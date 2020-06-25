More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Arteta has message for Bukayo Saka

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Mikel Arteta has a message for Bukayo Saka, as the Arsenal teenager dazzled in the 2-0 win at Southampton.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Saka, 18, is out of contract next summer and has been in negotiations with the north London club for many months over a new deal.

ProSoccerTalk asked Arteta via Zoom after the game what he made of Saka’s display and his contract situation.

“It is in his hands. He has a manager that has total belief in him. He has a club that really supports him,” Arteta said. “He has teammates who adore him for who he is. He is such a nice boy. He is so intelligent and he is so willing to learn. We know he is eager to be the best and he trains to be the best every day.

“You can put him in different positions and he picks it up really quickly. The decisions he makes, if he takes risks I think he produces three goals today easily. The maturity he shows on the pitch is really good.”

Saka was sublime on the ball and in defense as the young winger is now back in his natural position after playing at left back for most of his debut season in the Premier League due to a host of Arsenal injuries.

His calmness on the ball, work rate, quality in possession and positioning is just sublime and he covers so much ground down the left flank.

Arsenal and Arteta clearly want Saka to stay but does the Arsenal academy product want to remain at the Emirates Stadium? He has some of the biggest clubs in the world trying to sign him and his previous message was that he will just let his agent get on with things and he will play as best as he can week in, week out.

Each week Saka plays like this, he and his agent are in an even stronger position to ask for a bumper contract.

Every player on Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side

Liverpool roster
Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Three players have played in every one of the 31 matches required to clinch Liverpool its first Premier League era title.

The 19-time English champions used 24 players to achieve the feat.

We’re not talking medal winners, just the players to have made a Premier League appearance for the Reds this season.

Here’s the roster for your 2019-20 Premier League champions.

31 appearances

Roberto Firmino

Virgil van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold

30 appearances

Georginio Wijnaldum

29 appearances

Andrew Robertson

28 appearances

Sadio Mane

27 appearances

Mohamed Salah

Jordan Henderson

23 appearances

Divock Origi

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

22 appearances

Fabinho

Alisson Becker

21 appearances

Joe Gomez

19 appearances

James Milner

15 appearances

Adam Lallana

11 appearances

Naby Keita

Adrian

10 appearances

Dejan Lovren

Nine appearances

Joel Matip

Six appearances

Xherdan Shaqiri

Five appearances

Takumi Minamino

Two appearances

Curtis Jones

Harvey Elliott

One appearance

Neco Williams

Unused subs, but on a match day 11

Caiominh Kelleher
Andy Lonergan
Nathaniel Phillips
Rhian Brewster
Ki-Janan Hoever

List of major trophies Liverpool have won

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
A list of the major trophies Liverpool have won seems very apt right now, as Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the Premier League title for the 2019-20 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Liverpool have won their first English league title in over 30 years and their first-ever Premier League title, as they are on track to break several records in their amazing season so far.

There is no doubt Liverpool deserved to win the Premier League trophy this season as they have been way ahead of Man City and every single other team so far in the 2019-20 season with imperious displays each and every week.

Simply put, Klopp has built a winning machine at Liverpool and they have the potential to become a dynasty just as they were throughout the 1970s and 1980s when they dominated the English game and European game.

Below is a list of the major trophies Liverpool have won in their illustrious history, as they will have an extra trophy in their cabinet to polish very soon after a sparkling season in the Premier League.

English league titles: 19

FA Cup: 7

League Cup: 8

European Cup: 6

UEFA Cup: 3

European Super Cup: 4

FA Community Shield: 15

Pulisic Watch: How USMNT star performed v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic had himself a day for Chelsea against Man City, as the USMNT star scored a sublime goal, almost had another two and was a menace all game long in the big win for Chelsea.

[ MORE: Lampard praises Pulisic ]

Below is a minute-by-minute look at Pulisic’s performance as the 21-year-old has scored in both of his Premier League appearances since the restart and now has seven Premier League goals to his name in his debut campaign in England.

Only Tammy Abraham has more Premier League goals for Chelsea this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Christian Pulisic Watch: Chelsea Man City edition, is a thing of beauty.

1st minute: Lines up on the left side of midfield in his first start since Jan. 1.

2nd minute: Tracks back and tries to stop Kyle Walker down the flank but can’t quite stop the Man City full back.

6th minute: Does well to deflect a pass from Walker, then a loose ball breaks to him and he accelerates inside but Man City win it back off Pulisic.

9th minute: Tracks back and forces Walker to run the ball out of play. Spending most of his time defending.

17th minute: Long ball played over to Pulisic on the left but he can’t make the most of it.

19th minute: Lets Fernandinho drift past him from a free kick and the Man City captain flicks a header on target which Kepa tips over.

26th minute: Gets the ball after a short corner and whips it towards the far post but Man City clear.

30th minute: Moved from the left flank to the right flank and starts an attack with a lovely flick but the attack dies down.

32nd minute: Ross Barkley crosses for Pulisic but he just can’t finish inside the six yard box as Ederson. So close to a goal for the USMNT star.

36th minute: WHAT. A. GOAL. From a Man City free kick, Pulisic nips in to grab the ball inside his own half as Mendy and Gundogan leave the ball to one another. Pulisic surges into the Man City half and away from the defenders before slotting home into the corner to put Chelsea 1-0 up. An amazing combination of skill, pace and precision.

41st minute: Combines with Giroud but can’t find Willian as he has now switched back to the left flank.

46th minute: Wins the ball back and keeps it for Chelsea. He’s causing Kyle Walker plenty of problems now.

53rd minute: Works hard to try and get the ball off Walker, but not a lot of space for Pulisic in the second half, so far.

60th minute: Wins the ball back but then loses it to Gabriel Jesus.

71st minute: Pulisic skips past Ederson and finished but Kyle Walker sprints back and somehow clears the ball off the line, then Tammy Abraham is denied. So close to a second goal for Pulisic.

74th minute: Involved in another goalmouth scramble as Pulisic and Abraham are denied but Fernandinho’s handball sees him sent off and a penalty awarded. Willian scores. Chelsea 2-1 up.

81st minute: Does Pulisic ever stop running? He is latching onto so many loose balls.

86th minute: Fouls Raheem Sterling as he continues to track back. What a shift from Pulisic.

90th minute: Subbed off and gets a warm round of applause. What a performance.

Liverpool win Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.

Liverpool sealed the title courtesy of Man City losing at Chelsea, as they are 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games to go.

This is the earliest title win in Premier League history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.

[ MORE: List of Liverpool trophies ]

Liverpool have only lost one of their 31 games so far this season and they have been absolutely imperious on their march to a Premier League title. There have been no real weaknesses and they have won tight games, had blowout wins and battled back late in games time and time again.

Liverpool never give up and now they are Champions.

After coming so close last season but losing out to Man City on the final day, Klopp’s side have come back even stronger this season and have been utterly dominant.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been sensational in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson rampant out wide. Jordan Henderson an inspirational leader in midfielder. And the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino have simply torn the Premier League apart.

Liverpool are Premier League champions. Reds fans, let that sink in and let the celebrations begin.