsea – Man City preview.

Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace gives the Reds 86 points. City maxes out at 87 points, so even a draw in London will give the Reds a first Premier League era title. Here are all the scenarios up to and including July 5.

CHELSEA – MAN CITY STREAM

Chelsea can pull within a point of third-place Leicester City with a win over City and build a five-point cushion on chasers Manchester United and Wolves.

Team news

Chelsea is fairly fit, with Fikayo Tomori out but close to training and Callum Hudson-Odoi lacking fitness.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be without Sergio Aguero, who left the season and Golden Boot race after a knee injury against Burnley that’s required surgery.

Guardiola said that Gabriel Jesus won’t play every match in his place, with Raheem Sterling and… wait for it… Ilkay Gundogan candidates to lead the line.

Claudio Bravo, Eric Garcia, and John Stones are also out for City.

What they’re saying

Chelsea boss Lampard on potentially giving Liverpool its crown“I have got absolutely no thought in Liverpool’s situation on this game for us, it makes no odds to us at all. I and we respect Liverpool and Manchester City as two fantastic teams in the last two or three seasons, they have been dominant. We can only look at it for what this match means to us. We want to win. We go against a great opponent and it’s the only way I see it.”

Man City’s Guardiola on FA Cup v Premier League“We can’t deny that we have one eye on Newcastle. Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious and important games but Newcastle is our game. A final for us.”

Odds and ends

The visitors’ odds of a win remain at -127 even after Sergio Aguero was injured, according to DraftKings, while a Chelsea win is +320.

De Bruyne joined Riyad Mahrez on the score sheet when Man City beat Chelsea at the Etihad in November, N’Golo Kante scoring for the Blues in a 2-1 loss.

Prediction

There’s a lot to debate here, but Gabriel Jesus is going to be so pleased to get the spotlight up top (though not at the expense of Aguero going under the knife). He can be a difference-maker and we expect a goal from him, and Kevin De Bruyne’s due for another assist as he chases the PL single-season record. That said, it all comes down to Lampard’s lineup and plans. Will he play his best players or keep an eye on Sunday’s FA Cup visit to Leicester City. Man City 2-1.