Mikel Arteta has a message for Bukayo Saka, as the Arsenal teenager dazzled in the 2-0 win at Southampton.

Saka, 18, is out of contract next summer and has been in negotiations with the north London club for many months over a new deal.

ProSoccerTalk asked Arteta via Zoom after the game what he made of Saka’s display and his contract situation.

“It is in his hands. He has a manager that has total belief in him. He has a club that really supports him,” Arteta said. “He has teammates who adore him for who he is. He is such a nice boy. He is so intelligent and he is so willing to learn. We know he is eager to be the best and he trains to be the best every day.

“You can put him in different positions and he picks it up really quickly. The decisions he makes, if he takes risks I think he produces three goals today easily. The maturity he shows on the pitch is really good.”

Saka was sublime on the ball and in defense as the young winger is now back in his natural position after playing at left back for most of his debut season in the Premier League due to a host of Arsenal injuries.

His calmness on the ball, work rate, quality in possession and positioning is just sublime and he covers so much ground down the left flank.

Arsenal and Arteta clearly want Saka to stay but does the Arsenal academy product want to remain at the Emirates Stadium? He has some of the biggest clubs in the world trying to sign him and his previous message was that he will just let his agent get on with things and he will play as best as he can week in, week out.

Each week Saka plays like this, he and his agent are in an even stronger position to ask for a bumper contract.

